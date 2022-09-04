Famous biracial people get the public's attention whenever they are spotted doing their usual activities. They are well-known in the industry for their work as actors, TV hosts, musicians, and even athletes. Some of these celebrities have won numerous awards and have become exceedingly popular in all their endeavours. So who are these white-passing biracial celebrities?

Most people strive to become the most well-known celebrities throughout their entire lives. However, being popular can mean different things to different people. For some, it may mean being among the richest or highest-paid celebrities, while others may have a huge global following.

20 popular biracial celebrities who could pass as 'white'

Here, in no particular order, are the most well-liked white-passing celebrities of 2022, together with the tales and triumphs that have helped them seize the spotlight so far.

1. Jennifer Beals

Jennifer Beals attends the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Momodu Mansaray

Date of birth : 19 December 1963

: 19 December 1963 Age : 59 years (as of October 2022)

: 59 years (as of October 2022) Place of birth : South Side, Chicago, Illinois, United States

: South Side, Chicago, Illinois, United States Heritage : African-American-Irish

: African-American-Irish Occupation: Actress, philanthropist

Jennifer Beals is an American actress, former fashion model, and one of the popular mixed-race celebrities. Some of her most famous roles include Justine Madsen Judd in Nothing Sacred (1998) and Bette Porter in The L Word: Generation Q (2019-2022). She resides in Los Angeles with her husband, actor Ken Dixon, and their two children.

2. Taika Waititi

Taika Waititi attends Prada Fall 2022 Womenswear Fashion Show in Milan, Italy. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Date of birth : 16 August 1975

: 16 August 1975 Age : 47 years (as of 2022)

: 47 years (as of 2022) Place of birth : Raukokore, Bay of Plenty, New Zealand

: Raukokore, Bay of Plenty, New Zealand Heritage : Ashkenazi Jewish-Irish-Māori-French Canadian

: Ashkenazi Jewish-Irish-Māori-French Canadian Occupation: Filmmaker, actor, comedian

In 2007, Taika Waititi's first feature film, Eagle vs Shark, a romantic comedy, was released in the United States. These days, he is known for directing and acting in several iconic movies and TV shows, including Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit and Our Flag Means Death. TIME magazine named him one of the world's 100 most influential people in its annual list in 2022.

3. Shakira

Shakira, Dancing with Myself on NBC. Photo: Cindy Ord

Date of birth: 2 February 1977

2 February 1977 Age: 45 years (as of 2022)

45 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Barranquilla, Colombia

Barranquilla, Colombia Heritage: Lebanese-native Colombian

Lebanese-native Colombian Occupation: Singer, songwriter, dancer

Shakira began her music career at 13 with Sony Music Colombia. She became famous in Hispanic countries with her two albums, Magia and Peligro. She sold her fifth album Laundry Service in 2001 and sold over 13 million copies worldwide. Shakira is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and is one of their global representatives.

4. K.J. Apa

K.J. Apa attends the premiere of Lionsgate's I Still Believe at ArcLight Hollywood in Hollywood, California. Photo: Steve Granitz

Date of birth: 17 June 1997

17 June 1997 Age: 25 years (as of 2022)

25 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand Heritage: Samoan-European New Zealander

Samoan-European New Zealander Occupation: Actor, singer, musician

K.J. Apa starred as Kane Jenkins in Shortland Street, a popular New Zealand soap opera, from 2013 to 2015. His other acting credits include Riverdale, The Hate U Give and The Cul De Sac. In 2021, he released his first album, Clocks.

5. Devon Aoki

Actress Devon Aoki attends the 2017 Baby2Baby Gala at 3LABS in Culver City, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Date of birth: 10 August 1982

10 August 1982 Age: 40 years (as of 2022)

40 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: New York, New York, United States

New York, New York, United States Heritage: Japanese-German-English

Japanese-German-English Occupation: Actress, fashion model

Devon Aoki began modelling in 1997 when she walked for brands such as Balenciaga, Comme des Garçons and Chanel. In 2003 she began her acting career when she was featured in the comedy film Death of a Dynasty. Devon has also appeared in films such as Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Undead, Mutant Chronicles and DOA: Dead or Alive.

6. Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of IFC Films' "Spin Me Round" at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle

Date of birth: 26 June 1984

26 June 1984 Age: 38 years (as of 2022)

38 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Wilmington, Delaware, United States

Wilmington, Delaware, United States Heritage: Puerto Rican-Irish-English-Taino

Puerto Rican-Irish-English-Taino Occupation: Actress, comedian, producer

Aubrey started her career at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater, where she performed improv and sketch comedy. She made her acting debut in 2006 and has been in multiple popular films and TV shows. She has acted in series including Little Demon, Legion, and Welcome to Sweden.

7. Halsey

Singer Halsey attends the MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Axelle

Date of birth: 29 September 1994

29 September 1994 Age: 28 years (as of 2022)

28 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Edison, New Jersey, United States

Edison, New Jersey, United States Heritage: African-American-Irish-Italian-Hungarian

African-American-Irish-Italian-Hungarian Occupation: Singer, songwriter, actress

Halsey's breakthrough was in 2014 when she released her extended play, Room 93. She released her first studio album Badlands on 28 August 2015, which became number 2 on the billboard 200 albums chart in the US, selling 115,000 copies in its first week. She has appeared in several films and TV series, such as If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, Sing 2 and Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?.

8. Fred Armisen

Actor Fred Armisen attends the MOCA 35th anniversary gala celebration at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Date of birth: 4 December 1966

4 December 1966 Age: 55 years (as of October 2022)

55 years (as of October 2022) Place of birth: Hattiesburg, Mississippi, United States

Hattiesburg, Mississippi, United States Heritage: German-Korean-Venezuelan

German-Korean-Venezuelan Occupation: Actor, comedian, writer, producer, musician

Fred is famous for appearing in comedy films such as Melvin Goes to Dinner, The Dictator, Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo, and The Ex. He has also received two Peabody Awards, one in 2008 as a member of the cast of Saturday Night Live's political satire and another in 2011 for Portlandia.

9. Chloe Bennet

Chloe Bennet attends FIJI Water at The 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

Date of birth: 18 April 1992

18 April 1992 Age: 30 years (as of 2022)

30 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Chicago, Illinois, United States Heritage: Han Chinese-Anglo-American

Han Chinese-Anglo-American Occupation: Singer, actress

Chloe is an actress and singer famous for appearing in the ABC superhero drama Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. from 2013 to 2020. She has also appeared in movies such as Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors, 5 Years Apart, Intercept and Valley Girl.

10. David Gallagher

David Gallagher during PUMA Bodywear Launch Party Red Carpet at Shelter Supper Club in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: J.Sciulli

Date of birth: 9 February 1985

9 February 1985 Age: 37 years (as of 2022)

37 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: College Point, New York, United States

College Point, New York, United States Heritage: Cuban-Irish

Cuban-Irish Occupation: Actor

David Gallagher is famous for appearing in the TV series 7th Heaven as Simon Camden. He has also been featured in films such as Secrets of the Bermuda Triangle, Summer of Fear and Trophy Kids. Since 2002, Gallagher has notably voiced Riku in the Kingdom Hearts video game franchise.

11. Raquel Welch

Actress Raquel Welch attends the Entertainment Weekly pre-Emmy party at Fig & Olive Melrose Place in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Date of birth : 5 September 1940

: 5 September 1940 Age : 82 years (as of 2022)

: 82 years (as of 2022) Place of birth : Chicago, Illinois, United States

: Chicago, Illinois, United States Heritage : English-Bolivian

: English-Bolivian Occupation: Actress

Raquel Welch's breakthrough was in 1966 when she appeared in the science fiction film Fantastic Voyage. She has also appeared in movies and TV series such as Welcome to the Captain, Happily Ever After: Fairy Tales for Every Child and How to Be a Latin Lover.

12. Ryan Lochte

Ryan Lochte attends the 2015 USA Swimming Golden Goggle Awards at J.W. Marriot at L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Joe Scarnici

Date of birth : 3 August 1984

: 3 August 1984 Age : 38 years (as of 2022)

: 38 years (as of 2022) Place of birth : Rochester, New York, United States

: Rochester, New York, United States Heritage : Cuban-Dutch-English-German

: Cuban-Dutch-English-German Occupation: Swimmer

Ryan Lochte is a professional swimmer who is a 12-time Olympic medallist. He holds a world record in the 4×200-meter freestyle in the long course and 4×100-meter freestyle in the mixed relay. Ryan has won 54 gold, 22 silver and 14 bronze medals.

13. Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne attends the Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards at Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown in New York City. Photo: Mike Pont

Date of birth : 8 October 1997

: 8 October 1997 Age : 25 years (as of 2022)

: 25 years (as of 2022) Place of birth : Pembroke Pines, Florida, United States

: Pembroke Pines, Florida, United States Heritage : Cuban-Italian-English-German-Irish-Welsh

: Cuban-Italian-English-German-Irish-Welsh Occupation: Actress, model, singer, producer, writer

Bella Thorne first appeared in an uncredited role as a sidelines fan in the 2003 film Stuck on You. After that, she appeared in the movies such as Entourage, The Seer and The Babysitter. Bella's first single, Watch Me reached 86 on the US Billboard Hot 100 charts.

