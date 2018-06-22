100+ beautiful Thai female and male names with meanings
A name is the first step in establishing a child's identity. It distinguishes them from others and gives them a unique sense of self. If you are looking for a unique and beautiful name for your child, check out these Thailand female names and male names.
Asian culture is popular in many foreign countries. Even Nigerian families follow one of the latest trends and explore common Thailand names in search of names for their kids. You can choose from the sweet names listed below and their meanings.
100+ Thailand female names and male names with meanings
Thailand is a Southeast Asian country with wide sandy beaches, clear water, and beautiful small islands. Parents in this country give their little kids unique and unusual names with interesting meanings. Here are some great names and their meanings to consider.
Old names of Thailand women
Thailand families have a tradition of giving their children exclusive names not previously used by that particular family. Below is a list of old Thailand female names that are perfect if you are looking for fancy girl names.
- Achara: Gentle and beautiful
- Adranuch: Virtuous lady
- Ambhom: Sky
- Anchali: Greetings
- Anong: Gorgeous woman
- Boribun: I feel complete
- Bun Ma: Good luck
- Buppha: Blossoms and flower blooms
- Busarakham: Yellow sapphire
- Bussaba: Pearl
- Chaem Choi: Gracefulness
- Chai Charoen: Triumphant
- Chailai: Pretty
- Chaisee: Innocent
- Chala: Beautiful
- Charoenrasamee: Radiant
- Chatmanee: Jewel
- Darika: Star
- Duanphen: Full moon
- Dusadi: Sensational
- Eislyn: Rose
- Ekbir: Brave
- Ekkam: Unity
- Eljin: Freedom
- Erbir: God's love
- Haswanthi: Joyous
- Ittiporn: Powerful
- Jaliyah: God’s ascent
- Janiya: Beloved
- Jayla: God's protection
- Jemma: Precious stone
- Jimena: God listens
- Kamlai: Bracelet
- Kanda: Darling
- Karawek: Little bird
- Khun Mae: Motherly
- Malee: Flower
- Phaibun: Prosperous
- Phailin: Sapphire
- Phairoh: Pleasant sounding
- Phaoy: Sweet
- Phassakorn: Sun
- Santoh: Pleasant
- Sanun: Happy
- San'ya: Promise
- Sarai: Seaweed
- Sarakit: Good deed
- Sataheep: A town
What are some of the most popular female names in Thailand?
Parents in many cultures carefully select names with personal or symbolic meanings. Here is a list of the most popular female names and their meanings.
- Apasra: Adorn
- Apsara: Enchanting
- Arinya: Gorgeous woman with knowledge
- Chaloem Chai: Victory
- Chantara: Moon and water
- Charanya: Young girl
- Charoen: Great progress
- Charunee: Refined woman
- Dok Phi Sua: An avatar
- Dok-Ban-Yen: Blossoming
- Duangkamol: My heart
- Hanuman: Monkey god
- Kulap: Rose flower
- Phichit: To win
- Phitsamai: Adorable
- Phloi: Precious stones
- Phueng: Bee
- Piti/Preeda: Joy
- Prija: Intelligent
- Rachini: Queen
- Ratana: Crystal
- Ratapon: Blessing
- Rochana: Sweet-talker
- Sanoh: Pleasant sounding
- Sanouk: Festival
- Santichai: Peaceful
- Sap: Wealth
- Thahan: Soldier
- Thai: Freedom
- Thong Dam: Black gold
- Thong Khao: White gold
- Vasia: Little queen
- Veva: Next of kin
- Waan: Sweet
- Waen: Ring
- Wipa: Charming
- Yindee: Pleasure
- Ying: Feminine
- Yu-Pha: Naïve
- Zarja: Dawn
- Zelda: Iconic
What are some Thai nicknames for girls?
Nicknames are typically shorter and easier to pronounce than given names. Below are some amazing nicknames for a baby girl you should consider.
