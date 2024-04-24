President of the NFF, Ibrahim Gusau, has visited injured Super Eagles trio, William Troost-Ekong, Simon Moses, and Zaidu Sanusi, at their respective base in Europe

Gusau during the visit held a discussion with Troost-Ekong on the importance of the forthcoming 2026 world cup qualifying matches

Following Gusau's decision to visit the injured players, X users took to their handles to express their thoughts, with some netizens questioning the rationale behind the NFF president's trip

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

FCT, Abuja - President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, has been in Europe in the past few days.

Legit.ng understands that Gusau has been visiting some players of the Super Eagles of Nigeria who are recuperating from injuries.

NFF president visits injured Super Eagles trio ahead of international window. Photos credit: @NGSuperEagles

Source: Twitter

According to the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Super Eagles on Wednesday, April 24, the NFF president also discussed the importance of the upcoming FIFA world cup qualifying matches with the national team's vice-captain, William Troost-Ekong.

The games are against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa and the Cheetahs of Benin Republic.

The NFF chief met with injured Troost-Ekong (PAOK FC of Greece), Simon Moses (Nantes of France), and Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto of Portugal).

Legit.ng reports that the trio are nursing long-term injuries and are unlikely to be fit for the crucial games.

Check out pictures from Gusau's visit below:

Ekong releases statement on injury

Recall that Troost-Ekong confirmed that he sustained an injury during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 in Ivory Coast.

Ekong stated in an Instagram post that his injury “turned out to be more serious than first thought”.

The AFCON 2023 Player of The Tournament disclosed that “after more assessments and consultations it was the best decision long-term to undergo the surgery”.

Moses Simon rushed to hospital

In a similar vein, Simon was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

The 28-year-old was clumsily challenged by Mali players in a friendly, suffering a serious injury.

Nantes released a statement on Wednesday, March 27 with the French Ligue 1 club saying their star forward has been ruled out for the rest of the season after fracturing his fibula.

Gusau's visit: Nigerians react

Following Gusau's decision to visit the injured players, some X users took to their handles to express their thoughts.

Legit.ng captures some comments below:

@bussyamid wrote:

"This is the work of the coach. We need him to come home and announce a coach for the team."

@_2Legit2Quit_ said:

"Just call them on phone on a regular then make it public than enjoying tax payers money in travelling for personal enjoyment."

@Omuyaonoru commented:

"A welcome development."

Read more latest Super Eagles news

NFF reacts to alleged Amunike's appointment

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NFF debunked the report that it has appointed former international, Emmanuel Amunike as Super Eagles chief coach.

The NFF's director of communication, Ademola Olajire, disclosed this exclusively to Legit.ng on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

Source: Legit.ng