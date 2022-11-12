Best rapper in Nigeria: top 10 artists that have earned recognition

Nigeria's music industry is, without a doubt, the most successful in Africa right now. Many talented people in the country are making waves and gaining international recognition. Many of these Nigerian artists have achieved international success in their music careers. Who is the best rapper in Nigeria?

The number of rappers in Nigeria who are unafraid to challenge the norms and lead with passion-filled bars and punchlines has increased. They have released award-winning tracks and albums in their music careers. Get to know the best rapper in Nigeria.

Who is the best rapper in Nigeria?

Rap is a music genre that has been around for a long time. Nigerian rappers are doing rap justice and preserving the rap culture. Below is a list of the top ten rappers in the country.

Olamide

Full name: Olamide Gbenga Adedeji

Olamide Gbenga Adedeji Date of birth: 15 March 1989

15 March 1989 Age: 33 years old (as of 2022)

33 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Bariga, Ikeja, Nigeria

Olamide is one of the most influential and best rappers in Africa. His musical journey began in 2011 with the release of his debut album Rapsodi. He has since released albums such as YBNL, The Glory, and Carpe Diem.

He was the first Nigerian artist to sign a Cîroc endorsement deal. He is also a brand ambassador for major Nigerian and international companies such as Guinness, Globacom, and iTel mobile.

Olamide has won several awards, including the 2013 Nigeria Entertainment Awards, The Headies, Nigeria Music Video Awards, and City People Entertainment Awards.

Shaybo

Full name: Laura Adegbite

Laura Adegbite Date of birth: 5 October 1996

5 October 1996 Age: 26 years old (as of 2022)

26 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Abuja, Nigeria

Shaybo began her music career at the age of 14 when she joined a music group. She uses a mix of English and Yoruba in her music. In 2021, she released her first mixtape, Queen of the South. Her most popular singles include Bonjour Cava, Broke Boyz, Come for Shay, Deserve the Finest, and Don't Play Me.

M.I Abaga

Full name: Jude Lemfani Abaga

Jude Lemfani Abaga Date of birth: 4 October 1981

4 October 1981 Age: 41 years old (as of 2022)

41 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Jos, Nigeria

M.I is a rapper and record producer. He rose to prominence in 2006 when his song Crowd Mentality became popular. He is regarded as one of the forefathers of Nigerian hip-hop music, having collaborated with artists such as Ice Prince and Banky W.

He was the CEO of Chocolate City before leaving to establish his record label, Incredible Music. His studio albums include Talk About It, MI 2: The Movie, The Chairman, A Study on Self Worth: Yxng Dxnzl, and The Guy.

Bouqui

Full name: Bukola Folayan

Bukola Folayan Date of birth: 18 February 1979

18 February 1979 Age: 43 years old (as of 2022)

43 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Ife, Nigeria

Bouqui is considered one of the best, if not the best female rapper in Nigeria. She is a singer, songwriter, on-air personality, fashion designer, and author. She is best known for her singles Molejo, Mo ri le, Vanity, and Take You Away.

Her debut album, B.O.U.Q.U.I., debuted at number one in the United Kingdom. Her other albums include Redefinition, Marks of a General, Eve Of Independence and Bouqui Unstoppable.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Bouqui began hosting Bouqui's Place, an Instagram live session in which she interviewed notable celebrities such as M.I Abaga, Waje, Stella Damasus, and Ruggedman.

Bouqui has received several honours, including Crystal Awards, Women in Entertainment and Arts Awards, Nigerian Music Video Awards, and Change Agents Awards.

Falz

Full name: Folarin Falana

Folarin Falana Date of birth: 27 October 1990

27 October 1990 Age: 32 years old (as of 2022)

32 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Mushin, Lagos, Nigeria

Falz's first song, Shakara: The Mixtape, was released in 2009. His breakthrough came after he performed the song Marry Me, which featured Yemi Alade and Poe.

He runs the record label Bahd Guys Records. Falz has received numerous awards, including the Nigeria Music Video Awards, the BET Awards, The Headies, the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, and the City People Entertainment Awards.

His studio albums include Wazup Guy, Stories that Touch, 27, Moral Instruction and BAHD. In addition to his music career, he is an actor who has appeared in films such as 10 Days in Sun City, Quam's Money, and Couple of Days.

Mo'Cheddah

Full name: Modupe-Oreoluwa Oyeyemi Ola

Modupe-Oreoluwa Oyeyemi Ola Date of birth: 16 October 1990

16 October 1990 Age: 32 years old (as of 2022)

32 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria

Mo'Cheddah's first album, Franchise Celebrity, was released in 2010 while she was signed to Knighthouse Entertainment.

She left the label in February 2012 to start her own label, Cheddah Music. Since her debut, she has released several singles, such as Survive, My Time, Destinambari, Tori Olorun, Bad, and Coming for You. She won two awards in 2010: the MTV Africa Music Awards and the Channel O Music Video Awards.

Vector

Full name: Olanrewaju Ogunmefun

Olanrewaju Ogunmefun Date of birth: 7 August 1984

7 August 1984 Age: 38 years old (as of 2022)

38 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria

Vector is the fourth child in a family of five. He is a rapper and songwriter with three studio albums to his name. In February 2010, Vector released his first official single, Kilode.

He has also worked in the acting industry. His roles include June as Adewale and Lara & The Beat as Sally.aka. Mr Beats. His three studio albums are State of Surprise, The Second Coming, and Lafiaji.

Eva Alordiah

Full name: Elohor Eva Alordiah

Elohor Eva Alordiah Date of birth: 13 August 1989

13 August 1989 Age: 33 years old (as of 2022)

33 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Abuja, Nigeria

Eva Alordiah is a make-up artist, fashion designer, and entrepreneur widely regarded as one of the country's best female rappers. She was introduced to music by her mother, who listened to musical recordings from the 1970s.

In 2008, she was signed with the Suspect of Hill records. So far, she has released one album, 1960: The Album, and two mixtapes, Eva and Because You Been Waiting.

Eva is the founder and owner of makeupByOrsela, a make-up company. She has received numerous awards, including the Nigeria Entertainment Awards, the Eloy Awards, and the YEM Awards.

Phyno

Full name: Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike

Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike Date of birth: 9 October 1986

9 October 1986 Age: 36 years old (as of 2022)

36 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Enugu, Nigeria

Phyno began his music career as a producer in 2013. The following year, he released his debut album, No Guts No Glory. He has three other albums: The Playmaker, Deal with It and Something To Live For.

He has collaborated with many music artists, including Davido, Timaya, D'banj, and Yemi Alade. He has received numerous awards, including City People Entertainment Awards, Nigeria Entertainment Awards, and The Headies Awards.

Mz Kiss

Full name: Akindele Justina Omowunmi

Akindele Justina Omowunmi Date of birth: 1 September 1992

1 September 1992 Age: 30 years old (as of 2022)

30 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Okitipupa, Nigeria

Mz Kiss is a singer, songwriter, and rapper. Her music career began in 2010 with the release of her first single, You Go Craze. She has since released hit songs such as Scopa Tu Mana, Shempe, Wawu, and Fame. She has been nominated for several awards, including the Nigeria Entertainment Awards and The Headies 2016.

Any of the artists above deserve the title of the best rapper in Nigeria, and new talents emerge every day. The people discussed in the article are some of the best who have greatly influenced and defined hip-hop culture and continue to impact current rap artists.

