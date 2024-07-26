Nigerian singer Mr Eazi made it to the frontline of blogs following the recent post he made on Elon Musk's X

The Banku pioneer was presumably vibing to one of Rema's recent singles when he took to X to tweet about its lyrics

One of Eazi's followers immediately noticed that he misspelt his words, igniting a wave of heated debate online

Nigerian singer Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, aka Mr Eazi, recently trended online after he made a grammatical error on Elon Musk's X.

The Leg Over breakout star was apparently moved by one of his colleague Rema's recent singles, "March Am", and took to the micro-blogging app to tweet about it.

Mr Eazi typing the song's lyrics misspelt 'March' for Match'. One of the Banku crooner's followers immediately pointed out that his spelling was wrong but held back the urge to drag him and referenced his affluence as a reason not to.

Mr Eazi tweeted:

"I dey match, I dey match."

The mischievous X user replied:

"I for tell you say your spelling wrong byt who I be?"

See the conversation below:

Mr Eazi's grammar spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mdanraka_ventures:

"Who English epp."

__heybosei:

"Who I really be to tell am say na “March” no be “Match”"

printsbypounds:

"It’s Actually MARCH not MATCH (this is for football or game) But who am I to correct billionaire?"

debbymarcus_:

"Somebody said correct your account balance first."

fiftyshades_of_oyin:

"Not me arguing with my brain! Na March? Or Martch or Mash? Or Match? Wo, i dey STEP AM."

thisswhiz:

"Omoo this comment section don show me say Nigerians no know book."

scientistsupreme:

"Na why politicians dey get away with anything. Once they have money una go bow."