- Binay: Blessing
- Bincy: Best
- Cea Hying: Princess
- Ceanay: Boss
- Dao: Star
- Dok Rak: Love
- Gajan: Noisy
- Gun: Grape
- Han: Fearless
- Hansa: Cheerful
- Hom: Fragrance
- Homeat: Pleasant
- Isra: Freedom
- Kwang: Deer
- Lamai: Caring
- Lawana: Graceful person
- Som: Fruit
- Somta: Juicy
- Sopa: Pretty
- Su Suk: Enemy resisting
- Suchada: Good sister
- Taeng: Melon
- Uma: Light
- Una: Lamb
- Unella: Unique
- Urd: Responsible
- Vanida: Girl
- Zella: Mysterious
Cool Thailand male names
Names often carry familial, cultural, or religious significance. They connect the child to their family, heritage, and community, creating a sense of belonging and continuity with their roots. If you are looking for good names of men in Thailand, consider checking out the list below.
- Ananda: Wealthy
- Anuman: Impatient
- Anurak: Male angel
- Apinya: Magical
- Aroon: Chariot driver who takes the sun across the sky
- Arthit: Man of the sun
- Benz: Blessed
- Boon-mee: Lucky
- Chai: Lively
- Chaisai: Winner
- Chakrii: King
- Chalerm: Celebrated
- Kamnan: Brave leader
- Kasemchai: Celebration
- Mee Noi: Little bear
- Pricha: Clever
- Sirichai: Winner
- Sunan: Word of goodness
- Thaksin: From the south
- Udom: Principled
What are some good names for a boy in Thailand?
If you are out of ideas on what name to give your boy, consider going for a good Thai name. Here is a list of names to help you out.
- Chatri: Brave knight
- Chet: Brother
- Chongrak: Faithful
- Daw: Beautiful stars
- Decha: Powerful
- Direk: Smart ruler, people's ruler
- Kob Chai: Thankful
- Kongphop: Famous
- Kovit: Expert, confidence
- Kraisee: Lion
- Krid: Ingenious
- Kukrit: Great power, authority
- Lek: Small
- Narong: Brave fighter
- Navin: New or novel sailor
- Niran: Eternal
- Paithoon: Cat's eyes
- Pakorn: Story
- Panit: Beloved boy
- Rama: King
- Ritthirong: Good fighter
- Ruang Rit: Mighty
- Rune: Happy boy
- Sakda: Power
- Saksit: Sacred
- Somsak: Baby boy born on the Thai New Year
- Wiriya: Persistent boy
- Wisit: Glorious or prosperous boy
- Yut: Fearlessness and bravery
What is the most common male name in Thailand?
Most common male names in Thailand have a special cultural or religious significance. It is the joy of every parent to give their baby boy a meaningful name. Here are some of the best boy names you can use.
- Khemkhaeng: Strong man
- Kiet: Honourable
- Phoom: The Earth
- Piyabutr: Father's son
- Pravat: History
- Pravat: Someone with a history
- Preed: Joyful
- Prem: Contentment
- Punyaa: Smart boy
- Ram: Loud thunder
- Somsak: Worthy of honour
- Sud: Tiger
- Sumate: An intelligent boy
- Tanawat: Knowledgeable boy
- Tanet: Rich man
- Tawin: Innocent
- Thanin: Big city
- Thanwa: December
- Thinnakorn: Sun
- Ukrit: Supreme boy
- Vasin: Authoritarian
- Veera: Brave and daring boy
- Wat: Army ruler
- Whitt: Well-rounded, philosopher, white
What name means “gentle” in Thai?
The name Achara means gentle in Thai. It is a common Thai name for girls and is often associated with qualities like kindness and gentleness.
What is a Thai girl name that means star?
Thai girl names that mean star are Darika and Dao.
What are some popular Thai female names associated with beauty?
Thai female names associated with beauty include Siriporn, Orapan, Araya, Wilasinee and Bualuang.
What is unique about Thai female names?
In Thailand, it's common for people to have a given name, a middle name, and a family name. The family name is usually inherited from one's parents and is shared among family members.
Thailand female names, like any culture, can vary widely in style and meaning. These names can be wonderful if your family has ancestors from Thailand or you just like to stand out and name your child with a meaning that can positively influence their life.
