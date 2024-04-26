A Nigerian lady has sparked reaction after sharing some of the past questions that came out in her JAMB exams

In her post, she disclosed that the questions were focused on the subject, Biology, and she was hopeful for a good result

Speaking further, she advised her fellow JAMB students to read well and study past questions ahead of their examinations

A Nigerian lady has dished out great advice to her fellow JAMB candidates after writing her examinations.

The kind young student assisted 'Jambites' by displaying a copy of some past questions in Biology.

Nigerian girl shares UTME past questions

Source: Getty Images

Female student displays past biology questions

The lady identified on TikTok as @tolani8256, shared some of the questions that came out in her Biology examination.

She pleaded with her fellow Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) candidates to read properly for the examinations.

Tolani went ahead to share some of the past questions that came out in Biology as a form of assistance to those who were yet to write.

She further asked her followers to notify her on the subjects they need past questions on.

The lady wrote:

“Questions that came out yesterday (Biology). Dental Formula of man consists of?Emulsification of fat and oils is caused by?? Glomerulus is found in??Incisors are used for??Nematocysts are produced by special cells found in?? Pls read oo. Pls follow comment and like for more questions. Comment which subject I should do next.”

Reactions as JAMB student shares past questions

Netizens on TikTok took to the comments section to appreciate her for the good work.

Smith Joe said:

"Thanks for this. Will study this area."

Janina asked:

"Are these past questions?"

Chukssdheart commented:

"Thanks for this."

Shegzy time said:

“Enugbe.”

Watch the video below:

Student who checked UTME result shares photo

