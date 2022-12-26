Who is the richest Yoruba actress in Nigeria? Top 10 contenders

The Yoruba film industry began over two decades ago and is one of the world's most talked-about. The industry has produced a slew of wealthy actresses, and their net worth demonstrates how prosperous the entertainment industry is. Although many of these richest Yoruba actresses make a lot of money doing things other than acting, many became wealthy and famous as Yoruba film actresses. Who is the richest Yoruba actress in Nigeria?

Some Yoruba actresses earn money as brand ambassadors for companies, while others have numerous successful businesses. These are Nigeria's top ten richest Yoruba actresses, with a brief overview of their acting careers and other known sources of income.

Who is the richest Yoruba actress in Nigeria?

The wealthiest Yoruba actresses are well-known for their roles in numerous Nigerian films. Find out who the wealthiest Yoruba actress is and how much money she is worth.

1. Funke Akindele - $7.6 million

Full name : Olufunke Ayotunde Akindele-Bello

: Olufunke Ayotunde Akindele-Bello Date of birth : 24 August 1977

: 24 August 1977 Age: 45 years (as of January 2023)

45 years (as of January 2023) Place of birth: Ikorodu, Lagos State, Nigeria

Funke Akindeleis a Nigerian politician, actress and movie producer. She has produced films such as Battle on Buka Street, The Return of Jenifa and 13th Day: Ojó ketàlá. Funkie is famous for her role in the film Jenifa.

People's Democratic Party nominated her as its gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 Lagos State governorship election. She won the 2009 African Movie Academy Award for best actress in a leading role. Her net worth is estimated to be $7.6 million.

2. Sola Sobowale - $5 million

Full name : Sola Sobowale

: Sola Sobowale Date of birth : 26 December 1965

: 26 December 1965 Age: 57 years (as of January 2023)

57 years (as of January 2023) Place of birth: Ondo, Nigeria

Sola Sobowale is an actress, screenwriter, and film producer. She had her breakthrough in 2001 when she was featured in the drama series Super Story: Oh Father, Oh Daughter.

Sola has also produced and written a script for the film Ayomida. She has won the 2019 African Movie Academy Awards and the 2019 New Vision International Film Festival. The actress has an estimated net worth of $5 million.

3. Iyabo Ojo - $1.9 million

Full name: Alice Iyabo Ojo

Alice Iyabo Ojo Date of birth: 21 December 1977

21 December 1977 Age: 45 years (as of January 2023)

45 years (as of January 2023) Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria

Iyabo Ojo is an actress, director and producer. She is famous for appearing in films such as Astray, Beyond Disability and Black Val. Iyabo has produced nine films and written scripts for five movies.

She has an NGO named Pinkies Foundation, which caters for children with special needs and less privileged. Her net worth is alleged to be $1.9 million.

4. Toyin Abraham - $1.6 million

Full name: Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi Date of birth: 5 September 1982

5 September 1982 Age: 40 years (as of January 2023)

40 years (as of January 2023) Place of birth: Auchi, Nigeria

Toyin Abraham is famous for appearing in movies such as What Makes You Tick, Ijakumo: The Born Again Str*pper, Diamonds in the Sky and Don't Get Mad Get Even. Toyin has also written scripts for four films and produced ten films.

She won the 2017 Five Continents International Film Festival for the Best Supporting Actress feature Film. Toyin was the ambassador for various brands and companies such as Checkers Custard Nigeria, a Lagos-based property outfit and Revolution Plus Properties. She is alleged to have a net worth of $1.6 million.

5. Mercy Aigbe - $1 million

Full name : Mercy Aigbe

: Mercy Aigbe Date of birth : 1 January 1978

: 1 January 1978 Age: 45 years (as of January 2023)

45 years (as of January 2023) Place of birth: Benin City, Nigeria

Mercy Aigbe is famous for being featured in films such as The Other Side of the Coin, The Screenplay, Little Drops of Happy and Brotherhood. She wrote a script and produced films such as 77 Bullets and Osas (Omoge Benin).

