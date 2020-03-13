The most expensive car in the world is more than just a means of transport. It is a statement of status and a symbol of wealth. Car collectors are willing to spend astronomical amounts of money on these cars because, to them, they are works of art.

Most expensive car in the world 2022: top 10 luxurious vehicles. Photo: @bugattinoire

Source: Twitter

The list of most expensive cars globally is filled with limited-edition models and exclusive invite-only vehicles. It is not surprising that most of these cars will spend more time in showrooms globally than they will on the road.

The most expensive car in the world of all time - Top 10

Would you risk crashing a $19 million car? Of course not. To put that figure into perspective, an average luxury home price in the USA is slightly under $2 million.

Another reason for this is how good these cars look. They are a joy to behold and invite many admiring looks anytime they are shown publicly. This list contains the very best unicorns of the motoring world.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The costliest cars in the world are so pricey because of the brand, edition's deviation from the standard design, build quality, and, most commonly, the reason for their release. So, which are the most expensive cars ever sold? Check out this list for details.

10. Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ - $4 million

A black Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+. Photo: @Boxentng

Source: Twitter

The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ is tenth in the list of top 10 expensive cars in the world. This model signifies more than just another perfect display of the brand's exquisite craftsmanship.

Bugatti became the first manufacturer to cross the 300mph on a track in Germany. The car that hit the 304.77mph mark was an upgraded version of the Bugatti Chiron. Therefore, Bugatti opted to produce a limited number of cars for this upgrade.

The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ incorporated a tuned version of the original model's quad-turbo 8.0-litre W16 engine, producing 1,578bhp.

The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ was limited to 30 production cars. Each was valued at $4 million.

9. Lamborghini Veneno Roadster – $4.5 million

A Lamborghini Veneno Roadster. Photo: @FBOODTS

Source: Twitter

Lamborghini has a stranglehold grasp on the supercar market. They are fast, reliable, and incredibly thrilling to drive.

Uniquely designed for performance and aesthetic quality, Veneno Roadster is no different. Going from nought to 60 in 2.9 seconds, this car gives the crème of electric vehicles a reason to look over their shoulders.

Veneno, which translates to poison in Spanish, was made in the first batch of only three cars. Resell value was through the roof. One of the first three was resold for $11 million, more than double the original price. Six more have since been made and sold.

Unlike other Lambos, Venenos feature a monocoque chassis with a 6.5-litre V12 engine rallying up to 740 bhp and 507 ft/lb of torque. This is behind that insane acceleration.

Inspired by the Aventador, it features huge rear diffusers and a smoothly finished interior. There is limited use of carbon fibre with a more commonplace steering and cockpit.

As is standard with most Lambos, it has falcon-wing doors and a large rear spoiler. You will not see a supercar quite as striking as this.

8. Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita – $4.8 million

Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita. Photo: @Ekwulu

Source: Twitter

Like Pagani and many other manufacturers, Koenigsegg has been chasing the record for the fastest car for a while. We have been gifted with the most amazing vehicle designs we have ever seen in this pursuit.

One of their best cars is this CCXR Trevita with a diamond dust coated carbon fibre body. Carbon fibre is black and shiny. To mould it, you impregnate carbon fibre with resin and vacuum out any air while setting it in a mould.

When moulding is removed, the resin has set and hardened into a desired shape. This has equal strength to standard aluminium.

The Trevita production process uses a resin infused with diamond dust giving the carbon fibre a shiny white finish. This process is so difficult that Koenigsegg only made two out of the three planned CCXR Trevitas.

Under the hood is a 4.8-litre V8 engine creating 1004 bhp and 797 ft/lb of torque supercharged for max output. The CCXR Trevita is one of the rarest on the list and, for a time, was the most expensive car in the world.

7. Pagani Huayra Imola - $5.4 million

Pagani Huayra Imola. Photo: @Ferrari_Peta

Source: Twitter

The Pagani Huayra Imola is seventh of the most expensive cars in 2022. It was announced in 2019 with a limited production of five cars only. Mercedes-AMG developed the twin-turbo 6.0-litre V12 engine. The Imola is more powerful than the Huayra BC.

The Pagani Huayra Imola was valued at $5.4 million.

6. Bugatti Divo - $5.8 million

Bugatti Divo. Photo: @WeLoveBestCars

Source: Twitter

Bugatti Divo is a mid-engine sports car manufactured by Bugatti Automobiles SAS. It was developed with a track-focused approach. It was named after Albert Divo, a French racing driver.

According to Bugatti, the Divo is the most agile and dynamic car the company has ever created. It was limited to 40 units and was pre-sold before the public debut to Bugatti Chiron owners. The Bugatti Divo sold out on its first day of availability. Its price tag was $5.8 million.

