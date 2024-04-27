BBNaija Tacha is trending online over her comment during a playful game about Wizkid, Omah Lay and Davido

The BBNaija reality star said she would marry Wizkid and kiss Omah Lay, but her comment about Davido didn't go down well with many

Many of Davido's 30BG fans in a clap back said the reality star was still hurt over her online drama with the singer

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star and media personality Tacha Akide is trending on social media X over a clip from her on-air show.

Tacha stirred reactions after stating, "I will marry Wizkid, I will k!!! Davido and kiss Omah Lay," as part of a playful game during her show.

Tacha's comment about Davido in playful game goes viral. Credit: @wizkidayo @symply_tacha @davido

The reality star's comment about Davido, however, didn't go well with many of his fans, who took to social media to drag her.

Watch the viral video from Tacha's show below:

Davido's fans drag Tacha

In reactions, many of the singer's fans claimed she was pained over her viral exchange with the DMW label boss early this year on social media.

Others jokingly suggested Tacha was obsessed with Davido, who recently spoke about his family assets. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

AGINAS:

"She's still pained Davido snubbed her Ar"

EeevaJames:

"The obsession with Davido is real lol."

lil_maamiii:

"Tacha marry Wizkid ke. God forbid. I cover my Wizkid with the blood of Jesus. This girl will forever Davido in her mouth by the way."

da_flimzy:

"Davido again?? Even from Gbacha SMH 30BG fans can’t even catch a break."

Lion_Heart_OT:

"None of them can marry Tacha."

ManlikeMikeey:

"That beef still dey fresh."

@fadererah_:

"Lmao pained mof. She’s obsessed with Davido at this point."

bluesrepublic:=

"Guess who she immortalised on her body girls when they don't get the attention they hoped for."

Tacha takes off Davido's tattoo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tacha, in an interview, talked about the Davido tattoo on her chest.

Tacha added that even though Davido remains her favourite person, she would soon clean his tattoo off her chest with a laser.

Reacting, someone said:

"E sweet me as 001 no send her make she also try use laser flush dirty when full her brain cos she lacks common sense."

Source: Legit.ng