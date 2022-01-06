Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie showed his mansion in the city of Lagos and share a full photo of it

The actor said he completed the mansion in the year 2019 but he can no longer get a full view of it now because of a major obstacle besides it

He advised his followers to work hard because it will get to everybody, Nigerians have reacted to the post he shared on Instagram

Ace Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has a 3 storey building in the city of Lagos and he is flaunting the mansion on social media.

The actor revealed that he completed the mansion in the year 2019 but he can no longer get its full picture because another building has been erected on the empty land beside it.

Yul Edochie shows off his 3 storey mansion. Credit: @ yuledochie

Source: Instagram

"The only full picture I took of it when I completed it in 2019, I just found it on my phone and laughed. Now dem don build house for that empty plot so I can’t even get this view again.

God and hard work e go reach everybody."

Check out his post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to his post, most of them tapped into his blessings.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Stephihu:

"Congratulations Bruv May the good Lord continue to bless the works of your hands . Amen."

Augment51:

"E go reach everybody Senior Man!"

Legalizedterry:

"You na silent billionaire make dem give you chance."

Therealikngz:

"Tap into your blessing, well that a beautiful house."

Jorgeblaq:

"E go reach everybody.... ❤️ More wins Odogwu."

Longevitygoldintl"

"Glory to God alone. More to come Amen."

Iammoneykingg:

"I just like your way since 2019, you no even show off o, if nah some people now, we no go hear word ooo, you get level biko… I trap from it, getting rich 2022."

