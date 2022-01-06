Top 50 richest athletes in the world and their net worth in 2023

The modern-day sporting industry is full of opportunities to make colossal amounts of money. This comes from the significantly high salaries paid to players, numerous endorsement deals, television rights, and many other money-making avenues. As a result, the world's richest athletes are worth huge fortunes from money made on and off the field. Who are these athletes, and what is their net worth in 2023?

Top richest athletes in the world. Photo: Ethan Miller, Julia Reinhart, Jacob Kupferman (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The wealthiest athletes in the world come from a wide range of sports, the most common being basketball, tennis, football, and Formula One racing.

Top 50 richest athletes in the world

Here is a look at the 50 wealthiest athletes in the world and their current net worth.

50. Kylian Mbappé - $180 million

Kylian Mbappe #7 of Paris Saint-Germain looks on during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Olympique Lyonnais and Paris Saint-Germain at Groupama Stadium in Lyon, France. Photo: Catherine Steenkeste

Source: UGC

Kylian Mbappé is a French professional football player who is widely regarded as one of the most talented and promising young footballers in the world. He has won multiple Ligue 1 and Coupe de France titles.

He was offered a 10-year contract worth $1.1 billion by Paris Saint-Germain. As of 2023, Kylian Mbappé's net worth is estimated to be $180 million.

49. Conor McGregor - $200 million

Conor McGregor speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Conor McGregor is one of the most celebrated modern-era fighters who has won several ring titles and accolades during his UFC career. He made international headlines after being paid $100 million for his much-anticipated fight with Floyd Mayweather.

Besides boxing, the Irish mixed fighter also earns from his whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve, which is among the most expensive alcoholic drinks in the world. Conor McGregor's net worth is $200 million.

48. Derek Jeter - $200 million

Former New York Yankees great Derek Jeter stands by his plaque during a pregame ceremony honoring Jeter and retiring his number 2 at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo: Rich Schultz

Source: Getty Images

The former professional baseball player and businessman Derek Jeter began his career when the Yankees drafted him. However, his field career was cut short after ten years by an injury, and he became a publisher by forming an imprint for Simon & Schuster called Jeter Publishing.

Although he did not have a smooth transition from baseball to publishing, Jeter is still considered one of the richest athletes. He also earns from working with brands such as Nike, VISA, Ford, and Fleet Bank. Derek Jeter's net worth is $200 million.

47. Mario Lemieux - $200 million

Mario Lemieux salutes the crowd prior to the arena opening game against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: Bruce Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Also known as Le Magnifique (the magnificent one) or Super Mario, Mario Lemieux is a retired Canadian ice hockey player who started his NHL career when he was drafted by the Penguins.

He was the first rookie named the Most Valuable Player, especially after scoring 100 points in his debut season. After retiring from sports in 2016, Mario ventured into real estate, which has earned him considerable wealth. Mario Lemieux's net worth is $200 million.

46. Luol Deng - $200 million

Luol Deng #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks to shoot the ball during their game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo: Gene Sweeney Jr

Source: Getty Images

Born in Sudan, Luol Deng began his professional basketball career as one of the youngest, most promising players. He earned several awards and accolades with the Chicago Bulls, including an NBA All-Star selection 2011.

He was also one of the highest-paid basketball players. His fortune also includes numerous brand endorsements. Luol Deng's net worth is $200 million.

45. David Robinson - $200 million

David Robinson was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts. Photo: Jim Rogash

Source: Getty Images

David Robinson won several awards when playing for the San Antonio Spurs basketball team. During his time with the gold-winning team, David earned $14.8 million annually.

Besides his NBA career, David owns two private equity funds, one of which has acquired $350 million worth of real estate. David Robinson's net worth is $200 million.

44. Steve Young - $200 million

Steve Young during Super Bowl XLI - On 3 Productions Gift Suite - Day 2 at Radisson Downtown Miami Hotel in Miami, Florida. Photo: Rodrigo Varela

Source: Getty Images

Steve Young made it to the list of the wealthiest professional football players when playing as quarterback for the United States Football League (USFL) from 1984l. He signed a $40 million deal with the Los Angeles Express in the 1980s.

