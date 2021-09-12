Matt Kaplan’s biography: age, net worth, movies, dating history

Matt Kaplan is an American film producer, director and entrepreneur. He has produced various films and television series such as Irreplaceable You, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, and To All the Boys I've Loved Before.

Matt attends the Premiere Of Netflix's "To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You" at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Apart from being a successful movie maker, Kaplan is also known for being the mystery partner of Alexandra Cooper, host of Call Her Daddy podcast.

Profile summary

Full name : Matthew Kaplan

: Matthew Kaplan Nickname: Matt, Mr Sexy Zoom Man

Matt, Mr Sexy Zoom Man Gender: Male

Male Date of birth : April 14, 1984

: April 14, 1984 Age: 37 years old (as of 2021)

37 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: California, United States

California, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Jewish

Jewish Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'9"

5'9" Height in centimetres: 179

179 Weight in pounds: 143

143 Weight in kilograms: 65

65 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Alexandra Cooper

Alexandra Cooper University: Columbia University

Columbia University Profession: Film producer and entrepreneur

Film producer and entrepreneur Net worth: $800,000-7 million

Matthew Kaplan's biography

Matt Kaplan was born on April 14, 1984, in California, US. As of September 2021, Matt Kaplan's age is 37 years old.

Educational background

After completing high school, he attended Columbia University and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Film Studies.

The film producer attends the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

What does Matt Kaplan do for a living?

Kaplan is a film producer and director. His first step into the industry was an internship at Todd Phillips Company and the United Talent Agency.

His career proper debuted in 2013 when he founded One Films company. He then went on to become the President of Awesomeness TV in June 2015 and kept the position until 2017.

Matt Kaplan is the founder and CEO of Ace Entertainment, a company that happens to be on the list of top film-making institutions in Hollywood's entertainment industry.

What has Matt Kaplan produced?

He has earned himself more than 40 credits since the debut of his career in the industry.

Matt Kaplan's movies and TV series

Check out some of the movies and television series he has produced.

Beware That Girl (TBA)

(TBA) Soulless (TBA)

(TBA) Wolf in the Wild (TBA)

(TBA) Heroine (pre-production)

(pre-production) White Smoke (pre-production)

(pre-production) Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between (post-production)

(post-production) The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight (post-production)

(post-production) Time Cut (post-production)

(post-production) 2019-2021: Are You Afraid of the Dark?

2021: To All the Boys: Always and Forever

2020: Spontaneous

2020: Body Cam

2020: To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

2019: The Perfect Date

2019: Don't Let Go

2018: To All the Boys I've Loved Before

2018: Olive Forever

2018: Irreplaceable You

2018: My Dead Ex

2017: Versus

2017: Before I Fall

2017: You Get Me

2017: Stephanie

2017: Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall

2016: Straight Outta Oz

2016: Incarnate

2016: We Love You

2016: Viral

2016: The Darkness

2016: Shovel Buddies

2016: Dance Camp

2015: Snervous Tyler Oakley

2015: Visions

2015: The Lazarus Effect

2015: Eye Candy

2014: Ascension

2014: Jessabelle

2014: Date and Switch

2014: They Came Together

2013: Rapture-Palooza

2007: Clark and Michael

2006: Greek to Chic

Is Matt Kaplan married?

According to his IMDb biography, he is. Matt Kaplan's wife is called Alexandra Cooper. Matt Kaplan and Alex Cooper allegedly got married on February 3, 2021. That said, anyone can edit pages on IMDb, and there has been no confirmation from either party.

Cooper's personal life has been a subject of interest for many fans of her podcast Call Her Daddy. Back in February, Alexandra announced that she was in a relationship. While she has not named Kaplan as her partner publicly, most believe that the so-called Sexy Zoom Man is indeed Matt.

Alexandra Cooper, Matt's alleged wife, is seen in New York City. Photo: Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

One of the main reasons why fans speculate that Cooper and Kaplan are together is the fact that Matt Kaplan's dog Henry is often featured on Alexandra's Instagram.

Before meeting Alexandra, he was married to a woman named Claire Holt. Matt Kaplan's relationship with Claire Holt lasted one year before they filed for a divorce.

Matt Kaplan's height

Matt Kaplan, the film producer, is 5 feet 9 inches (179 cm) and weighs 143 pounds (65 kg).

Matt Kaplan's net worth

Although there is no exact information regarding the film producer's net worth, various sources put it anywhere between $800,000 and $7 million.

Matt Kaplan's contributions as a film producer are quite remarkable. He has been in the entertainment industry for nearly two decades now and has many upcoming projects in the works.

READ ALSO: Yado Yakub's biography: who is Margaret Brennan's husband?

Legit.ng has recently reported about Yado Yakub. Yado is an accomplished attorney and husband to the famous CBS News correspondent, Margaret Brennan.

In 2000, Yado Yakub started his career. He worked in Senator Joseph Biden's office as a legislative correspondent. Check out his bio to discover more interesting facts about him.

Source: Legit