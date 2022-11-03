Ongoing reality shows in Nigeria: what to watch on TV in 2022

Reality TV shows have become pop culture staples around the world. The fever caught up with Nigeria, causing filmmakers to channel their creativity. Check out these ongoing reality shows in Nigeria that will keep you entertained in 2022.

Reality shows make for great television because they are both relatable and entertaining. The most watched series are talent shows, but dating series have become fan favourites over the years. Which ones can you watch in 2022?

Ongoing reality shows in Nigeria in 2022

There has been a rise in the production of reality shows in Nigeria in recent years. However, conservative sections of Nigerian society find them morally bankrupt and believe they are out to encourage promiscuous lifestyles. Even so, these ongoing reality shows in Nigeria have won the hearts of millions of viewers.

1. Big Brother Naija

Network: Africa Magic

Big Brother Naija tops the list of Nigerian reality TV shows. This series follows a group of youth living in the Big Brother house for ten weeks. They all stand a chance to win a grand prize of over 35 million Naira. Big Brother Naija has been on air since 2006, although it had an 11-year hiatus after the first season, returning in 2017.

The series wrapped up its seventh season in October 2022 with a grand prize of N100 million in cash and gifts. No matter their background, anybody can enter the house. It also focuses on betrayal, lust, love and drama, all themes which intrigue multitudes.

2. The Real Housewives of Lagos

Network: Showmax

The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOLagos) premiered in July 2022. The series centres on the lavish lives of six affluent Lagos socialites. It has only aired for one season at the time of writing. The main cast includes social media influencer Laura Ikeji-Kanu, fashion designer Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, Carolyna Hutchings, Chioma Ikokwu, Mariam Timmer and Iyabo Ojo.

Every week, viewers watch the rich women showcase their fancy lifestyles, including shopping trips, internal competitions and high society parties. In just a few months, the series has become a fan favourite and has been nominated for the African Entertainment Awards USA. It tops social media trends weekly.

3. Gulder Ultimate Search

Network: Showmax

Gulder Ultimate Search was the pioneer Nigerian reality TV show. It collected a group of ten to thirty youths from all over the country to compete for hidden treasure. Every week, they face gruelling challenges and overcome nature and their weaknesses in pursuit of fame and fortune.

The series started in 2003 but left screens in 2014, following the financial recession in the country that affected the production of many local shows. After seven years off the air, Gulder Ultimate Search finally returned in 2021. Although it was quite popular when it first started, it may need more time to compete fully with the latest reality shows in Nigeria.

4. Nigerian Idol

Network: Africa Magic

Nigerian Idol is the Nigerian version of the global Idol franchise. The musical show seeks to find the next Nigerian solo superstar. As of 2022, Nigerian Idol is in its seventh season. Many new stars are born every year. The show is also popular because celebrities appear as judges and guest performers, including Simi, Femi Kuti and Dbanj.

5. Judging Matters

Network: Showmax, Africa Magic

Judging Matters stars Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, a social media personality and lawyer. It focuses on Justice Olusola Williams as she resolves real-life civil conflicts and lawsuits. Although the cases are real and for real people, they are dramatised for entertainment reasons. The show started in 2020 and is a fan favourite, mostly because it is unique from other reality shows in Nigeria in 2022.

6. Shoot Your Shot

Network: Showmax, Africa Magic

Big Brother Naija 2017 runner-up Bisola Aiyeola returned to the reality TV scene with Shoot Your Shot. The actress, singer and songwriter hosts the show, as she helps young single Nigerians to navigate love on the dating show.

7. Date My Family Nigeria

Network: Showmax, Africa Magic

This 2021 Showmax series is perfect for those looking for a twist in their dating shows. It follows young singles as they meet the friends and families of potential mates. Based only on their interactions with their friends and family, they then decide whether they would like to go on a date with the suitor.

8. Mercy What Next

Network: Showmax, Africa Magic

Former Big Brother Naija winner Mercy Eke takes her fans on a walkthrough of her life since she won the grand prize. It is a follow-up to her previous show, Mercy & Ike, where she and her ex-boyfriend and fellow housemate Mike Ike shared their relationship with viewers. To kick off Mercy What Next, Mercy addresses their breakup and shows fans what’s next for her.

9. I Am Laycon

Network: Showmax, Africa Magic

Lekan Agbeleshe (Laycon) is a musician and Big Brother Naija alumnus. The Big Brother Naija season 5 winner released this peek into his life in February 2021. Laycon cemented his status as an undisputed star by immediately breaking records with the show. The series’ first day on Showmax broke the platform’s record for first-day viewership.

10. Love Come Back

Network: Showmax, Africa Magic

Love Come Back is a dating show that will keep you entertained. It is among the most entertaining reality shows in Nigeria in 2022 worth watching. The show has many messy actions based on exes trying to get back together. Participants get to tell the stories of their breakups and then reach out to their exes to win them back.

11. Young, Famous & African

Network: Netflix

Young, Famous & African is the first African reality show. Instead of focusing on just one country like the others on this list, this show cuts across the continent. It features celebrities from Tanzania, Uganda, South Africa and Nigeria.

Nigeria was represented by fashion stylist Swanky Jerry, model and actress Annie Macaulay-Idibia and her husband, singer 2Baba. The show was a continental phenomenon, causing waves even in the USA.

What is the most-watched TV show in Nigeria?

Although there are many popular TV reality shows in Nigeria, the most watched is Big Brother Naija. The show aired its seventh season in 2022 and has managed to maintain its vast fanbase over the years.

What was the first reality TV show in Nigeria?

Gulder Ultimate Search is considered Nigeria’s first-ever reality TV show. It was created by Nigerian Breweries in 2003 and first aired in 2004. It paved the way for all other reality TV shows in Nigeria. After eleven seasons, the show went on a long hiatus in 2014. It returned to screens in 2021.

Reality TV shows are fun to watch the drama. They are a great entertainment source and can also inspire viewers. This list of ongoing reality shows in Nigeria will keep you riveted in 2022.

