Gena O'Kelley's bio: What is known about Chuck Norris’ wife?

Many people know Chuck Norris as a martial artist and actor. Away from his career, he is a husband and father. Gena O'Kelley, a former model and television personality, is his wife. She appeared on a few television shows before exiting from the limelight due to health complications.

Chuck Norris and his wife Gena Norris attend the 17th annual Movieguide faith and values award gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: @Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Although Gena O'Kelley was in the public domain for years, not many people knew about her until she became Chuck Norris' significant other. Read on to discover who she is, her career, and her family life.

Profile summary

Full name Gena O'Kelley Other names Gena Norris Gender Female Date of birth 10th August 1963 Age 58 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Ryan, Oklahoma, United States of America Current residence Texas, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Zodiac sign Leo Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 57 Weight in kilograms 126 Body measurements in inches 32-28-32 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Husband Chuck Norris Ex-husband Gordon Hinschberger Children 2 Father Alan Gordon O'Kelley Mother Annette M.Kelly Siblings 3 Profession Former model, actress, and celebrity wife

Who is Chuck Norris' wife?

Gena O'Kelley is the name of the actor's wife. She is a former model and television personality.

How old is Gena O'Kelley now?

How old is Chuck Norris' wife? Chuck Norris' wife's age is 58 years as of 2022. She was born on 10th August 1963 in Ryan, Oklahoma, United States of America. Her nationality is American, and her ethnicity is White.

Chuck Norris and his wife make their Wizard World Comic Con debut during the 2017 Wizard World Comic Con in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: @Gilbert Carrasquillo

Source: Getty Images

Family background

The former television personality's dad's name is Alan Gordon O'Kelley, and her mother is Annette M.Kelly. Alan worked as a safety officer at Hewlett-Packard and Kunde Estate Winery. He passed away in 2008 from an undisclosed ailment.

She has three siblings. Her brother's name is Eric, while Maureen and Elizabeth are her sister's names.

Career

After completing her studies, Gena started her career in modelling. She made numerous commercial appearances and was named the spokesperson for several reputable brand names. She was ranked among the most fashionable and attractive models.

Besides modelling, she was a television personality who appeared in a few television series.

Television series Year Role Yes, Dear 2003 Self Praise 2006 Self (host) Hannity 2009 Self The Factor 2012 Self TV2 Nyhetene 2019 Self (interviewee)

What is Gena O'Kelley's net worth?

There is no official information about Gena's net worth. However, it is in the public domain that her spouse, Chuck Norris, has a net worth of about $70 million.

Actor Chuck Norris and his wife attend the CBS Summer TCA Press Tour at Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Pasadena, California. Photo: @Ron Galella, Ltd/Ron Galella Collection

Source: Getty Images

Is Chuck Norris still married to Gena?

Actor Chuck Norris is still married to the former model. The two have been married for 23 years now. They exchanged their vows on 28th November 1998, a year after meeting. Before marrying Chuck, the former model was married to Gordon Hinschberger.

Children

The former model is a mother to a set of twins whose names are Danilee Kelly Norris and Dakota Alan Norris. The twins were born on 30th August 2001. They were born two months before their due date and were placed in the intensive care unit for three months.

How old was Chuck Norris when his twins were born? The legendary actor was 61 years old when his twins were born.

The former model has two other children, Kelley and Tim, from her first marriage. On the other hand, Chuck has three older children from previous relationships.

Gena O'Kelley's illness

The former model suffers from burning nerve pain and kidney problems. Her serious health challenges started in 2013 after an injection she was given before an MRI scan to check for rheumatoid arthritis.

Before an MRI scan, a patient is given a dye which gives more clarity if there are any problems with specific organs, blood vessels or tissues. The dye reportedly poisoned her body, forcing her husband to sue some companies that manufacture the dye.

The former model received three gadolinium injections in eight days. She said she felt like her body was on fire within hours of the first batch. She sought medical attention and was informed it was impossible she had gadolinium toxicity.

Is Chuck Norris' wife OK now? Although she is in a stable state, Gena's health is still not okay. She receives medical care at home.

Where is Gena O'Kelley now?

The former model is currently spending time at home. She seldom appears in front of the cameras since her health issues started. Her husband, Chuck Norris, gave up his film career to concentrate on taking care of her. The actor reported that his whole life at the moment is about keeping her alive because he loves her deeply.

She and her husband are involved in humanitarian work. Together, they support various charities, including the Veterans Administration National Salute to Hospitalized Veterans.

Gena O'Kelley's height and weight

Chuck Norris' wife is 5' 5" or 165 centimetres tall, and her weight is about 126 pounds or 57 kilograms. Her body measurements in inches are 32-28-32, and she has blonde hair and dark brown eyes.

Quick facts about Gena O'Kelley

She is 23 years younger than her husband.

Her step-children's names are Mike, Eric, and Dina Norris.

In 2009, she appeared in a Total Gym infomercial hosted by her husband and Christie Brinkley.

Gena O'Kelley is best known as the wife of Chuck Norris, a famous actor. She is a former model and television personality who stopped appearing in the media due to health complications.