She owns a clothing store named Mag Divas, which she launched on November 2014. In 2016, she founded the Mercy Aigbe Gentry School of drama. Mercy Aigbe's net worth is alleged to be $1 million.

6. Dayo Amusa - $800,000

Full name : Temidayo Amusa

: Temidayo Amusa Date of birth : 20 July 1983

: 20 July 1983 Age: 39 years (as of January 2023)

39 years (as of January 2023) Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria

Dayo Amusa began her career in 2012 when she was featured as a Judge in the film Osas (Omoge Benin). Since then, she has been featured in many films such as The Stranger I know, Meet the In-Laws and A Long Night. She has produced two films, Pathetic and Unforgivable (Ainidariji). Her net worth is alleged to be $800 thousand.

7. Bukky Wright - $800,000

Full name : Oluwabukola Sekinat Ajoke Wright

: Oluwabukola Sekinat Ajoke Wright Date of birth : 31 March 1967

: 31 March 1967 Age: 55 years (as of January 2023)

55 years (as of January 2023) Place of birth: Abeokuta, Nigeria

Bukky Wright is famous for appearing in films such as The Narrow Path, Pure Honey and Gidi Blues. She ran for the senatorial position in the Ogun State House of Representatives through the Social Democratic Party in 2014.

Bukky is also a businesswoman with several businesses such as B Collections, Beauty Spa and a record label company named Wright Media International. She is among the richest Yoruba actresses, with an alleged net worth of $800 thousand.

8. Fathia Balogun - $750,000

Full name : Fathia Akorede Adunni Balogun

: Fathia Akorede Adunni Balogun Date of birth : Ikeja, Lagos State, Nigeria

: Ikeja, Lagos State, Nigeria Age: 51 years (as of January 2023)

51 years (as of January 2023) Place of birth: 5 February 1971

Fathia Balogun is famous for appearing in films such as Igi owo, Wasila Coded Reloaded and 10 Days in Sun City. She has won several awards, including the 2008 and 2014 Africa Movie Academy Awards and the 2015 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards.

She is the founder of Fathia & I, an NGO foundation that supports underprivileged children morally and financially. The actress is alleged to have a net worth of $750 thousand.

9. Doris Simeon - $500,000

Full name : Doris Simeon

: Doris Simeon Date of birth : 22 July 1979

: 22 July 1979 Age: 43 years (as of January 2022)

43 years (as of January 2022) Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria

Doris Simeon is famous for appearing in films such as The Seed, Hannatu, More Than Just 4 Letters and ILU America (Land of America). Doris has produced True Betrayal and Onitemi. Apart from acting, she is also the CEO of Davris Beauty centre. She has an estimated net worth of $500 thousand.

10. Ronke Odusanya - $100,000

Full name : Ronke Odusanya

: Ronke Odusanya Date of birth : 3 May 1973

: 3 May 1973 Age: 49 years (as of 2022)

49 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Ogun State, Nigeria

Ronke Odusanya is famous for appearing in films such as Flakky Ijaya, Gangan and Onika. She has written scripts and produced Gangan and Flakky Ijaya.

Ronke was nominated in 2017 Best of Nollywood Awards for Best Actress in the leading role in the film Ailatunse. She has an alleged net worth of $100 thousand.

Top 10 richest Yoruba actresses in Nigeria

Rank Name Net worth 1 Funke Akindele $7.6 million 2 Sola Sobowale $5 million 3 Iyabo Ojo $1.9 million 4 Toyin Abraham $1.6 million 5 Mercy Aigbe $1 million 6 Dayo Amusa $800,000 7 Bukky Wright $800,000 8 Fathia Balogun $750,000 9 Doris Simeon $500,000 10 Ronke Odusanya $100,000

The richest Yoruba actress in Nigeria has amassed wealth and riches from various sources. These actresses motivate others to pursue their dreams of becoming wealthy and influential.