He ended his football career to become a sports commentator and businessman. Young has also appeared in TV shows such as Frasier, Beverly Hills 90210, Dharma, and Greg. Steve Young's net worth is $200 million.

43. Oscar De La Hoya - $200 million

Professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya attends the Canelo Alvarez and Gennady GGG Golovkin press tour presented by Hennessy at AVALON Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Noel Vasquez

Source: Getty Images

Oscar De La Hoya is an American boxer who debuted professionally in 1992. Over his 17-year boxing career, Oscar won 10 world championships and was named The Golden Boy at the peak of his career.

He was also one of the highest-paid boxers at one time. Besides boxing, Oscar promotes and hosts a boxing show, has released an album with Barry Gibb, and has written a children's book. Oscar De La Hoya's net worth is $200 million.

42. Connie Kalitta - $200 million

Connie Kalitta looks on during the NHRA Winternationals held at Pomona Dragway in California. Photo: Jamie Squire

Source: Getty Images

Connie Kalitta began his racing career in the 1950s when he was nicknamed The Bounty Hunter. He retired from drag car racing in the mid-1990s and became the CEO of his cargo airline, Kalitta Air.

After signing million-dollar contracts with the US government, such as the Department of Defense, the former racer and business executive made it to the list of wealthiest athletes. Connie Kalitta's net worth is $200 million.

41. Sachin Tendulkar - $200 million

Former Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi, India. Photo: Sanjeev Verma

Source: Getty Images

Sachin Tendulkar, a retired professional cricketer, is considered one of the greatest batsmen the sport has seen, especially after serving as the captain of the Indian national team.

He holds the international record for the most runs and has scored 100 international centuries. He has also served as the Cricket Advisory Committee member since his retirement in 2015. Sachin Tendulkar's net worth is $200 million.

40. Aaron Rodgers - $200 million

Aaron Rodgers poses with a jersey during an introductory press conference at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey. Photo: Elsa

Source: Getty Images

The American professional football player Aaron Rodgers plays quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, earning over $50 million annually. He has also signed multiple million-dollar deals with various brands, such as State Farm.

His net worth includes a broad portfolio of high-end properties, such as a mansion in Malibu worth $28 million and a mansion in Del Mar worth $2 million. As of 2023, Aaron Rodgers' net worth is $200 million.

39. Dave Whelan - $210 million

Wigan Athletic owner Dave Whelan looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Wigan Athletic and Queens Park Rangers at the DW Stadium in Wigan, England. Photo: Chris Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

Dave Whelan is a former Bradford Rangers player who ended his professional football career to become a sports investor. He acquired the sporting goods store franchise JJB in the late 1970s and Wigan Athletic Football Club in 1995.

Under his leadership, the club rose from Division Three to the Premier League, beating Manchester City at the 2013 FA Cup Final. Dave Whelan's net worth is $210 million.

38. Many Pacquiao - $220 million

Professional boxer Manny Pacquiao attends the premiere of "Manny" at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jason Kempin

Source: Getty Images

Manny Pacquiao is a retired boxer, actor, singer, and politician who began his boxing career at the age of 16. He was considered one of the best "pound for pound" boxers of all time and earned good money from the rings, including $130 million from his fight with Floyd Mayweather in 2015.

After retiring from boxing, Manny became the Senator of the Philippines in 2016. He has also appeared in Filipino movies and TV shows like Jimmy Kimmel. Manny Pacquiao's net worth is $220 million.

37. Novak Djokovic - $240 million

Novak Djokovic of Serbia looks on during a practice session ahead of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Daniel Pockett

Source: Getty Images

Novak Djokovic is a Serbian tennis player who has established himself as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. He is the first player to hold all four major titles and the only player to win all 9 Masters 1000 Tournaments.

Besides being ranked as the top tennis player on various occasions, Novak has also appeared in various cameo roles in movies like The Expendables. Novak Djokovic's net worth is $240 million.

