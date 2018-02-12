Definition and meaning of "rainbow kiss": how does it actually work?

Have you ever heard the word “rainbow kiss” from your friends or people you know, and instantly started wondering what it is? Today’s article will explain to you everything about the meaning of "rainbow kiss" and the use of this term. What type of kiss is it?

Colourful lips. Photo: pixabay.com, @Kurious

Source: UGC

Here is everything you need to know about rainbow kisses.

What is a rainbow kiss?

A rainbow kiss might sound like an innocent thing, but this is actually an adult term which refers to an intimate practice between two people. Here is the meaning of a rainbow kiss.

Rainbow kiss definition: This is a kiss between a female on her period, and the other person, usually male. After the man performs oral sex on her, he gets blood in his mouth. Then she performs oral sex on him and gets s*men in her mouth. Afterwards, they kiss and mix their mouths' contents.

Some people do it in turn, while some prefer rainbow kissing after sex in a sixty-nine position. This is up to everyone’s personal sexual preference. Some enthusiasts claim that blood and sp*rm together create a rainbow color, which was the reason for the term “rainbow kiss” coming to life.

Danyell Fima, co-founder of Velvet Co. explains:

“A rainbow kiss is a great way for everyone to enjoy the few minutes of cathartic bliss right after you both org*sm. Consider that the goal...The trick is for you and your partner to finish at about the same time, so that neither of you has to hold the blood or s*men in your mouth too long. You've really got to know your body and know your partner.”

Not many people know what a rainbow kiss feels like because some actually find these experiments in bed a bit radical for their taste. However, other people think this is just the right thing to make their sexual life more interesting. Either way, this activity is relatively uncommon, and maybe this is the first time you've heard about it.

Colourful lips on a white background. Photo: pixabay.com, @Ulami

Source: UGC

Is a rainbow kiss healthy?

A rainbow kiss may not be the healthiest thing for you and your partner to try, mostly because s*men and blood may contain infectious pathogens that may cause HIV, Syphilis, and other s*xually transmitted diseases.

OB-GYN Heather Irobunda, MD explains:

"S*men and period blood can carry lots of different infectious particles, such as HIV, syphilis, and hepatitis...If you are unsure of your partner's STD status, you should not be sharing rainbow kisses."

Another doctor on Twitter, @DrOlufunmilayo, advised against the act, saying:

Medical risks of a rainbow kiss include: Hepatitis A, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, human papillomavirus (HPV), herpes simplex virus, HIV, syphilis, chlamydia, diarrhea, dysentery, gonorrhea...HPV can cause throat/mouth cancers. It’s mainly all the risks of oral sex plus the menstrual blood.

So, if you are not sure about your partner's sexual history, then you might want to avoid this practice.

Rainbow kiss: other meanings

There is also a play called “Rainbow Kiss”, written by the Scottish writer Simon Farquhar. It was staged in London and received mostly positive reviews from critics.

This play was Simon Farquhar's first play for the Royal Court Theatre, where it premiered in April 2006.

This article was about the meaning of a term “rainbow kiss”. Now you know what is it, and are allowed to form your own opinion about this practice.

READ ALSO: Types of kisses guys like: techniques to try on your partner

Legit.ng recently reported about the types of kisses that guys usually enjoy. Would you like to spice up your bedroom life? Want to surprise your man? Then this article is all you need right now.

Find out all the interesting details about the different types of kisses, how they are performed, and why men like them so much. All you need is available in this amazing piece by Legit.ng.

Source: Legit