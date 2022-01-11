Christina Bobb’s biography: age, height, net worth, husband

Christina Bobb is a renowned American journalist who currently hosts Weekly Briefing at One America News Network (OANN) or One America News (OAN). Before her employment at OAN, she worked at the Department of Homeland Security that ensures public security and the United States Marine Corps.

The journalist reporting for AON. Photo: @christina_bobb

Source: Instagram

Christina Bobb is a well-educated journalist and lawyer. She gained massive attention after joining AON to cover former President Trump's administration. Read on to know more about her age, educational background, height, net worth, husband, and much more.

Christina Bobb's bio

OAN's Christina Bobb was born and brought up in Louisville, Kentucky, United States of America, together with her two siblings.

She resides in Washington DC, United States of America. Her nationality is American, and she is of White descent.

What is Christina Bobb's age?

The journalist is 36 years old as of 2022. She was born on 4th November 1985, and her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Educational background

The journalist is an alumna of Arizona State University, where she studied for a Bachelor of Arts degree. Later on, she joined San Diego State University for her Master of Business Administration degree.

She then enrolled for a Juris Doctor degree at California Western School of Law. She also holds a Master of Laws degree in National Security Law from Georgetown University Law Centre.

Career

In 2020, Christina joined OAN (One America News) as a breaking news reporter. One of her first contributions was an interview with former secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf.

Her hiring came at a time when OAN was facing harsh criticism for its somewhat grovelling coverage of former President Donald Trump and allegations of pushing baseless conspiracy theories.

What was Christina Bobb's military rank in the Marine Corps?

Before joining OAN, the reporter was employed by the United States Marine Corps. She served as a Judge Advocate.

During her period in active duty, she worked in the Helmand Province in Afghanistan as an operational law attorney. She assisted other staff members on legal matters pertaining to intelligence and operations.

Besides her work in the Marine Corps, the journalist spent several years serving as a litigation attorney with Higgs, Fletcher, & Mack LLP. She also worked as a clerk at the Office of Legal Counsel for the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.

After leaving active service with the Marine Corps, she worked as the executive secretary at the Department of Homeland Security. She was in charge of managing all written communication to and from the Secretary and Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security

Christina Bobb's net worth

Although Christina Bobb's biography shows a rich educational and career background, details of her income and net worth remain hidden. There is no official communication about her net worth.

Who is Christina Bobb married to?

Christina Bobb's husband is unknown because she prefers to keep her love life away from the media. She is seemingly single.

Christina Bobb's height and weight

The journalist is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall and weighs about 150 pounds or 68 kilograms. Christina Bobb's measurements are not known, but she has brown hair and grey eyes.

Christina Bobb is a hardworking and passionate journalist and attorney who works for OAN. She currently hosts weekly briefings for the network.

