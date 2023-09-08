Who are the 33 most famous athletes in the world right now?

Athletes are a very important part of society. Many famous athletes are role models to many because, through them, you can see the remarkable stories of perseverance, teamwork, and individual achievement. Fans are inspired by the dedication, work ethic, and remarkable skills.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Serena Williams, and Rob Gronkowski are some of the well-known athletes of this generation. Photo: Francois Nel, NDZ/Star Max, Tristar Media (modified by author)

The sports world has numerous athletes who embody the very essence of excellence. Their names are etched into the annals of history, with their records and feats serving as benchmarks for future generations.

33 most famous athletes in the world

Who is the most famous athlete in the world right now? The title, undoubtedly, belongs to someone with an unmatched combination of talent, charisma, and a global fan following. Here is the list of the top athletes leading in fame from different sports.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF on the pitch during a match between Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles Football Club at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Sean M. Haffey

Lionel Messi is arguably one of the most famous athletes in the world. His success on the football field has brought him international fame and insane riches. Messi is known for his exceptional dribbling skills, precise passing, and prolific goal-scoring ability. He has played for five football clubs, including Inter Miami CF and Argentina National Football Team.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr Club looks on ahead of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Francois Nel

Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list of the most famous athletes in the world. He is a Portuguese professional football player who is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time. He started playing the game at age 7 but officially started his club career at 16. Cristiano Ronaldo is among the most successful athletes, having won up to 34 senior trophies in his career.

Neymar Jr.

Neymar Jr of Paris Saint-Germain looks on during the pre-season friendly match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Internazionale in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Koji Watanabe

Neymar Jr.is a Brazilian professional footballer born on 5 February 1992, in Mogi das Cruze, Sao Paulo. He is praised for his incredible skills in dribbling and finishing, long shots, key passes, and the ability to play with both feet. Some of the teams he has played for include Grandoli, Newell's Old Boys and currently Inter Miami (USA).

LeBron James

LeBron James, winner of Best Record-Breaking Performance, speaks onstage during the 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur

LeBron James, also known as King James, is said to be the biggest athlete in the world. He is an American professional basketball player known for his skills on the field. Named one of the most influential and popular basketball players and athletes in the USA, LeBron has been featured in many biopic documentaries, commercials and thematic books.

Roger Federer

Roger Federer speaks during UNIQLO's Around The World Event With Roger Federer at MoMA PS1 in New York City. Photo: Bryan Bedder

Roger Federer is a Swiss professional tennis player who is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players in history. He has achieved so much in his career, which has spanned over two decades. Some of his achievements include numerous Grand Slam titles, such as the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open.

Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson of the United States tees off on the 3rd hole during a practice round prior to The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England. Photo: Ross Kinnaird

Phil Mickelson, nicknamed Lefty, is an American professional golf player who has won 45 events on the PGA Tour, including three Masters Titles, two PGA Championships, and one Open Championship. Mickelson is known for his aggressive playing style and left-handed swing, which earned him the nickname Lefty.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli of India waits before batting during day five of the ICC World Test Championship Final between Australia and India at The Oval in London, England. Photo: Alex Davidson

Virat Kohli is one of the most well-known athletes in the world. He is an Indian Cricketer often regarded as the best batsman in the cricket world. Kohli shot to fame after leading India to glory in the Under-19 World Cup at Kuala Lumpur in early 2008, and ever since, he has inspired a generation of cricketers globally.

Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan attends a press conference before the NBA Paris Game match between Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks on January 24, 2020, in Paris, France. Photo: Aurelien Meunier

Michael Jordan is considered to be one of the best basketball players of all time. He was born to his mother, Deloris and father, James R, on 17 February 1963 in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, New York City. Some of his achievements include the Five NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards and the Six NBA Finals MVP awards.

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is seen on the court during a timeout in Game Four of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Photo: Megan Briggs

Conor McGregor is an Irish mixed martial artist (MMA) and professional boxer who is widely recognized as one of the most famous fighters in combat sports. McGregor gained fame in the UFC, where he competed in the Featherweight, Lightweight, and Welterweight divisions.