36. Peyton Manning - $250 million

Peyton Manning looks on during a Ring of Honor induction ceremony between the Washington Football Team and Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo: Justin Edmonds

Source: Getty Images

Peyton Manning began his career in 1998 when the Indianapolis Colts drafted him. He went on to become one of the best quarterback players. Peyton also makes much money working with brands such as DirectTV, Papa John's, Mastercard, and Reebok. Peyton Manning's net worth is $250 million.

35. Wayne Gretzky - $250 million

Wayne Gretzky holds his TOP LEGENDS commemorative value note during it's launch at Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Denise Truscello

Source: Getty Images

Wayne Gretzky played in the NHL for 20 years, earning a $46-million salary, before retiring from the field. He then transitioned to the corporate world by investing in sports teams, real estate, and a vineyard.

His earning stream also includes working with brands like Coca-Cola, the Sharp Corporation, and Domino's Pizza. Wayne Gretzky's net worth is $250 million.

34. Kimi Raikkonen - $250 million

Kimi Raikkonen of Finland and Lotus celebrates on the podium after winning the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit on November 4, 2012. Photo: Mark Thompson

Source: Getty Images

Kimi Raikkonen is a Finnish racing driver who has competed in Formula One since 2001. Kimi raced for Alfa Romeo, Lotus, Ferrari, and Sauber. He won the 2007 Formula One World Championship while racing for the Scuderia Ferrari team.

At the peak of his Formula One career, Kimi earned about $50 million per year and was among the highest-paid athletes at the time. While his deal with Ferrari significantly limited his endorsements, he still managed to get sponsorships from companies such as Wrangler and Oakley.

In 2013, Kimi became the first-ever male spokesperson for Wrangler in Europe. Today, Kimi Raikkonen's net worth is estimated to be about $250 million.

33. Grant Hill - $250 million

Grant Hill of the Senior Men's National Team looks on during practice as part of the 2023 FIBA World Cup at NYU in Abu Dhabi, The United Arab Emirates. Photo: Juan Ocampo

Source: Getty Images

Grant Hill is a former professional basketball player who currently co-owns NBA team Atlanta Hawks. Hill is widely regarded as one of the greatest NBA players ever.

Before his retirement from professional basketball, Grant played for 18 seasons in a career that included stints at Los Angeles Clippers (2012-2013), Phoenix Suns (2007-2012), Orlando Magic (2000-2007), and the Detroit Pistons (1994-2000).

During his lengthy career in the NBA, Hill earned a whopping $140 million in salaries and about $120 million in brand endorsements. Grant Hill's net worth is estimated to be $250 million.

32. Gary Player - $250 million

Gary Player of South Africa poses next to the trophy prior to The Senior Open Presented by Rolex at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Bridgend, Wales. Photo: Phil Inglis

Source: Getty Images

Grant is a retired professional golf player who is widely considered among the best golfers in the game's history. Gary won nine major championships on the regular tour and nine on the champion's tour throughout his career.

Gary began his golfing career at a relatively young age, going on to win the 1965 US Open at age 29. Before his thirtieth birthday, Gary had completed the career Grand Slam in golf, becoming the youngest golfer to achieve the feat at the time. Gary Player's net worth in 2023 is estimated to be $250 million.

31. Fernando Alonso - $260 million

Fernando Alonso of Spain and McLaren Honda poses for a portrait during day three of Formula One Winter Testing at Circuit de Catalunya on February 21, 2015 in Montmelo, Spain. Photo: Mark Thompson

Source: Getty Images

Fernando Alonso Diaz is a Spanish racing driver who currently races for the Formula One team Alpine. He won the World Drivers Championship in 2005 and 2006 while racing for Renault. He also raced for Minardi, Ferrari, and McLaren at some point in his career.

Fernando holds the world record for the youngest player to win the World Drivers' Championship. The race driver reportedly makes about $40 million each year in brand endorsements. Fernando Alonso's net worth is estimated at $260 million.

30. Lewis Hamilton - $285 million

Lewis Hamilton of the United Kingdom participates in a press conference during preparation for the F1 Italian Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Monza, Italy. Photo: Bob Kupbens

Source: Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton is a British Formula One racing driver currently racing for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas team. Before joining Mercedes, Hamilton raced for McLaren for five years between 2007 and 2012.

