Best Nigerian stand-up comedians: 10 of Nigeria's funniest people

Laughter is the best medicine, and there's no shortage of comedy in Nigeria, home to a vibrant and diverse stand-up comedy scene. From observational comedy to satire, Nigerian comedians have a way of connecting with their audience and leaving them in stitches. Find out the most talented and entertaining Nigerian stand-up comedians who have made people worldwide laugh out loud over the years.

Nigerian comedians are gifted storytellers and masterful observers, each with their own unique style and perspective that will keep you in fits of laughter. These comedians have proven to be the cream of the crop in the Nigerian comedy scene, and they are guaranteed to leave you in a state of pure joy and laughter.

Best stand-up comedians in Nigeria

Nigeria is known to have some of the funniest, most passionate and most talented comedians. Some of them fill people with amusement of the highest level. You have to get ready to laugh until you cry when they step on stage due to their jokes. Below is a list of stand-up comedians in Nigeria. Note that the list is arranged in no particular order.

1. Basketmouth

Date of birth: 14 September 1978

14 September 1978 Age: 44 years (as of January 2023)

Who is the best Nigerian stand-up comedian? The funniest comedian in Nigeria is Basketmouth, with over 8.5 million followers on Instagram. His real name is Bright Okpocha. He is the king of comedy in Nigeria, and his jokes are hilarious.

He began his career in 2000 when he appeared in a music video. He is famous for his comedy show, Basketmouth Uncensored. He won the National Comedy Award for Best Stand-Up Comedians of the Year in 2005 and 2006. He is also an actor and singer.

2. Ali Baba

Date of birth: 24 June 1965

24 June 1965 Age: 57 years (as of January 2023)

Ali Baba, whose real name is Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, is an award-winning Nigerian stand-up comedian. He is considered one of the pioneers of stand-up comedy in Nigeria and has been active in the industry for over two decades. He is known for his observational comedy and satire. He started his career when he was in college.

He has won several awards, like the 1st Nigerian Entertainment Award, the National Comedy Award and the Diamond Award for Comedy. He is recognized for featuring in Merry Men and 30 Days in Atlanta.

3. Bovi

Date of birth: 25 September 1979

25 September 1979 Age: 43 years (as of January 2023)

If you are in Nigeria and don't recognize Bovi, you miss out on the best comic of your life. His real name is Abovi Ugboma. Aside from his comedy career, he is an actor and director. He has written several sitcoms and performed in popular concerts like Bovi: Man on Fire.

He started his stand-up comedy, Man on Fire, in 2013, and presently, it is among the highly recognized comics in Nigeria and globally. He has won several awards, including Best Writer and comedy actor, Comedian of the Year by Ghana Awards and Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

4. Mandy

Date of birth: 9 April 1972

9 April 1972 Age: 50 years (as of January 2023)

Many Uzonitsha is one of the Nigerian female stand-up comedians known for her ability to crack funny and fresh jokes. She is the first female stand-up comedian in Nigeria, and many refer to her as the grandmother of comedy.

She started making her funny skits in 1992. Since then, her fame has increased significantly. Her creativity and talent have made her recognized as one of the top female stand-up comedians in Nigeria.

5. AY

Date of birth: 19 August 1971

19 August 1971 Age: 51 years (as of January 2023)

Ayodeji Richard Makun is also famous as one of the Nigerian stand-up comedians whose work and talent are highly recognized not only in Nigeria but across the globe. He is also one of the most successful actors, television personalities and shows promoters.

He has won awards like the Best Comedian in Nigeria at the City People Entertainment Awards in 2009 and the Most Creative Comedian In Nigeria at the Nigeria Entertainment Awards. He has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry for his AY LIVE lines of entertainment.

6. Julius Agwu

Date of birth: 7 April 1973

7 April 1973 Age: 49 years (as of January 2023)

Julius Agwu is also one of the recognized humorous people in Nigeria who earns a living through their incredible skills to make people laugh. He hails from PortHarcourt. Aside from being a comedian, he is also a motivational speaker, actor, MC and singer.

He began his comedy career in Port Harcourt, where he grew up. He is known for his shows such as Crack Ya Ribs, Festival of love and Laff 4 Christ's Sake. He founded a genre of music in Nigeria known as music-comedy and is the first comedian to release a comedy album in Nigeria.

7. Okey Bakassi

Date of birth: 3 October 1969

3 October 1969 Age: 53 years (as of January 2023)

His real name is Okechukwu Anthony Onyegbule, and he is among Nigeria's most creative and hilarious comedians. He hails from Imo State. Okey Bakassi is also an actor known for the films Love is In The Hair, Chicken Madness and Badamasi. He has been labelled among the top Nigerian stand-up comedians.

He began his career when he was in university. Since then, he has always loved entertaining audiences, and now his talent is highly recognized globally. He is well-recognized for the stand-up comedy show Night of a Thousand Laughs.

8. Akpororo

Date of birth: 3 October 1989

3 October 1989 Age: 33 years (as of January 2023)

His real name is Bowoto Jephthah Oluwatiseyifumi Tanimola. He hails from Ilaje, Ondo State and is one of the funniest Nigerian comedians. He is also an actor, master of ceremony and singer. He is one of the young comedians in Nigeria who have been rising fast in the entertainment industry.

He began his career as a local gospel musician in 2008 when he joined comedy. He has participated in the National Comedy Challenge. He rose to stardom when he performed at Basketmouth’s Laff and Jam Show. He has participated in popular shows like AY Live.

Additionally, in 2016, he was nominated for Best Actor in Comedy at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards. He also won Best Comedy Act of the Year in 2015.

9. Funny Bone

Date of birth: 28 October 1985

28 October 1985 Age: 37 years (as of January 2023)

Funny Bone cannot miss on your list when you are looking for the funniest stand-up comedians in Nigeria. His real name is Stanley Chibunna, and he is also an actor, model, and Master of Ceremony, besides being a funny man. Some films he is known for include Aki and PawPaw, The Bodyguard and Three Thieves.

He hails from Anambra state. He started his career as a dancer, and now he is well-recognized for his incredible talent for making people laugh. His funny jokes can take any audience to another world. He won the award of Best Actor in Comedy Movie at AMVCA.

10. Kenny Blaq

Date of birth: 30 September 1992

30 September 1992 Age: 30 years (as of January 2023)

Kenny Black is a Nigerian comedian whose real name is Otolorin Kehinde Peter. He is the youngest and most talented stand-up comedian in Nigeria and hails from Eligbo. He is famous and has performed at events within and outside his country. Some events he is known for include the Ali Babas concert and Laff With MC Abbey.

He is famous for his comedy concert The Oxymoron of Kenny Blaq, which won the Best Comedy Show in 2017 and the 2018 Naija 102.3 FM Comedy Awards. Additionally, in 2018 he was recognized as one of Africa's 100 Most Influential Youths.

He is also a singer and songwriter. Aside from Kenny Blaq being known for his ability to stand in front of an audience, he is also known for songs like Stand Still and Celebrate.

The Nigerian stand-up comedy scene boasts an array of gifted comedians, each with their unique style and perspective. The likes of Basketmouth, Ali Baba, Bovi, AY etc., are at the forefront of this burgeoning industry and have solidified their place as some of the country's most talented and entertaining comedians.

