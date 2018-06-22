100+ beautiful Thai female and male names with meanings

A name is the first step in establishing a child's identity. It distinguishes them from others and gives them a unique sense of self. If you are looking for a unique and beautiful name for your child, check out these Thailand female names and male names.

Baby inside a white bathtub with water. Photo: pexels.com, @Henley Design Studio (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Asian culture is popular in many foreign countries. Even Nigerian families follow one of the latest trends and explore common Thailand names in search of names for their kids. You can choose from the sweet names listed below and their meanings.

100+ Thailand female names and male names with meanings

Thailand is a Southeast Asian country with wide sandy beaches, clear water, and beautiful small islands. Parents in this country give their little kids unique and unusual names with interesting meanings. Here are some great names and their meanings to consider.

Old names of Thailand women

Thailand families have a tradition of giving their children exclusive names not previously used by that particular family. Below is a list of old Thailand female names that are perfect if you are looking for fancy girl names.

Achara: Gentle and beautiful

Gentle and beautiful Adranuch: Virtuous lady

Virtuous lady Ambhom: Sky

Sky Anchali: Greetings

Greetings Anong: Gorgeous woman

Gorgeous woman Boribun: I feel complete

I feel complete Bun Ma: Good luck

Good luck Buppha: Blossoms and flower blooms

Blossoms and flower blooms Busarakham: Yellow sapphire

Yellow sapphire Bussaba: Pearl

Pearl Chaem Choi: Gracefulness

Gracefulness Chai Charoen: Triumphant

Triumphant Chailai: Pretty

Pretty Chaisee: Innocent

Innocent Chala: Beautiful

Beautiful Charoenrasamee: Radiant

Radiant Chatmanee: Jewel

Jewel Darika: Star

Star Duanphen: Full moon

Full moon Dusadi: Sensational

Sensational Eislyn: Rose

Rose Ekbir: Brave

Brave Ekkam: Unity

Unity Eljin: Freedom

Freedom Erbir: God's love

God's love Haswanthi: Joyous

Joyous Ittiporn: Powerful

Powerful Jaliyah: God’s ascent

God’s ascent Janiya: Beloved

Beloved Jayla: God's protection

God's protection Jemma: Precious stone

Precious stone Jimena: God listens

God listens Kamlai: Bracelet

Bracelet Kanda: Darling

Darling Karawek: Little bird

Little bird Khun Mae: Motherly

Motherly Malee: Flower

Flower Phaibun: Prosperous

Prosperous Phailin: Sapphire

Sapphire Phairoh: Pleasant sounding

Pleasant sounding Phaoy: Sweet

Sweet Phassakorn: Sun

Sun Santoh: Pleasant

Pleasant Sanun: Happy

Happy San'ya: Promise

Promise Sarai: Seaweed

Seaweed Sarakit: Good deed

Good deed Sataheep: A town

What are some of the most popular female names in Thailand?

Girls running on the sidewalk. Photo: pexels.com, @RDNE Stock project

Source: UGC

Parents in many cultures carefully select names with personal or symbolic meanings. Here is a list of the most popular female names and their meanings.

Apasra: Adorn

Adorn Apsara: Enchanting

Enchanting Arinya: Gorgeous woman with knowledge

Gorgeous woman with knowledge Chaloem Chai: Victory

Victory Chantara: Moon and water

Moon and water Charanya: Young girl

Young girl Charoen: Great progress

Great progress Charunee: Refined woman

Refined woman Dok Phi Sua: An avatar

An avatar Dok-Ban-Yen: Blossoming

Blossoming Duangkamol: My heart

My heart Hanuman: Monkey god

Monkey god Kulap: Rose flower

Rose flower Phichit: To win

To win Phitsamai: Adorable

Adorable Phloi: Precious stones

Precious stones Phueng: Bee

Bee Piti/Preeda: Joy

Joy Prija: Intelligent

Intelligent Rachini: Queen

Queen Ratana: Crystal

Crystal Ratapon: Blessing

Blessing Rochana: Sweet-talker

Sweet-talker Sanoh: Pleasant sounding

Pleasant sounding Sanouk: Festival

Festival Santichai: Peaceful

Peaceful Sap: Wealth

Wealth Thahan: Soldier

Soldier Thai: Freedom

Freedom Thong Dam: Black gold

Black gold Thong Khao: White gold

White gold Vasia: Little queen

Little queen Veva: Next of kin

Next of kin Waan: Sweet

Sweet Waen: Ring

Ring Wipa: Charming

Charming Yindee: Pleasure

Pleasure Ying: Feminine

Feminine Yu-Pha: Naïve

Naïve Zarja: Dawn

Dawn Zelda: Iconic

What are some Thai nicknames for girls?

A baby wearing a green dress. Photo: pexels.com, @ Emma Bauso

Source: UGC

Nicknames are typically shorter and easier to pronounce than given names. Below are some amazing nicknames for a baby girl you should consider.