Rafael Nadal

Tennis player Rafa Nadal attends to the media at the photocall of the First Rafa Nadal Foundation Awards, at Es Baluard Museu d'Art Contemporani de Palma, in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. Photo: Isaac Buj

Rafael Nadal's name stands out when discussing who is the most popular athlete in the world. He is a Spanish Tennis player with a winning record of 22 grand slam men's singles titles. Even though he is right-handed, the star is known to play tennis using his left hand, a technique he developed at the age of nine.

John Cena

John Cena speaks during a conversation for "Fast X" at the 92nd Street Y, New York in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano

If you are a fan of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), you must have seen John Cena. He is an American professional wrestler, actor, and television host. He is known for his catchphrase You can't see me and his trademark move, the Attitude Adjustment.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams arrives at the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023, in Pasadena, California. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton

Serena Williams is a professional American tennis player. She is among the famous athletes in the competitive world of sports. She has won several Grand Slam titles throughout her career, placing amongst the most successful athletes. In addition, Serena is a winner of multiple Olympic gold medals in singles and doubles tennis.

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods of The United States plays his tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. Photo: David Cannon

Tiger Woods is a renowned professional golfer who is widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time. According to Forbes, the golfer has achieved notable accolades in his career. He was ranked no. 26 on the Celebrity 100 2020 list, No. 8 on The World Highest-Paid Athletes 2020 list, and No. 26 on America's Richest Entrepreneurs Under 40 2015 list.

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe of PSG celebrates his goal during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Olympique Lyonnais (OL) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Groupama Stadium in Lyon, France. Photo: Jean Catuffe

Mpappe is young, hardworking and talented. He stands out among the most famous athletes in the world. He is a highly acclaimed French professional football player. He started his career at the age of 17, playing for Monaco's senior team in 2016. He is part of France's success in the FIFA World Cup.

James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez of Colombia sings the national anthem during a match between Colombia and Bolivia as part of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier in Barranquilla, Colombia. Photo: Gabriel Aponte

Roger Federer is a Colombian professional football player. He is known for his skills on the field, having played with several prominent football clubs such as AS Monaco, FC Porto and Real Madrid. He is also a well-celebrated icon in the Colombian National team, leading his team in several FIFA World Cup tournaments.

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns plays the Denver Nuggets in the second quarter during Game Five of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Photo: Matthew Stockman

He is among the most famous athletes in the world and a professional basketball player from the United States. Durant is currently playing for the Phoenix Suns in the National Basketball Association (NBA) after playing his college football for the Texas Longhorns.

Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt of World XI FC arrives during a Soccer Aid for Unicef 2022 Training Session at Champneys Tring in Tring, England. Photo: Alex Davidson

Jamaican sprinter Usain St. Leo Bolt is a retired athlete who holds the World Records in the 100, 200, and 4 x 100-meter relay. He is regarded as the best sprinter of all time due to his accomplishments and supremacy in sprint competition, winning Olympic gold medals eight times. He was known for his signature "lightning bolt" pose due to his sprinting prowess.

Tom Brady

Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Thomas Edward Patrick Brady, Jr., popularly known as Tom Brady, is an American football quarterback. He is among the most celebrated and successful NFL quarterbacks who played in the National Football League for 23 seasons. The NFL player has won several AFC and NFC Conference championships, including the 2007 Bert Bell Award.

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a shot against Borna Gojo of Croatia during their Men's Singles Fourth Round match on Day Seven of the 2023 US Open in New York City. Photo: Elsa

Novak Djokovic is undeniably one of the most popular athletes in the world. The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) ranks him at the second position among the singles in the game. His achievements include winning Grand Slam titles like the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open.

Zlatan Ibrahimović

Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan salutes the fans after making a speech to say farewell as a player in Serie A match between AC Milan and Hellas Verona at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Italy. Photo: JMP

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a former Swedish football player. Ibrahimovic, who has won 31 trophies in his career, is one of the most accomplished football players currently playing in the world. Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored in each of the last four decades and has more than 570 career goals, including more than 500 club goals.

Manuel Neuer

Manuel Neuer of FC Bayern Muenchen makes a save during a training session in Munich, Germany. Photo: S. Mellar/FC Bayern

Manuel Neuer is a German goalkeeper highly regarded as one of the best goalkeepers of all time. He has been the captain of the German national football team and FC Bayern Munchen in the Bundesliga. He won the FIFA World Cup with Germany in 2014 and clean sheet records in the UEFA Champions League.

Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney the head coach of DC United during the MLS Pre-Season 2023 Coachella Valley Invitational match between D.C. United v LAFC at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Photo: Matthew Ashton

Wayne Rooney is the current captain of D.C United who has made a great impact on English and international football during his playing period. Rooney was ranked among the 10 highest-earning soccer players for 11 consecutive years.

Michael Phelps

Michael Phelps attends the Harold & Carole Pump Foundation 2023 Gala at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Tiffany Rose

Michael Phelps is one of the giants in water sports, especially swimming. Even though he retired, his track record still speaks a lot about him to date. He is well known for the numerous Olympic medals, World Championships and US National Titles during his active time in the athletics history.

Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin attends Driver's Parade during Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Beata Zawrzel

Sebastian Vettel is a multiple award-winning athlete in the sports world. Vettel is considered one of the most successful and talented Formula 1 drivers of his generation. He won his first Grand Prix in 2007 at the age of 19, making it his first World Championship point. He has also won several Formula 1 World Championships, making him a legend in this field.

Pele

Pele holds a replica Wolrd Cup trophy during a press conference at The Peninsula in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Robert Cianflone

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, commonly known as Pele, is a legendary Brazillian soccer player born in Três Corações, Brazil. He was a three-time FIFA World Cup Champion winner in 1958, 1962, and 1970 consecutively. In addition, the Brazillian footballer Pele has numerous scoring records that have placed him on top of the list in the world.

Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey in action during Raw Women's Championship match vs Alexa Bliss at Barclays Center. Brooklyn, NY CREDIT: Rob Tringali. Photo: Rob Tringali

Ronda Rousey is a former American mixed martial artist from Riverside, California, US. She was a dominant force in the women's bantamweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Her list of accomplishments includes one reign as Raw Women's Champion and two reigns as SmackDown Women's Champion, among others.

Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth of the United States hits his drive from the tee on hole #6 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Jason Allen/ISI Photos

American professional golfer Jordan Spieth was born in Dallas, Texas, on 27 July 1993. His parents were both former collegiate athletes. He started his career at a young age, achieving significant success on the PGA Tour and the international golfing stage.

Kei Nishikori

Kei Nishikori of Japan looks on in between serves against Taylor Fritz during the ATP Atlanta Open quarter finals at Atlantic Station in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Adam Hagy

Nishikori is among Japan's finest tennis players of this time. He appears in the list of the most popular athletes in the world, having a great track record in his career. Nishikori is also the first male Japanese player to reach a Grand Slam final and to enter the top 40 of the ATP rankings.

J. J. Watt

Former NFL player J.J. Watt speaks on radio row ahead of Super Bowl LVII at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Mike Lawrie

J.J Watt, who was born on March 22, March 1989, debuted travel ice hockey career during his junior year. He played in a variety of other sports throughout his time in high school, including track and field, baseball, basketball, and football, for which he is most known.

Alexander Ovechkin

Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals looks on against the New Jersey Devils during the second period of the game at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch

Alexander Mikhailovich Ovechkin, also known as Ovi, is a Russian professional ice hockey left winger and captain of the NHL. Throughout his NHL career, Ovechkin has played for the Washington Capitals, where he has become an iconic figure.

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes at the drivers parade before the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale di Monza in Monza, Italy. Photo: Jakub Porzyck

Lewis Hamilton is a racing driver from the United Kingdom who is currently participating in Formula One as a member of the Mercedes team. Lewis Hamilton has won multiple F1 World Drivers' Championships, including seven World Championships.

Wayne Gretzky

Wayne Gretzky attends the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Boston Bruins at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Ben Jackson

Wayne Gretzky is undeniably one of the most well-known athletes in the history of sports. He is a Canadian, a former professional ice hockey player and a former head coach. From 1979 through 1999, he participated in 20 NHL seasons for four different teams, earning him the nickname the Great One.

Rob Gronkowski

Former football player Rob Gronkowski poses backstage. Photo: Todd Owyoung

If you follow NFL history and games, you are likely to have seen more about Rob Gronkowski. He is an American football player who is widely regarded in NFL history as one of the most popular athletes in the world. He won his fifth Super Bowl after his brief retirement in 2020 while playing with the Buccaneers, among other achievements.

The above list has some of the most famous athletes globally. These icons have made their countries, families and fans proud by winning various medals and awards.

