50+ deep Joker quotes from comics, movies and video games

Joker is probably one of the the most compelling supervillains appearing in American comic books published by DC Comics. The character was created by Bill Finger, Bob Kane, and Jerry Robinson, and first appeared in the the comic book Batman on 25 April 1940. He is one of the most quotable characters that superhero stories have ever had. Here is a collection of deep Joker quotes that you can relate to and get inspired.

The Joker is portrayed as a criminal mastermind in his comic book appearances. The character is introduced as a psychopath with a warped, sadistic sense of humour and having appeared on numerous screen icons, there are plenty Joker quotes that rarely fail to zing. Below is a list of deep Joker quotes from his best appearances on page and screen to share with your family and friends.

Deep Joker quotes

Whether you are a fan of the comics or the movies, there isn’t anyone who isn’t familiar with the Joker. The character has some deranged perspectives on existence. However, the criminal mastermind occasionally has some hints of wisdom. Here are some best Joker quotes.

Memories are what our reason is based upon. If we can’t face them, we deny reason itself!

See, I’m not a monster. I’m just ahead of the curve.

I’m not exactly sure what happened. Sometimes I remember it one way, sometimes another. If I’m going to have a past, I prefer it to be multiple choice!

Everybody just yells and screams at each other. Nobody’s civil anymore. Nobody thinks what it’s like to be the other guy.

As though we were made for each other. Beauty and the Beast. Of course, if anyone else calls you beast, I’ll rip their lungs out.

Comedy is subjective, Murray. Isn’t that what they say? All of you, the system that knows so much, you decide what’s right or wrong the same way that you decide what’s funny or not.

The worst part of having a mental illness is people expect you to behave as if you don’t.

A man with nothing to fear is a man with nothing to love.

You have nothing, nothing to threaten me with. Nothing to do with all your strength.

My mother always tells me to smile and put on a happy face. She told me I had a purpose: to bring laughter and joy to the world.

Smile, because it confuses people. Smile, because it’s easier than explaining what is killing you inside.

All it takes is one bad day to reduce the sanest man alive to lunacy. That’s how far the world is from where I am. Just one bad day.

We stopped checking for monsters under our bed when we realized they were inside us.

Madness is the emergency exit. You can just step outside, and close the door on all those dreadful things that happened. You can lock them away forever.

Madness, as you know, is like gravity. All it takes is a little push.

‎Introduce a little anarchy. Upset the established order, and everything becomes chaos. I’m an agent of chaos.

Have you ever had a really bad day?

What do you get when you cross a mentally-ill loner with a society that abandons him and treats him like trash? I’ll tell you what you get. You get what you f*cking deserve!

Joker quotes about life

As Batman’s nemesis, the Joker is one of the greatest comic book villains and fictional characters ever created. He one of the most infamous criminals in Gotham City, and he gives Batman a run for his money. Here are some quotes from the Joker about life you might find interesting.

It’s like anything in life, visualizing the old man you’re going to become: as long as you have a clear picture of that – the life you want to lead – eventually you’ll probably get there.

If your life just got harder, congratulations, you have leveled up.

The less you respond to negativity, the more peaceful your life becomes.

I hope my death makes more sense than my life.

For my whole life, I didn’t know if I even really existed. But I do, and people are starting to notice.

I used to think that my life was a tragedy. But now I realize, it’s a comedy.

Don’t let anyone ever make you feel you don’t deserve what you want.

The only sensible way to live in this world is without rules.

Life, dear Greg, is a theatre of the absurd. Be honest and gentle, and a man goes to a pauper’s grave. Lie and cheat and kill, and the same man could rule the world!

If you make decisions based upon people’s reactions or judgments then you make really boring choices.

Inspirational joker quotes

Everyone needs some kind of inspiration in their lives. No matter how hard the time is or if you are feeling depressed and hopeless, a dose of inspirational Joker quotes can instil courage and strength in you.

It’s funny, when I was a little boy, and told people I was going to be a comedian, everyone laughed at me. Well, no one’s laughing now.

You see, in their last moments, people show you who they really are.

Observation and initiative are the keys to advancement.

You can't sell dreams to someone who has walked through nightmares.

There is no Yoda - there’s no one who points you in the right direction. You’ve got to figure that out by yourself.

What doesn’t kill you, simply makes you stranger!

You will never make it if you care what others think.

Joker quotes that make sense

While there are plenty of heroes to inspire hope, heroism, and courage in the face of danger in the world of DC Comics, there are also plenty of villains to instil fear, chills, and terror in the hearts of the citizens of the DC Universe such as The Joker.

Do I really look like a guy with a plan? You know what I am? I’m a dog chasing cars. I wouldn’t know what to do with one if I caught it! You know, I just do things.

Haven’t you ever heard of the healing power of laughter?

I now do what other people only dream. I make art until someone dies. See? I am the world’s first fully functioning homicidal artist.

They need you right now, but when they don’t, they’ll cast you out like a leper.

The real joke is your stubborn, bone-deep conviction that somehow, somewhere, all of this makes sense. That’s what cracks me up each time.

You know what I know? What I know is that I don't like balance. Balance is boring and boring is a four-letter word in my book.

Nobody panics when things go according to plan, even if the plan is horrifying!

Tell me something, my friend, have you ever danced with the devil in the pale moonlight?

Joker quotes about pain

The Joker is one of the most interesting and complex characters in the Batman universe. Though at times he seems to just be a madman who enjoys chaos, he also has a painfully true attitude about the world that resonates with many people. Here are some of his most famous quotes about pain.

Parting is such sweet sorrow, dearest. Still, you can’t say we didn’t show you a good time. Enjoy yourself out there in the asylum. Just don’t forget, if it ever gets too tough there’s always a place for you here.

Never take someone's feelings as a joke. You don't know how much it hurts.

It’s a funny world we live in. Speaking of which, do you know how I got these scars?

I’m only laughing on the outside. My smile is just skin deep. If you could see inside, I’m really crying. You might join me for a weep.

I’ve got nothing left to lose, nothing can hurt me anymore. My life is nothing but a comedy.

We refuse to see how bad something is until it completely destroys us.

Everybody’s telling me my standup is ready for the big clubs.

Dear bad luck, let’s break up.

Someday someone will break you so badly that you’ll become unbreakable.

Does it depress you? To know just how alone you really are?

I have given a name to my pain, and it is Batman!

The Joker is one of the legendary characters in the film industry. He is famous for his unforgettable look and his comic and wise sayings. He tends to have a funny character trait that captures the attention of the viewers and keeps them glued to their screens. The above deep Joker quotes will keep this iconic character alive.

