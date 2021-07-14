Nigeria with over 250 ethnic groups is home to individuals who have done outstandingly well for themselves in various fields of endeavour.

Nigeria is also not left out in inter-racial marriages, a trend that has existed for long and this has seen Nigerians birthed in different nations of the globe.

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

These Nigerians usually carry a trait which is common to the nation; the spirit of excellence.

Legit.ng presents 4 popular individuals of international repute who you wouldn't believe are of Nigerian descent.

Most of them have their bases in America where they were born and raised Photo Credit: Leon Bennett, Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

1. Adeoye Owolewa

Adeoye Owolewa was in 2020 elected into the United States Congress. The 31-year-old is a Nigerian-American and a member of the Democratic party.

Wikipedia reports that the young man was born in Omu Aran in Kwara state. Aside from politics, he is a pharmacist and was elected a D.C. Advisory Neighborhood Commission for Ward 8, District 8E, US in 2018.

2. Danny Glover

Danny Glover is a popular American actor and political activist. Afroculture confirms that the 74-year-old is of Nigerian descent as his ancestors happen to hail from the country.

Infact, Glover and another actor named Forest Whitaker had visited Nkwerre in Imo state. It is said that Glover visits Nigeria three times in a year.

He is famed for his role as Sir Albert Johnson in the movie, Purple Colour.

3. Tyler the Creator

Tyler the creator whose real name is Tyler Gregory Okonma is of Nigerian descent. Wikipedia reports that he was born to an Igbo father and an American mother.

The 30-year-old is an American rapper, singer, actor, song writer and a record producer.

4. Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje is famed for roles in popular American movies and series as Lost, Pompei and Oz.

Afroculture reports that the 53-year-old was born in Washington to Nigerian parents and is fluent in Italian, Swahili, English and Yoruba languages.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Americans with Igbo blood doing US proud

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about 7 Americans with Igbo blood who are bringing pride to the US.

One of such persons is a lady named Uzoamaka Nwanneka Aduba. Popularly called Uzo Aduba, she was born on February 10, 1981, and is most known as her character, Suzanne, in popular Netflix series Orange is the New Black.

She also won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series in 2014 and in 2015 won an award on the same platform for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Source: Legit