He holds a joint world record for World Drivers' Championships (tied with Michael Schumacher). In addition, Lewis also holds the records for most podium finishes in Formula One (182), most pole positions (103), and most Formula One wins (103).

He is widely regarded as one of the best Formula One drivers of all time. He typically makes about $50 million each year, much of which comes from his contract with Mercedes, which is worth about $40 million annually. Lewis Hamilton's net worth is around $285 million.

29. Kevin Durant - $300 million

Kevin Durant of NBA team Phoenix Suns is seen prior to the Premier League Summer Series match between Chelsea FC and Fulham FC at FedExField on July 30, 2023, in Landover, Maryland. Photo: Mike Stobe

Source: Getty Images

Kevin Durant is a professional basketball player who began his NBA career with the Seattle SuperSonics in 2007. He was named the NBA Rookie of the Year in his first season and rose the ranks to be among the highest-paid basketball players of all time. Kevin Durant's net worth is $300 million.

28. Serena Williams - $300 million

WTA tennis player Serena Williams reacts during the Leagues Cup 2023 match between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Photo: Hector Vivas

Source: Getty Images

Serena Williams is undoubtedly one of the best female tennis players of all time. Her impressive career and collaboration with various brands, such as Nike and Kraft Foods, have earned her considerable wealth.

Serena has also appeared in various TV shows and movies like Pixels (Adam Sandler film). Besides her field and on-screen life, she also helps various charities like Ronald McDonald House and the Yetunde Price Resource Center. Serena Williams' net worth is $300 million.

27. Tom Brady - $300 million

Tom Brady Attends eMerge Americas 2023 at Miami Beach Convention Center on April 20, 2023, in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: Johnny Louis

Source: Getty Images

Tom Brady earned his fame as a professional football player when he played quarterback for the New England Patriots. He won 6 Superbowls and 4 Super Bowl MVP awards with the same team.

When working with Tampa Bay, Tom earned $50 million, while his 10-year contract with Fox Sports earned him $375 million. He also owns multi-million properties along with his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, including a custom-built home worth $40 million. Tom Brady's net worth is $300 million.

26. Hakeem Olajuwon - $300 million

NBA Legend Hakeem Olajuwon does an interview during the Basketball Without Boarders program in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Nathaniel S. Butler

Source: Getty Images

Hakeem Olajuwon is a Nigerian-American basketball player who played for the Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors. He also worked for Dream Shake with Kobe Bryant and was a member of the Olympic US team in 1996.

Besides his basketball career, Hakeen also earns a considerable amount of money from his real estate investments. Hakeem Olajuwon's net worth is $300 million.

25. George Foreman - $300 million

George Foreman looking to 'box.' Photo: @biggeorgeforeman

Source: Instagram

George Foreman is inarguably one of the best-ever athletes who ever graced the boxing world. The former American professional boxer, minister, author, and entrepreneur also happens to be one of the richest boxers of all time. Foreman is an Olympic gold medalist and two-time world heavyweight champion.

Across business circles, George Foreman is known for the hugely successful George Foreman Grill. After turning pro in 1969, George stacked up an impressive 76 wins out of 81 professional fights. By the 1980s, the former boxer's net worth was about $5 million.

Thanks to the massive success of the George Foreman Grill, George Foreman's net worth skyrocketed to the current $300 million.

24. Dale Earnhardt Jr - $300 million

Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, stands in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400. Photo: Matt Sullivan

Source: Getty Images

Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a semi-retired American stock car racing driver. He is also an author, team owner, and NBC analyst for NASCAR. Additionally, Dale also takes part in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, in which he drives the No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro for the JR Motorsports team.

Dale's father is a world-famous NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee. Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s net worth is about $300 million.

23. Phil Mickelson - $300 million

Captain Phil Mickelson of HyFlyers GC walks on the fourth hole day three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Photo: Mike Stobe

Source: Getty Images

Phil Mickelson, nicknamed Lefty, is an American professional golf player who has won 45 events on the PGA Tour, including three Masters titles, two PGA Championships, and one Open Championship.

