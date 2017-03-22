How to check Glo data balance: Simple step-by-step guide

Do you want to check your Glo data balance but are unsure about how to go about it? Here are simplified processes on how to check Glo data balance on your phone. These methods will be beneficial when you need to check your balance instantly.

Glo Nigeria is the best option when it comes to data bundles. It's affordability and stable and reliable connectivity ha attracted new users. It has been spoiling its users with affordable plans with lucrative bonuses. Nonetheless, you should keep track of your consumption every often. So, would you like to know how to check data balance on Glo? This article provides a detailed guide on the process and the diverse methods you could use.

How to check Glo data balance

Best believe people get confused when asked how to check data balance on Glo. Some do not know there is more than one way of doing so. Therefore, these details intend to enlighten you on the process and the various ways of accessing your Glo balance. You will be surprised by how straight-forward the process is.

How to check Glo data balance via SMS

You can check the balance of the internet subscription via SMS. The process is as simple as following this step:

Send an SMS with the word INFO 127.

You will receive the response message in which all necessary information, like the existing Glo Data subscription, the expiry date and the remaining volume of data, will be specified.

How to check Glo data balance via code

Checking your Go data balance via code has to be the simplest of all the methods. It is as easy as following these steps:

Dial *777#

Select the “current plan of a subscription” option.

Select “Manage data” and select “Data balance”.

Selecting the "Data balance" option will retrieve a message from the Globalcom network, with details of your current internet data balance, Glo bonus data, expiry date and lucrative offers, if any are available.

Therefore, the Glo data balance code is *777#.

Check Glo Data balance via USSD

Did you know you could check your data balance using a USSD code? This is a one-step method. So what is the code to check Glo data balance? The USSD code to check Glo data balance is *127*0#.

Apart from providing several ways of checking your data bundle balance Glo data has attracted users through its affordable packages. It has tailour-made its service to match its users needs. It also provides bonus bundles. Glo data also has a record of consistent and reliable internet connectivity.

How to check Glo data balance online?

This is the last method for checking your Glo data balance. You can perform the process by going to gloworld.com. However, you have to be connected to the internet through the Glow sim card to check your balance on your router or modem. Once the portal loads up, it displays your Glo data balance automatically.

These details on how to check Glo data balance highlight how straightforward the process is. The hints on the internet plans will be fundamental in determining the best package to subscribe to. The most convinient reason why you should consider Glo Nigeria is its reliable connectivity and affordability.

