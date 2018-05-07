Global site navigation

How many wives does Odunlade Adekola have: interesting details
Сelebrity biographies

How many wives does Odunlade Adekola have: interesting details

by  Regina Stets Jackline Wangare

Odunlade Adekola is a popular Nigerian actor, film director, and producer. He rose to fame following his leading role in Asiri Gomina Wa (2003). Since then, he has played numerous roles in Nigerian films and TV shows. The actor's popularity has heightened the public's interest in numerous aspects of his life, including his marriage. How many wives does Odunlade Adekola have?

Odunlade Adekola's second wife's picture
Odunlade Adekola poses in the Getty Images Portrait Studio Presented by IMDb and IMDbPro at Bisha Hotel & Residences on September 11, 2022, in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Gareth Cattermole
Source: Getty Images

Who is Odunlade Adekola’s wife? The actor has been in a few scandals touching on his love life. One of them was centred on speculations that he had married another wife. How true are these allegations?

Profile summary

Full nameOdunlade Adekola
GenderMale
Date of birth31 December 1978
Age43 years old (as of 2022)
ZodiacCapricorn
Place of birthAbeokuta, Nigeria
Current residenceEkiti State, Nigeria
NationalityNigerian
EthnicityYoruba
ReligionChristian
SexualityStraight
Height in feet and inches6'3"
Height in centimetres190
Weight in pounds172
Weight in kilograms78
Eye colourBlack
Hair colourBlack
Marital statusMarried
WifeRuth Adekola
Children4
ProfessionActor, producer, director
Net worth$2.5 million
Alma materUniversity of Lagos
Instagram@odunomoadekola

How many wives does Odunlade Adekola have?

Odunlade Adekola's second wife
Odunlade Adekola attends the "The King's Horseman" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 10, 2022, in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Andrew Chin
Source: Getty Images

Who is Odunlade Adekola's wife? The renowned Nigerian actor has one wife. Odunlade Adekola's wife is a Nigerian entrepreneur known as Ruth Adekola. Unlike her hugely famous husband, Ruth has lived most of her life away from the public eye. How old is Ruth Odunlade? The actor's wife was born on 2 November 1981, making her 40 years old as of 2022.

Ruth was born and brought up in Ekiti State and attended Moshood Abiola Polytechnic in Abeokuta (where her husband also studied). Ruth met her husband in 1995 at a vigil service organized by Christ Apostolic Church (CAC). At the time, they were both members of the CAC. They quickly became friends and soon began dating.

The two dated for some years, eventually getting married in 2003. They have since been blessed with four children.

Did Odunlade Adekola marry two wives?

No, he did not. However, he has severally found himself at the centre of controversies touching on his love life. Here is a quick look.

Eniola Ajao

A few years ago, what was purported to be Odunlade Adekola's second wife's picture started doing rounds on the internet. The woman, by the name Eniola Ajao, was rumoured to have become the actor's second wife.

The rumours began when the two were pictured on set for a romantic comedy titled New Wife. The actor then captioned the photo with the words' new wife,' stirring mixed reactions from his fans. As it turns out, though, Adekola and Eniola were never even in a relationship, leave alone getting married.

Kemi Afolabi

In a different instance, the renowned actor was rumoured to have been in an affair with Kemi Afolabi. The allegations went further to imply that Kemi was expecting Adekola's child. However, these rumours were dispelled, with Kemi clarifying that she and the actor were only friends. She then stated that her husband and Adekola are good friends.

Bukola Adeeyo

Bukola Adeeyo is undoubtedly one of the fastest-rising Yoruba actresses. She has starred in several movies, including Sunday Dagboru, Monday Omo Adugbo, and Abike Standing. She was rumoured to have been in a relationship with Adekola. A section of people even alleged that Adekola was the father to the actress's son. Like other allegations, these rumours were quickly dispelled.

How old is Odunlade Adekola?

Did Odunlade Adekola marry two wives?
Odunlade Adekola attends the "The King's Horseman" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 10, 2022, in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Andrew Chin
Source: Getty Images

The renowned actor was born on 31 December 1978. This makes him 43 years old as of 2022.

Where was Odunlade Adekola born?

The Yoruba actor was born in Abeokuta, the capital city of Ogun State in Nigeria.

How rich is Odunlade?

His net worth in 2022 is estimated to be $2.5 million.

How many wives does Odunlade Adekola have? This is a common question among the actor's fans, especially given the controversies surrounding his love life. Still, the allegations about him having a second wife have all turned out to be false.

Source: Legit.ng

