Multitalented Nigerian actor Femi Adebayo has recounted how he acted in an aggressive movie role with his father, Adebayo Salami

The terrific movie actor acted in the role of a notorious armed robber in the 2008 movie Taiwo Taiwo

He recounted how his role as an armed robber caused him to slap his father during one of the robbery scenes

Several reactions have followed an interview video of a popular Yoruba movie actor, Femi Adebayo, in which he narrated his experience slapping his father, Adebayo Salami, aka Oga Bello, on a movie set.

The Jagun Jagun hero shared his experience while he was a guest on a radio show and spoke about acting with his dad.

Femi Adebayo talks about how he slapped his father. Credit: @femiadebayosalami, @adebayo.salami

According to Femi Adebayo, the event happened when he acted in the role of a notorious armed robber in the hit movie Taiwo Taiwo, a movie by Funke Akindele.

He had gone into a man's house to rob, which was his father. On getting there, he demanded the money they had come for, but the man was stubborn.

Femi remarked that he subconsciously raised his hand and landed it on his father's cheeks. The actor affirmed that his action was not in the script and felt sorry afterwards. In his defence, he perpetrated the act to give more life to his role as a notorious armed robber in the movie.

Nonetheless, Femi Adebayo, who recently won a piracy case, confessed to tendering an apology to his father after the scene. However, his father commended him and told him that he would have been in trouble if he had not slapped him.

Watch Femi Adebayo's interview here:

Femi Adebayo's interview sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@okikiholar_gold:

"Wow."

@oluwa_sharonn:

"The movie that made me love them. Funke nd femi."

@neyomidas

"I can't wait for Jagunjagun 2."

@aderinsoladerin:

"You con slap daddy wa."

@blessing_osuwa:

"This one na news?"

Femi Adebayo responds to critic

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo couldn't help but reply to a critic of his recently released movie Jagun Jagun.

The critic, who claimed to have just watched the movie, lambasted those hyping the movie online.

Femi Adebayo gladly accepted the criticism as he appreciated the critic, which stirred reactions.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng