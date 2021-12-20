Olan Prenatt’s biography: age, parents, ethnicity, wife, skating

Who is Olan Prenatt? He is an American Skateboarder and model. Besides that, he is a talented actor popularly known for his outstanding character in Mid90 (2018).

American model, Prenatt. Photo: @olan.x.prenatt

Source: Instagram

Prenatt began showing his interest in skateboarding at a young age. Is Olan Prenatt a real skater? Yes, he is. He is a skateboarder for the Civilization Skateboard Team. Have a look at his biography and find more information about him.

Profile summary

Birth name: Olan Prenatt

Olan Prenatt Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: September 18, 1996

September 18, 1996 Olan Prenatt’s age: 25 years old (as of 2021)

25 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 8"

5' 8" Height in centimetres: 173

173 Weight in pounds: 141

141 Weight in kilograms: 64

64 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Green

Green Mother: Tanya Neely

Tanya Neely Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status: In a relationship

In a relationship Girlfriend: Brittany Colombo

Brittany Colombo Education: Hamilton High School

Hamilton High School Profession: Skateboarder, model, actor

Skateboarder, model, actor Net worth: $1 million

$1 million Instagram: @olanprenatt

Olan Prenatt's biography

On September 18, 1996, he was born in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. What is Olan Prenatt’s zodiac sign? He is a Virgo.

What is Olan Prenatt’s nationality?

He is an American national.

What is Olan Prenatt’s ethnicity?

He has mixed ethnicity; African-American ancestry.

Who are Olan Prenatt’s parents?

His mother's name is Tanya Neely, a professional coach. There is no much information concerning Olan Prenatt’s parents. He has a brother named Andrew.

How old is Olan?

American skateboarder posing for a photo. Photo: @olan.x.prenatt

Source: Instagram

He is 25 years old as of 2021. Olan Prenatt’s birthday is on the 18th of September.

What is Olan Prenatt’s gender?

The American skateboarder is a male.

Career

He is a skateboarder, model and actor. Below is a breakdown of his career to help you understand his career journey.

Olan Prenatt’s skating career

He began showing his interest in skateboarding when he was young. Later, he began to upload videos of him skateboarding on his Instagram account.

After completing his high school education, he began looking for sponsors and was signed by Illegal Civilization Skateboard Team.

He has featured in Chesnut Roasting, a skate video by the Illegal civilization Skateboard Team. He has also worked with other teams like Arbor, Gnarly, and Rogue Status.

He later signed a contract with Adidas. In addition, he has collaborated with other brands like Nike, Jordan's, Nautica Boys, and Timberland.

Modelling

His career as a skateboarder made him famous, and as a result, he got the opportunity to join the fashion and modelling industry. Since then several modelling agencies have approached him for partnership deals.

He has also graced a few fashion magazines such as Paper and Vogue. Additionally, he has appeared in numerous commercials and social campaigns.

Prenatt usually shares his modelling shots on his Instagram account. Currently, his account has over 332 thousand followers. He also has other unverified accounts.

What movies has Olan Prenatt been in?

The American skateboarder, Prenatt. Photo: @olan.x.prenatt

Source: Instagram

He starred in the Mid90s, a comedy-drama film, as a Fuckshit. This was his first film in the industry, and it got him immense popularity. The American Skateboarder has also appeared in:

Good Girl Jane ( 2018) as Abel

( 2018) as Abel IMDB at Toronto International Film Festival as self

Who are Olan Prenatt’s sponsors?

His sponsors include Arbor Skateboards, Nike, Autobahn, DTA/Rogue Status, and Jessup.

Does Olan Prenatt have a wife?

He is not married. However, he is in a relationship. Who is Olan Prenatt’s girlfriend? He is currently dating Brittany Colombo, who is famously known as Colombolov3. The American model usually posts their lovely photos on his Instagram account.

How tall is Olan Prenatt?

He is 5 feet 8 inches tall (173 cm). His bodyweight is 141 lbs (64kg).

Olan Prenatt's net worth

He has accumulated significant wealth from his career as a skateboarder. It is alleged that his net worth is $1 million as of 2021. However, this information is not official.

He also makes his wealth through brand endorsements. Modelling and acting are his additional sources of income.

Olan Prenatt is an American skateboarder who is currently signed in Illegal Civilization Skateboard Team. He has also collaborated with popular brands like Adidas, Nike, Jordan's and Nautica Boys.

Source: Legit.ng