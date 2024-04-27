The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the refund of $760,910.84 deposited by former Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello for his children's school fee

The American International School of Abuja reportedly refunded the advance school fees payment in two tranches

The Abuja-based private school Initially returned $720,000 and later $40,910 to the anti-graft agency

FCT, Abuja - The American International School of Abuja has refunded $760,910.84 to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The money was from the $845,852 school fees allegedly deposited by former Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello as advance payment for five of his children.

As reported by The Nation, a top source in EFCC disclosed this on Friday night, April 26.

The embattled former governor allegedly stole the $845,852 from the Kogi state government coffers allegedly paid in August 2021 to cover the education of four of his children in the school and another one “to be enrolled in August 2022 if the application is successful (sic) and there is space available.”

Yahaya Bello's children in Abuja American school

The five Bello’s children involved in the advance school fees payment are:

1. Farid Bello Grade 8

2. Zahra Bello Grade 6

3. Na’Ima Bello Grade 4

4. Nana-Fatima Bello Grade 2

5. Future student to be enrolled in August 2022 if application is successful and there is space available for Zayyan Ali Bello Pre-School.

Abuja American school refunds $760,910 to EFCC

The EFCC source said:

“The American school refunded the school fees in two tranches. Initially, it returned $720,000 to the EFCC and later $40,910,”

“Following a mutual agreement with the EFCC, the school decided to retain some fees (I think $84,942) for its services.

The source added that :

“the school officially sent a letter of offer to refund to the Lagos Zonal Commander of the EFCC before effecting the payment.”

The Head of Media and Publicity of the anti-graft agency, Dele Oyewale, also confirmed the refund.

“The school has refunded $760,910 to this commission.”

Bello speaks on $720k American school Fee payment

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bello rubbished claims that he withdrew funds from the Kogi state government account to pay his children’s school fees just before leaving office.

He said the EFCC statement surrounding the payment of school fees for his children is misleading.

Bello said his children had attended the school well before he became Governor and without failing to pay.