After his victory at the 2021 PGA Championship, Phil became the oldest golfer to win the championship. At the time, he was almost 51 years old.

Phil is also one of the 17 players to win at least three of the four golf majors. He has won every major except the US Open, in which he has finished in second place a record six times. Phil Mickelson's net worth is currently estimated to be $300 million.

22. Alex Rodriguez - $350 million

Nicknamed A-Rod, Alex Rodriguez is a former professional baseball third baseman and shortstop. He is also a renowned philanthropist and businessman. Alex's career in the MLB (Major League Baseball) saw him play for the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, and Seattle Mariners.

He is the current chairman of A-Rod Corporation, owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and chairman of Presidente, a Pilsner beer that is owned and produced by Cervecería Nacional Dominicana in the Dominican Republic. Alex Rodriguez's net worth is around $350 million.

21. Shaquille O'Neal - $400 million

Diesel (Shaquille O'Neal) performs at the 2023 Outside Lands Festival at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California. Photo: Steve Jennings

Source: Getty Images

Commonly known as Shaq, Shaquille Rashaun O'Neal is a former professional basketball player who currently works as a sports analyst on the popular television show Inside the NBA. He is widely considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

Shaq's NBA career spanned six teams: Orlando Magic from 1992-93 to 1995-96, the Los Angeles Lakers from 1996-97 to 2003-04, the Miami Heat from 2004-05 to 2007-08, the Phoenix Suns from 2007-08 to 2008-09, the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2009-10 and the Boston Celtics in 2010-11. He played for 19 years and won the NBA Championship four times.

Shaq earned $292 million in salary throughout his career and more than $200 million in brand endorsements. Even after his retirement, the former basketball player still makes about $60 million in endorsements and numerous business interests. Shaquille O'Neal's net worth is $400 million.

20. Jack Nicklaus - $400 million

Jack Nicklaus addresses the fans after the final round of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Country Club in Dublin, OH. Photo: Ian Johnson

Source: Getty Images

Nicknamed 'the Golden Bear', Jack Nicklaus is a retired professional golfer, considered to be among the best players in the history of the game. Jack won 117 professional tournaments in his lengthy golf career spanning more than 25 years. In addition, he won a record 18 major championships, three more than his closest rival, Tiger Woods.

During his time as a golfer, Jack focused on the major championships, the PGA Championship, the Open Championship, US Open, and the Masters' Tournament. He currently works as a golf course designer. Jack Nicklaus' net worth is $400 million.

19. Greg Norman - $400 million

Greg Norman gestures to the crowd while holding an Australian native boomerang on the first day of the 2023 LIV Golf tournament in Adelaide. Photo: Brenton Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Greg is a retired professional golfer renowned for his record 331-week streak as the world's number 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings. Norman won 89 professional tournaments, including two majors and 20 PGA Tour tournaments.

Greg is an accomplished entrepreneur and runs a golf course design company in Australia. He is also the CEO of a firm called Great White Shark Enterprises. Greg Norman's net worth is $400 million

18. Floyd Mayweather - $400 million

Floyd Mayweather attends Hollywood Unlocked's 3rd Annual Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr is a former professional boxer who currently works as a professional boxing promoter. His boxing career spanned from 1996 to 2015. He came back for a single fight in 2017.

Mayweather won 15 major world championships in several weight classes during his career. He is best known for retiring with an undefeated record.

Besides his enviable exploits in the boxing ring, Mayweather is also among the richest athletes of all time. Floyd Mayweather's net worth is estimated to be $400 million. He was named the 2010s fighter of the decade by the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA).

17. David Beckham - $450 million

David Beckham attends the game between the Los Angeles Angels and the New York Yankees at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 21, 2016 in Anaheim, California. Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea

Source: Getty Images

Renowned for his physics-defying freekicks during his glory days, David Beckham is undoubtedly among the most talented footballers to ever play for the England national team. He is currently the co-owner and president of Inter Miami CF.