Binay: Blessing

Blessing Bincy: Best

Best Cea Hying: Princess

Princess Ceanay: Boss

Boss Dao: Star

Star Dok Rak: Love

Love Gajan: Noisy

Noisy Gun: Grape

Grape Han: Fearless

Fearless Hansa: Cheerful

Cheerful Hom: Fragrance

Fragrance Homeat: Pleasant

Pleasant Isra: Freedom

Freedom Kwang: Deer

Deer Lamai: Caring

Caring Lawana: Graceful person

Graceful person Som: Fruit

Fruit Somta: Juicy

Juicy Sopa: Pretty

Pretty Su Suk: Enemy resisting

Enemy resisting Suchada: Good sister

Good sister Taeng: Melon

Melon Uma: Light

Light Una: Lamb

Lamb Unella: Unique

Unique Urd: Responsible

Responsible Vanida: Girl

Girl Zella: Mysterious

Cool Thailand male names

A child in grey shorts sitting on road. Photo: pexels.com, @Denafi Sy

Source: UGC

Names often carry familial, cultural, or religious significance. They connect the child to their family, heritage, and community, creating a sense of belonging and continuity with their roots. If you are looking for good names of men in Thailand, consider checking out the list below.

Ananda: Wealthy

Wealthy Anuman: Impatient

Impatient Anurak: Male angel

Male angel Apinya: Magical

Magical Aroon: Chariot driver who takes the sun across the sky

Chariot driver who takes the sun across the sky Arthit: Man of the sun

Man of the sun Benz: Blessed

Blessed Boon-mee: Lucky

Lucky Chai: Lively

Lively Chaisai: Winner

Winner Chakrii: King

King Chalerm: Celebrated

Celebrated Kamnan: Brave leader

Brave leader Kasemchai: Celebration

Celebration Mee Noi: Little bear

Little bear Pricha: Clever

Clever Sirichai: Winner

Winner Sunan: Word of goodness

Word of goodness Thaksin: From the south

From the south Udom: Principled

What are some good names for a boy in Thailand?

A boy wearing a long-sleeved white shirt is sitting on the floor with his mouth open. Photo: pexels.com, @Kevin Fai

Source: UGC

If you are out of ideas on what name to give your boy, consider going for a good Thai name. Here is a list of names to help you out.

Chatri: Brave knight

Brave knight Chet: Brother

Brother Chongrak: Faithful

Faithful Daw: Beautiful stars

Beautiful stars Decha: Powerful

Powerful Direk: Smart ruler, people's ruler

Smart ruler, people's ruler Kob Chai: Thankful

Thankful Kongphop: Famous

Famous Kovit: Expert, confidence

Expert, confidence Kraisee: Lion

Lion Krid: Ingenious

Ingenious Kukrit: Great power, authority

Great power, authority Lek: Small

Small Narong: Brave fighter

Brave fighter Navin: New or novel sailor

New or novel sailor Niran: Eternal

Eternal Paithoon: Cat's eyes

Cat's eyes Pakorn: Story

Story Panit: Beloved boy

Beloved boy Rama: King

King Ritthirong: Good fighter

Good fighter Ruang Rit: Mighty

Mighty Rune: Happy boy

Happy boy Sakda: Power

Power Saksit: Sacred

Sacred Somsak: Baby boy born on the Thai New Year

Baby boy born on the Thai New Year Wiriya: Persistent boy

Persistent boy Wisit: Glorious or prosperous boy

Glorious or prosperous boy Yut: Fearlessness and bravery

What is the most common male name in Thailand?

A toddler eating fruits sitting on the highchair. Photo: pexels.com, @Vanessa Loring

Source: UGC

Most common male names in Thailand have a special cultural or religious significance. It is the joy of every parent to give their baby boy a meaningful name. Here are some of the best boy names you can use.

Khemkhaeng: Strong man

Strong man Kiet: Honourable

Honourable Phoom: The Earth

The Earth Piyabutr: Father's son

Father's son Pravat: History

History Pravat: Someone with a history

Someone with a history Preed: Joyful

Joyful Prem: Contentment

Contentment Punyaa: Smart boy

Smart boy Ram: Loud thunder

Loud thunder Somsak: Worthy of honour

Worthy of honour Sud: Tiger

Tiger Sumate: An intelligent boy

An intelligent boy Tanawat: Knowledgeable boy

Knowledgeable boy Tanet: Rich man

Rich man Tawin: Innocent

Innocent Thanin: Big city

Big city Thanwa: December

December Thinnakorn: Sun

Sun Ukrit: Supreme boy

Supreme boy Vasin: Authoritarian

Authoritarian Veera: Brave and daring boy

Brave and daring boy Wat: Army ruler

Army ruler Whitt: Well-rounded, philosopher, white

What name means “gentle” in Thai?

A young baby on a rug. Photo: pexels.com, @100 files

Source: UGC

The name Achara means gentle in Thai. It is a common Thai name for girls and is often associated with qualities like kindness and gentleness.

What is a Thai girl name that means star?

Thai girl names that mean star are Darika and Dao.

What are some popular Thai female names associated with beauty?

Thai female names associated with beauty include Siriporn, Orapan, Araya, Wilasinee and Bualuang.

What is unique about Thai female names?

In Thailand, it's common for people to have a given name, a middle name, and a family name. The family name is usually inherited from one's parents and is shared among family members.

Thailand female names, like any culture, can vary widely in style and meaning. These names can be wonderful if your family has ancestors from Thailand or you just like to stand out and name your child with a meaning that can positively influence their life.

Legit.ng recently published an article with unique Yoruba names for boys and girls. These names are usually meaningful and hold a special place in Yoruba culture.

These names play a significant role in Yoruba identity and cultural heritage and are a source of pride and connection to the Yoruba tradition.

Source: Legit.ng