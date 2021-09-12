Matt Kaplan’s biography: age, net worth, movies, dating history
Matt Kaplan is an American film producer, director and entrepreneur. He has produced various films and television series such as Irreplaceable You, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, and To All the Boys I've Loved Before.
Apart from being a successful movie maker, Kaplan is also known for being the mystery partner of Alexandra Cooper, host of Call Her Daddy podcast.
Profile summary
- Full name: Matthew Kaplan
- Nickname: Matt, Mr Sexy Zoom Man
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: April 14, 1984
- Age: 37 years old (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Aries
- Place of birth: California, United States
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Jewish
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'9"
- Height in centimetres: 179
- Weight in pounds: 143
- Weight in kilograms: 65
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Eye colour: Hazel
- Marital status: Married
- Wife: Alexandra Cooper
- University: Columbia University
- Profession: Film producer and entrepreneur
- Net worth: $800,000-7 million
Matthew Kaplan's biography
Matt Kaplan was born on April 14, 1984, in California, US. As of September 2021, Matt Kaplan's age is 37 years old.
Educational background
After completing high school, he attended Columbia University and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Film Studies.
What does Matt Kaplan do for a living?
Kaplan is a film producer and director. His first step into the industry was an internship at Todd Phillips Company and the United Talent Agency.
His career proper debuted in 2013 when he founded One Films company. He then went on to become the President of Awesomeness TV in June 2015 and kept the position until 2017.
Matt Kaplan is the founder and CEO of Ace Entertainment, a company that happens to be on the list of top film-making institutions in Hollywood's entertainment industry.
What has Matt Kaplan produced?
He has earned himself more than 40 credits since the debut of his career in the industry.
Matt Kaplan's movies and TV series
Check out some of the movies and television series he has produced.
- Beware That Girl (TBA)
- Soulless (TBA)
- Wolf in the Wild (TBA)
- Heroine (pre-production)
- White Smoke (pre-production)
- Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between (post-production)
- The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight (post-production)
- Time Cut (post-production)
- 2019-2021: Are You Afraid of the Dark?
- 2021: To All the Boys: Always and Forever
- 2020: Spontaneous
- 2020: Body Cam
- 2020: To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
- 2019: The Perfect Date
- 2019: Don't Let Go
- 2018: To All the Boys I've Loved Before
- 2018: Olive Forever
- 2018: Irreplaceable You
- 2018: My Dead Ex
- 2017: Versus
- 2017: Before I Fall
- 2017: You Get Me
- 2017: Stephanie
- 2017: Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall
- 2016: Straight Outta Oz
- 2016: Incarnate
- 2016: We Love You
- 2016: Viral
- 2016: The Darkness
- 2016: Shovel Buddies
- 2016: Dance Camp
- 2015: Snervous Tyler Oakley
- 2015: Visions
- 2015: The Lazarus Effect
- 2015: Eye Candy
- 2014: Ascension
- 2014: Jessabelle
- 2014: Date and Switch
- 2014: They Came Together
- 2013: Rapture-Palooza
- 2007: Clark and Michael
- 2006: Greek to Chic
Is Matt Kaplan married?
According to his IMDb biography, he is. Matt Kaplan's wife is called Alexandra Cooper. Matt Kaplan and Alex Cooper allegedly got married on February 3, 2021. That said, anyone can edit pages on IMDb, and there has been no confirmation from either party.
Cooper's personal life has been a subject of interest for many fans of her podcast Call Her Daddy. Back in February, Alexandra announced that she was in a relationship. While she has not named Kaplan as her partner publicly, most believe that the so-called Sexy Zoom Man is indeed Matt.
One of the main reasons why fans speculate that Cooper and Kaplan are together is the fact that Matt Kaplan's dog Henry is often featured on Alexandra's Instagram.
Before meeting Alexandra, he was married to a woman named Claire Holt. Matt Kaplan's relationship with Claire Holt lasted one year before they filed for a divorce.
Matt Kaplan's height
Matt Kaplan, the film producer, is 5 feet 9 inches (179 cm) and weighs 143 pounds (65 kg).
Matt Kaplan's net worth
Although there is no exact information regarding the film producer's net worth, various sources put it anywhere between $800,000 and $7 million.
Matt Kaplan's contributions as a film producer are quite remarkable. He has been in the entertainment industry for nearly two decades now and has many upcoming projects in the works.
