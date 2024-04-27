Nigerian gospel singer Buchi Atuonwu made waves online after he narrated his near-death encounter

During an interview with Channels Television, the Reggae artist narrated how he slipped out of the hands of a firing squad

Buchi pointed out how he prayed at the moment and was shocked that he made it alive, which would later alter his life direction

Nigerian gospel singer Buchi Atuonwu has opened up on a deadly incident that transformed his life.

In an interview with Channels Television, the lyrical evangelist shared how he almost died by firing squad, and he had to “call to a God he did know.”

Atuonwu revealed that he prayed to God at that moment and promised to serve him, and God granted his wish. Since then, he dedicated his life to serving God.

“It is true that the people who were to execute us were already kneeling before us, ready to fire. It is true that I called out to a God I didn’t know. ‘If you save me, I’ll serve you”. Let me just say that he saved me from that firing squad, and I devoted my life to serving him,” he said in parts.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Buchi worked towards uniting Christendom through songs and hymns of old. He considers this assignment his life purpose.

The Reggae artist held the first National Hymn Festival, which was held in Lagos in November 2022.

The event saw his colleagues like Panam Percy Paul, Joe Praize, and Ada present.