Beckham played for several teams in his football career. These include Paris Saint-Germain, LA Galaxy, AC Milan, Real Madrid, Preston North End, and Manchester United. He became the first English player to win league titles in four different countries: France, the United States, Spain, and England.

Besides his decorated football career, Beckham is also an accomplished businessman. He has endorsements with major brands such as H&M, Haig Club Whisky, Tudor watches, and Adidas. David Beckham's net worth is $450 million.

16. Vincent Johnson - $500 million

Former "Bad Boys" Detroit Pistons players Vinnie Johnson attend a game against the Miami Heat to honor the 1989 NBA Championship team. Photo: Allen Einsten

Source: Getty Images

Vincent Johnson is a former professional basketball player who played for the San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons and the Seattle SuperSonics. While playing for the Detroit Pistons, Vincent won the NBA Championship in 1989 and 1990.

He was nicknamed 'the Microwave' for his uncanny ability to heat up the team within a concise time. Vincent Johnson's net worth is $500 million.

15. Cristiano Ronaldo - $500 million

Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Fateh at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium in al-Hasa. Photo: Ali Al-HAJI

Source: Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo is a professional Portuguese football player who plays for the Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr. He is also the current captain of the Portugal national team.

Cristiano is considered one of the greatest football players of all time and holds numerous records even before the end of his career. The forward has won four European Golden Shoe awards and five Ballon d'Or awards. The player typically earns around $70 million in salaries and endorsements in a year.

Some of the most notable companies he has endorsement deals with include Herbalife, Clear Shampoo, and Nike. As of 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth is $500 million.

14. Roger Federer - $550 million

Roger Federer celebrates victory with the trophy after the Gentlemen's Singles final against Marin Cilic at the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships in London, England. Photo: Clive Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

Roger Federer is a Swiss professional tennis player who has won 20 Grand Slam men's titles, a record he shares with Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Federer has been the world number 1 tennis player in the ATP rankings for 310 weeks in his career, including a 237-week unbroken streak.

Federer's career has taken place in an era where he has dominated men's tennis alongside two other great players, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. The three are collectively referred to as the Big Three and are widely regarded as some of the best tennis players in the history of the sport. Roger Federer's net worth is $550 million.

13. LeBron James - $600 million

LeBron James celebrates in the locker room after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbars, all-time scoring record of 38,387 points against Oklahoma City in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Nathaniel S. Butler

Source: Getty Images

LeBron James is an American professional basketball player who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers. Nicknamed 'King James', he is widely considered one of the greatest NBA players of all time. He frequently draws comparisons with the legendary Michael Jordan.

James joined the NBA after high school when he was drafted as the number one pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 draft. He is the only player to have won NBA Championships with three different teams: Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, and the Cleveland Cavaliers. How rich is the player? LeBron James' net worth is $600 million.

12. Roger Staubach - $600 million

Roger Staubach during Official Celebrity Gift Lounge - Super Bowl XL - Produced by On 3 Productions - Day 3 at Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan, United States. Photo: Mychal Watts

Source: Getty Images

Nicknamed 'Roger the Dodger,' Staubach is an American former professional football (American) player. He played as a quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys and led the team to victories in the Super Bowl XII and the Super Bowl VI.

He was the first of the four players who have won both the Super Bowl MVP and the Heisman Trophy at the same time. He currently has several business interests, which, combined with his career earnings, have seen Roger Staubach's net worth skyrocket to about $600 million.

11. Michael Schumacher - $600 million

Michael Schumacher celebrates setting the fastest time before his five-place grid penalty during qualifying for the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix at the Circuit de Monaco in Monaco. Photo: Paul Gilham

Source: Getty Images

Michael Schumacher is a German former Formula One racing driver who raced for Mercedes, Ferrari, Benetton, and Jordan. He holds a joint-record 7 World Drivers' Championship titles (tied with Lewis Hamilton).

At the time of his retirement in 2012, he held the records for most podium finishes (155), most pole positions (68), and most wins (91). However, all these have since been broken by Lewis Hamilton. Still, Schumacher still holds the record for the highest number of fastest laps (77).

