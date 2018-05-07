How many wives does Odunlade Adekola have: interesting details

Odunlade Adekola is a popular Nigerian actor, film director, and producer. He rose to fame following his leading role in Asiri Gomina Wa (2003). Since then, he has played numerous roles in Nigerian films and TV shows. The actor's popularity has heightened the public's interest in numerous aspects of his life, including his marriage. How many wives does Odunlade Adekola have?

Odunlade Adekola poses in the Getty Images Portrait Studio Presented by IMDb and IMDbPro at Bisha Hotel & Residences on September 11, 2022, in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Gareth Cattermole

Source: Getty Images

Who is Odunlade Adekola’s wife? The actor has been in a few scandals touching on his love life. One of them was centred on speculations that he had married another wife. How true are these allegations?

Profile summary

Full name Odunlade Adekola Gender Male Date of birth 31 December 1978 Age 43 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac Capricorn Place of birth Abeokuta, Nigeria Current residence Ekiti State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Yoruba Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 6'3" Height in centimetres 190 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Eye colour Black Hair colour Black Marital status Married Wife Ruth Adekola Children 4 Profession Actor, producer, director Net worth $2.5 million Alma mater University of Lagos Instagram @odunomoadekola

How many wives does Odunlade Adekola have?

Odunlade Adekola attends the "The King's Horseman" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 10, 2022, in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Andrew Chin

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Who is Odunlade Adekola's wife? The renowned Nigerian actor has one wife. Odunlade Adekola's wife is a Nigerian entrepreneur known as Ruth Adekola. Unlike her hugely famous husband, Ruth has lived most of her life away from the public eye. How old is Ruth Odunlade? The actor's wife was born on 2 November 1981, making her 40 years old as of 2022.

Ruth was born and brought up in Ekiti State and attended Moshood Abiola Polytechnic in Abeokuta (where her husband also studied). Ruth met her husband in 1995 at a vigil service organized by Christ Apostolic Church (CAC). At the time, they were both members of the CAC. They quickly became friends and soon began dating.

The two dated for some years, eventually getting married in 2003. They have since been blessed with four children.

Did Odunlade Adekola marry two wives?

No, he did not. However, he has severally found himself at the centre of controversies touching on his love life. Here is a quick look.

Eniola Ajao

A few years ago, what was purported to be Odunlade Adekola's second wife's picture started doing rounds on the internet. The woman, by the name Eniola Ajao, was rumoured to have become the actor's second wife.

The rumours began when the two were pictured on set for a romantic comedy titled New Wife. The actor then captioned the photo with the words' new wife,' stirring mixed reactions from his fans. As it turns out, though, Adekola and Eniola were never even in a relationship, leave alone getting married.

Kemi Afolabi

In a different instance, the renowned actor was rumoured to have been in an affair with Kemi Afolabi. The allegations went further to imply that Kemi was expecting Adekola's child. However, these rumours were dispelled, with Kemi clarifying that she and the actor were only friends. She then stated that her husband and Adekola are good friends.

Bukola Adeeyo

Bukola Adeeyo is undoubtedly one of the fastest-rising Yoruba actresses. She has starred in several movies, including Sunday Dagboru, Monday Omo Adugbo, and Abike Standing. She was rumoured to have been in a relationship with Adekola. A section of people even alleged that Adekola was the father to the actress's son. Like other allegations, these rumours were quickly dispelled.

How old is Odunlade Adekola?

Odunlade Adekola attends the "The King's Horseman" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 10, 2022, in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Andrew Chin

Source: Getty Images

The renowned actor was born on 31 December 1978. This makes him 43 years old as of 2022.

Where was Odunlade Adekola born?

The Yoruba actor was born in Abeokuta, the capital city of Ogun State in Nigeria.

How rich is Odunlade?

His net worth in 2022 is estimated to be $2.5 million.

How many wives does Odunlade Adekola have? This is a common question among the actor's fans, especially given the controversies surrounding his love life. Still, the allegations about him having a second wife have all turned out to be false.

READ ALSO: Popular Nigerian celebrities who decided not to have children

Legit.ng recently wrote about some of the high-profile Nigerians who decided not to have children. Typically, children have always been viewed as a completion of a family, and a large section of society wanted to have them.

However, as social norms evolve, more and more people are making the conscious decision not to have children. This is due to numerous personal, work-related, and medical reasons. Who are some of the high-profile Nigerians who decided not to have children?

Source: Legit.ng