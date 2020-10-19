John Okafor's biography: career, family, net worth and best movies

John Okafor, famous as Mr. Ibu, is popular in the Nigerian entertainment industry. He is a veteran Nollywood movie star and comedian. His notable film appearances include Mr. Ibu, A Fool at 40, London Fever, and Mental Case.

Actor John Okafor. Photo: @realmribu (modified by author)

Previously, John Okafor had no intentions of being a movie star. He was a film producer, but after fellow producers noticed his comedic nature, he was persuaded to start acting. He is an entertainment icon in Nigeria. Here is a look at his personal and professional life over the years.

Profile summary

Full name John Ikechukwu Okafor Nickname Mr. Ibu Gender Male Date of birth 17 October 1961 Age 61 years old (as of September 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Nkanu West, Enugu State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5’5” (121 cm) Weight 159 lbs (72 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Married Partner Stella Maris Okafor Children 3 College Institute of Management and Technology Profession Actor, comedian, entrepreneur Net worth $3.5 million Instagram @realmribu TikTok @realmribu

Who is John Okafor?

He is a Nollywood actor and comedian who was born John Ikechukwu Okafor in Nkanu West village, Enugu State, Nigeria. He has siblings, but the only known one is her sister, Queen Chioma Egboh.

After his father’s demise, he resided with his brother in Sapele, where he did menial jobs to pay for his education. Currently, he lives in Lagos, Nigeria, where he pursues multiple careers in the entertainment industry.

He attended the College of Education, Yola, but dropped out due to a lack of school fees. Later, he studied at the Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu.

How old is John Okafor?

He is 61 years old as of August 2023. He was born on 17 October 1961. His zodiac sign is Libra.

John Okafor’s profession

Before venturing into the Nigerian entertainment industry, John Okafor was a martial artist specialising in Shotokan Karate. He earned a black belt when he was 16 and trained in multiple tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

He was a film producer before switching to acting in 1997. He has been featured in numerous Nollywood films, including:

Year Film 2020 The Album 2018 The Eve 2017 Mr Ibu in Liberia 2017 Price of Deceit 2017 London Fever 2015 Honeymoon Guy 2013 Oga Abuja 2011 Open & Close 2011 Secret Past 2008 Mental Case 2007 Desperate Search 2006 Recharge Card 2006 A Fool at 40 2005 Circle of Lives 2004 The Tusk of Life 2004 Mr Ibu 2004 Unbreakable 2004 Mr Ibu in London 2003 Victim of Love 2003 Civil War 2003 Police Recruit 2003 Nicodemus

What is John Okafor’s net worth?

His net worth is alleged to be approximately $3.5 million, according to The City Celeb. He is one of Nigeria's best actors and comedians, and his net worth is attributed to earnings from his thriving entertainment career.

John Okafor’s house is a magnificent residence in Lagos, Nigeria. It is an indication of his wealth.

What happened to John Okafor?

Mr. Ibu hit the headlines in March 2022 due to his deteriorating health. The Nollywood actor-comedian alleged that his staff, who his relatives paid, poisoned him at an event.

His stomach was swollen, and he got well after being treated at a private hospital. After surviving the near-death experience, he attributed his being alive to God’s immense love for him.

Who is John Okafor’s wife?

The Nollywood actor’s spouse is Stella Maris Okafor. The couple has been married for 13 years. His marriage to Stella is his second. Stella Maris is reportedly a Nigerian actress and model.

Who are John Okafor's children?

He has three children with his wife, Stella. He has two sons, Emmanuel and Jay Jay, and a daughter, Chelsea. Besides his children with Stella, he has other kids, including Jasmine Okafor, from a previous relationship.

Who is John Okafor's daughter?

John Okafor’s daughter is Chelsea Okafor. She was born on 30 September 2011. Chelsea is 11 years old as of 2023. She is pursuing her education and does not have an established career.

Fast facts

Here are interesting facts about John Okafor.

He is popularly known as Mr. Ibu.

He has worked as a hairstylist.

He has done photography and also worked in a company that produces crates.

He has a verified TikTok account.

He enjoys dancing on TikTok alongside his daughter.

John Okafor has thrived in the Nigerian entertainment industry for over two decades. He has starred in numerous films, and his comedic acting style has won the hearts of many. The actor is married to Stella Maris, and they are parents to three children.

