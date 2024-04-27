Lagos state led with the highest number of UTME applications in 2023, totalling 270,556, followed by Oyo and Ogun states.

UTME, an annual computer-based standardized exam by JAMB for Nigerian undergraduate hopefuls, continues in 2024 as candidates await their results

Lagos state recorded the highest number of Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) applications in 2023, according to data sighted by Legit.ng.

UTME is a computer-based standardised examination for prospective undergraduates in Nigeria conducted annually by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The 2024 edition of the tertiary entrance exam is ongoing, even as many candidates already expect their results.

UTME 2023: Top 10 States with Highest Applications

Below is the top 10 list of the states with the highest UTME applications in 2023.

Lagos - 270,556 Oyo - 94,906 Ogun- 91,964 Rivers- 80,118 Kaduna- 79,442 FCT- 76,286 Delta- 61,709 Kano- 52,777 Nasarawa- 51,274 Kwara- 49,363

2023 UTME: Top 10 most sought-after universities

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) and the University of Lagos (UNILAG) topped the list of the most sought-after universities for the 2023 UTME.

According to the registrar of JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the top 10 institutions were recognised based on the high number of applicants who chose them during the 2023 UTME application period.

On the list, while UNILORIN ranked first with 73,749 applicants, UNILAG ranked second with 60,606 applicants, and Lagos State University (LASU) ranked third with 55,964. Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), appeared in fourth place.