Schumacher is among the few athletes whose cumulative career earnings exceed the $1 billion mark. At the peak of his Formula One career, Schumacher used to earn between $80 million and $100 million per year from salaries and endorsements. As of 2023, Michael Schumacher's net worth is $600 million.

10. Lionel Messi - $600 million

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts after a play in the first half during a match between Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles Football Club at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Harry How

Source: Getty Images

Lionel Andres Messi is an Argentine football player who currently plays as a forward for Inter Miami. He is also the captain of the Argentine national team.

Over the last few years, there have been numerous comparisons pitting the Argentine against Cristiano Ronaldo for the title of the football GOAT (Greatest of all Time).

Who is the best FIFA men's player of the year?

Messi has won a record 7 Ballon d'Or awards, six European Golden Shoe awards, and many more. Much of Messi's career has been at his boyhood club, FC Barcelona. Lionel Messi's net worth is $600 million

9. Junior Bridgeman - $600 million

Ulysses “Junior“ Bridgeman attends Day 2 of the 2023 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Ulysses Lee Bridgeman, commonly known as Junior Bridgeman, is an American former basketball player who played in the NBA for 12 years from 1975 to 1987. He is also an accomplished entrepreneur and owns the Jet and Ebony magazines.

Surprisingly, Bridgeman never made more than $350,000 per season during his NBA career. Unlike most athletes on this list, Junior Bridgeman's net worth is barely attributable to salaries and endorsements during his NBA career.

The former basketball player invested in fast food franchises such as Wendy's, a business decision that saw his fortune to the current $600 million.

8. Eddie Jordan - $600 million

Jordan boss Eddie Jordan during the FIA press conference for the Formula One British Grand Prix at Silverstone on July 4, 2002 at Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire, England. Photo: Mark Thompson

Source: Getty Images

Edmund Jordan, commonly known as EJ, is an Irish former motorsport team owner, TV personality, businessman, and Kart Championship racer. In 1971, Eddie won the Irish Kart Championship before moving to Formula Ford in 1974.

He later founded Jordan Grand Prix, a Formula One constructor that competed between 1991 and 2005. Jordan is currently a lead analyst for Formula One coverage on BBC. Eddie Jordan's net worth is $600 million.

7. Magic Johnson - $620 million

Magic Johnson, a new owner of the Washington Commanders, delivers remarks during a press conference introducing the team's new ownership at FedExField in Landover, Maryland. Photo:Tasos Katopodis

Source: Getty Images

Earvin' Magic' Johnson is an American former professional basketball player and the former president of basketball operations at the LA Lakers. He is often regarded as the best point guard in the history of the NBA.

Johnson played for the Lakers in a career spanning 13 seasons. In 1996, he was honoured as one of the 50 greatest players in NBA history. Magic Johnson's net worth is $620 million.

6. Dwayne Johnson - $800 million

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Dwayne Douglas Johnson is popularly known by his wrestling ring name, The Rock, and is inarguably one of the best-known professional wrestlers and actors. He is also an accomplished businessman with numerous business interests across numerous sectors.

The Rock wrestled in the WWE for about eight years before choosing to pursue other ventures. His acting career has seen him appear in films that have collectively grossed more than $10.5 billion, making him one of the highest-grossing and highest-paid actors in the world.

Some of Johnson's business interests include Seven Bucks, Teremana, Project Rock Collection, Zoa sports drink, and co-ownership of the XFL football league. Dwayne Johnson's net worth is $800 million.

5. Tiger Woods - $800 million

Tiger Woods plays a shot on the 18th hole during the continuation of the weather-delayed second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Photo: Ross Kinnaird

Source: Getty Images

Eldrick Tont 'Tiger' Woods is an American professional golfer who holds a joint-record PGA Tour wins and is the second-best golfer in terms of the number of major championships won. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time.

After an impressive junior, college, and amateur career, Tiger Woods turned professional in 1996 when he was only 20 years old. One year after turning pro, he had won three PGA Tour events as well as his first major. The golfer reportedly earns between $50 million and $60 million each year.

His cumulative career earnings are over $1.5 billion (about $1.8 billion when adjusted for inflation). He is also the highest-earning golfer of all time. Tiger Woods' net worth is $800 million.