14. Martin Gore

Martin Gore of Depeche Mode performs live on stage at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Photo: Shirlaine Forrest

Date of birth : 23 July 1961

: 23 July 1961 Age : 61 years (as of 2022)

: 61 years (as of 2022) Place of birth : London, United Kingdom

: London, United Kingdom Heritage : African-American-English

: African-American-English Occupation: Songwriter, musician, singer, record producer, DJ

Martin Gore is the founding member of the electronic rock band Depeche Mode. He has released several solo albums and collaborated with former Depeche Mode member Vince Clarke as part of VCMG. He is renowned for his flamboyant and androgynous theatrical persona. He is the longest-serving member of the band.

15. Nicole Richie

Nicole Richie attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Lionel Hahn

Date of birth : 21 September 1981

: 21 September 1981 Age : 41 years (as of 2022)

: 41 years (as of 2022) Place of birth : Berkeley, California, United States

: Berkeley, California, United States Heritage : English-Mexican-Creole African-American

: English-Mexican-Creole African-American Occupation: Television personality, fashion designer, socialite, actress

Nicole's filmography includes Bless This Mess, Great News, and Cursed Friends. She joined the Making the Cut reality competition series as a judge in 2020. She is also the founder of the House of Harlow lifestyle brand.

16. Wentworth Miller

Wentworth Miller during Prison Break End of Season Screening Party at Fox Lot in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Date of birth : 2 June 1972

: 2 June 1972 Age : 50 years (as of 2022)

: 50 years (as of 2022) Place of birth : Chipping Norton, United Kingdom

: Chipping Norton, United Kingdom Heritage : African-American-Jamaican-Rusyn-French-Syrian-Lebanese

: African-American-Jamaican-Rusyn-French-Syrian-Lebanese Occupation: Actor and screenwriter

Wentworth Miller is famous for his role in the Fox series Prison Break as Michael Scofield. His other acting roles include DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Flash and Madam Secretary. He came out as gay in August 2013.

17. Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey performs during the Global Citizen Festival at Central Park in New York. Photo: Angela Weiss

Date of birth : 27 March 1969

: 27 March 1969 Age : 53 years (as of 2022)

: 53 years (as of 2022) Place of birth : Huntington, New York, United States

: Huntington, New York, United States Heritage : African-American-Venezuelan-Irish

: African-American-Venezuelan-Irish Occupation: Singer, songwriter, record producer, actress

Mariah Carey rose to fame in 1990 with her eponymous debut album. She has appeared in films such as Mariah: The Diva, the Demons, the Drama, A Christmas Melody and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping. She has won 77 different awards.

18. Pete Wentz

Pete Wentz attends Clayton Kershaw's 8th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose at Dodger Stadium. Photo: David Livingston

Date of birth : 5 June 1979

: 5 June 1979 Age : years (as of 2022)

: years (as of 2022) Place of birth : Wilmette, Illinois, United States

: Wilmette, Illinois, United States Heritage : English-German-Afro-Jamaican

: English-German-Afro-Jamaican Occupation: Musician, actor

Pete is best known as the bassist and lead lyricist for the rock band Fall Out Boy. He also serves as the host of the television show Best Ink. Teen Titans Go!, 90210, Friends with Benefits, and Team Unicorn are among his acting credits.

19. Carly Simon

Oscar Winner Carly Simon at the 61st Annual Academy Awards Show in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Bob Riha

Date of birth : 25 June 1943 (or 1945)

: 25 June 1943 (or 1945) Age : 77-79 years (as of 2022)

: 77-79 years (as of 2022) Place of birth : New York City, New York, United States

: New York City, New York, United States Heritage : Ashkenazi Jewish-German-Cuban

: Ashkenazi Jewish-German-Cuban Occupation: Musician, singer, songwriter, children's author

Carly Simon rose to fame in the 1970s with her hits such as Haven't Got Time for the Pain, You Belong to Me and The Right Thing to Do. She received the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers' Founders Award in 2012. Simon will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on 5 November 2022.

20. Louis C.K.

Louis C.K. attends FX and Vanity Fair Emmy Celebration at Craft in Century City, California. Photo: Steve Granitz

Date of birth : 12 September 1967

: 12 September 1967 Age : 55 years (as of 2022)

: 55 years (as of 2022) Place of birth : Washington, D.C., United States

: Washington, D.C., United States Heritage : Mexican-Hungarian

: Mexican-Hungarian Occupation: Stand-up comedian, screenwriter, actor, filmmaker

Louis is one of the popular mixed celebrities who could definitely pass as white. He began his career in the 1990s writing for comedians such as Chris Rock, David Letterman and Conan O'Brien. Louis released his debut comedy album, Live in Houston, in 2001.

These are just a few famous multiracial celebrities who could pass as 'white'. They are all gifted individuals who have established successful careers in various fields.