5. Mercedes Benz Maybach Exelero - $8 million

Mercedes Benz Maybach Exelero. Photo: @line_rev

Source: Twitter

The Mercedes Benz Maybach Exelero is another option on the list of the most expensive cars in the world. Rapper Birdman purchased the Mercedes Benz Maybach Exelero. Its price is $8 million.

It is a high-performance four-seater sports car with V12 twin-turbo engi ne and peculiar looks. It has an impressive top speed of 213 mph.

4. Bugatti Centodieci - $9 million

Bugatti Centodieci. Photo: @STYLEPOINTSCLUB

Source: Twitter

It is clear that much thought went into the Bugatti Centodieci model. It pays homage to the Bugatti EB110 to celebrate the Bugatti marque's 110th birthday.

The Bugatti Centodieci model weighs 20kgs less than the Bugatti Chiron. The Bugatti Centodieci has an 8,000cc quad-turbocharged W16 engine, rated at 1,578hp. The Bugatti Centodieci is the fourth costliest car in the world, valued at a whopping $9 million.

3. Sweptail by Rolls Royce – $13 million

Sweptail by Rolls Royce. Photo: @super.cars_daily

Source: Instagram

Powered by a 6.75-litre V12 engine, Rolls Royce Sweptail has an output of 453 bhp. Thomas Russini designed it for Rolls Royce at the request of an undisclosed client. At its release, it was the most expensive car in the world.

Despite being toppled as the most expensive car, Sweptail remains the most exclusive car in the world. Rolls Royce said there will only ever be one car in existence.

There is only one person that can own it. It is not street legal and is meant as a showpiece.

2. Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta - $17 million

Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta. Photo: @BBC_TopGear

Source: Twitter

The Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta adds to the incredible legacy of the Pagani Zonda. It is the second most expensive car in the world in 2022.

The Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta comes in incredible features. It has an unusually smaller windshield, and its rear wheels are partially covered by carbon fibre. It is also roofless.

The Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta is the most powerful Zonda model ever produced. It has a top speed of 221mph, peaks at 789bhp, and is worth $17 million.

1. Bugatti La Voiture Noire – $19 million

Bugatti La Voiture Noire. Photo: @bugattinoire

Source: Instagram

Wondering who owns the most expensive car in the world? The owner of the VW group, Ferdinand Piech, is the sole owner of the only Bugatti La Voiture Noire.

Designed by Salome Etienne, it is based on a Veyron, Chiron, and the classic Type 57SC Atlantic. Its name translates to the black car.

Under its hood is an 8-litre W16 engine that creates 1,500 bhp that can propel the car up to 450 kph; the engine is, however, limited to a roadworthy level. The La Voiture Noire is all black, with the entire body and chassis made with carbon fibre. The power to weight ratio is unmatched.

As far as exclusive cars go, we crown the La Voiture Noire king, with the Sweptail as an equal monarch.

What is the most expensive car in the world made for?

Shear visual pleasure, collector's pride, status symbol, and as we have seen, honouring distinguished relations. Luxury cars are like art collectables for enthusiasts, and because they are generational, cars hold a lot of sentimental value.

Which car is the most expensive in the world?

As of January 2022, what is the most expensive car in the world? The Bugatti La Voiture Noire tops the list as the costliest car. It is valued at a whopping $19 million.

What are the 10 most expensive cars in the world?

The Bugatti La Voiture Noire Ttos the list, valued at $19 million. The tenth car on the list is the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+, whose value is $4 million.

Which is the No 1 car in the world?

As of January 2022, the Sedan: BMW 3 Series (M340i) tops the list. The 2020 M340i is fast, sleek and aesthetically pleasing for a four-door Sedan.

Who owns the most expensive car in the world?

In May 2021, Jay Z and Beyonce were reported to have added one of the most expensive cars in the world to their luxury collection. The Boat Tail, which was custom built by Rolls Royce, was sold to them at a whopping $28 million. The car will be a rare collector's item with only three in existence.

Most cars in this list are not accessible to most people because of their price tags. However, there are instances where the price is immaterial; you can only buy them if the manufacturer invites you to. Nonetheless, these details of the most expensive car in the world in 2022 demystify the hefty price tag and why it is a limited edition.

READ ALSO: World’s most expensive wine: how much would one bottle cost you?

Legit.ng recently published exciting details about the World's most expensive wine. You will be appalled by how much it costs.

If you are a wine connoisseur, you should check out these details about the world's most expensive wine. You will find reasons to add the bottle to your bucket list.

Source: Legit.ng