4. Anna Kasprzak - $1 billion

Anna Kasprzak of Denmark waves on her horse Donnperignon in the Dressage Grand Prix team final and individual qualifier competition. Photo: Alex Grimm

Source: Getty Images

Anna Kasprzak is a Danish dressage rider renowned for representing her country at the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics. At the 2012 outing, Anna's team finished in fourth place. However, her net worth is not related to her dressage riding exploits.

She is the heir to the Danish ECCO shoe business empire, currently run by her mother, Hanni Toosbuy. Anna is among the richest women in the world. Anna Kasprzak's net worth is $1 billion.

3. Ion Tiriac - $1.2 billion

Ion Tiriac is seen during the match between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during the Mutua Madrid Open 2022, celebrated at La Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Oscar J. Barroso

Source: Getty Images

Ion Tiriac, nicknamed 'The Bulldozer,' is a Romanian former professional tennis and ice hockey player. He is the current president of the Romanian Tennis Federation.

After a successful ice hockey and tennis career, Tiriac ventured into the business world and currently runs some successful entities. Ion Tiriac's net worth is $1.2 billion.

2. Michael Jordan - $2.6 billion

Michael Jordan attends a press conference before the NBA Paris Game match between Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks on January 24, 2020 in Paris, France. Photo: Aurelien Meunier

Source: Getty Images

Michael Jeffrey Jordan is an American former professional basketball player and accomplished businessman. His biography on the NBA website reads, 'by acclamation, Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time.'

Jordan was integral in the global popularization of the NBA in the 1980s and 1990s. He played for 15 seasons in the NBA and won six championships, all with the Chicago Bulls. Currently, he is the owner of the Charlotte Hornets and the NASCAR Cup Series team, 23XI Racing.

Michael's career earnings, endorsements, and numerous business interests contribute to his massive net worth. As of 2023, Michael Jordan's net worth is $2.6 billion.

1. Vince McMahon - $3 billion

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon speaks at a news conference announcing the WWE Network at the 2014 International CES at Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Vince McMahon is an occasional wrestler, film producer, and wrestling promoter. He rose to fame as the Chief Executive Officer of World Wrestling Entertainment, famously known as WWE.

Vince is the wealthiest athlete, even though he barely spends any time doing actual wrestling. Vince McMahon's net worth as of 2023 is $3 billion.

Who are the top 10 richest athletes in the world?

Rank Name Net worth Career 1 Vince McMahon $3 billion Occasional wrestler 2 Michael Jordan $2.6 billion Former professional basketball player 3 Ion Tiriac $1.2 billion Former professional tennis and ice hockey player 4 Anna Kasprzak $1 billion Dressage rider 5 Tiger Woods $800 Million Professional golfer 6 Dwayne Johnson $800 Million Retired professional wrestler 7 Magic Johnson $620 Million Former professional basketball player 8 Eddie Jordan $600 Million Former Kart Championship racer 9 Junior Bridgeman $600 Million Former basketball player 10 Lionel Messi $600 million Footballer

Who is the highest paid athlete in 2023?

Cristiano Ronaldo has topped Forbes' ranking of the world's highest paid athlete, thereby attaining a Guinness World Records accolade for the highest annual earnings by an athlete in 2023. He generates a remarkable $46 million from his on-field endeavours and an impressive $90 million off-field.

Who is the richest athlete the world?

Vince McMahon is currently the richest athlete in the world with a net worth of $3 billon as of 2023.

The richest athletes in the world possess the agility, skills, and talent to entertain their fans. They tend to have a knack for business and lucrative endorsement deals that complement their already significant earnings in their respective sports.

Legit.ng recently explored the life of Aliko Dangote, the richest man in Africa. The famous Nigerian tycoon is well-known globally and once featured in 43rd position on Forbes's Top 100 list.

Dangote is renowned as the owner of the mega-conglomerate, the Dangote Group, with business interests in numerous economic sectors across several countries. Who is the business magnate beyond his incredibly successful business ventures, and how did he come to be?

Source: Legit.ng