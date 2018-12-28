Aliko Dangote's biography: the story of the richest man in Africa

Did you know Aliko Dangote has been the richest man in Africa for ten years in a row? The business magnate started his business empire by selling basic commodities such as salt, flour, and sugar. Today, he is among the leading industrialists and philanthropists in the world.

The president and chief executive officer of Dangote Group arrives at The Economist Nigeria Summit in Lagos, Nigeria. Photo: @George Osodi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Aliko Dangote spent a significant part of his childhood with his grandfather, who introduced him to entrepreneurship. He started his first business with a loan from his uncle.

Profile summary

Full name Aliko Dangote Gender Male Date of birth 10th April 1957 Age 65 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Kano, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black (Hausa) Zodiac sign Aries Religion Muslim Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’ 6” Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 152 Weight in kilograms 69 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Divorced Ex-spouses Hajia Zainab and Mariya A D Muhammad Rufai Children 3 Father Mohammed Dangote Mother Mariya Sanusi Dantata Siblings 1 (deceased) Alma mater Sheikh Ali Kumasi Madrasa, Capital High School, Government College, Birnin Kudu, and Al-Azhar University Profession Business magnate Instagram @aliko_dangotegcon Twitter @AlikoDangote

Who is Aliko Dangote?

Aliko Dangote is a business magnate and philanthropist. Many people know him as the wealthiest person in Africa for ten years in a row.

How old is Aliko Dangote?

The business magnate is 65 years old as of 2022. He was born on 10th April 1957, and his Zodiac sign is Aries.

Where is Aliko Dangote from?

The business magnate was born in Kano State, Nigeria. He owns multiple properties in Nigeria, but his primary residence is Lagos. His nationality is Nigerian, and he is from the Hausa ethnic community.

The business magnate attends the TIME 100 Gala, TIME's 100 most influential people in the world, at Jazz at Lincoln Centre in New York City. Photo: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for TIME

Source: Getty Images

Family background

The business magnate was born into an entrepreneurial family. His mother is Mariya Sanusi Dantata, and his father is the late Mohammed Dangote.

He has one brother, the late Sani Dangote. Sani died on 14th November 2021 after a spirited battle with colon cancer. His maternal grandfather is the late Sanusi Dantata, an avid businessman who was ranked among the wealthiest people in Kano.

In 1965, Mohammed died. The business magnate was placed under the care of his maternal grandfather, Sanusi Dantata. His grandfather nurtured his entrepreneurial spirit.

What religion is Aliko Dangote?

The business magnate is a Muslim. His parents raised him in the Islamic faith. He attended Madrasa when he was a little boy.

Educational background

Dangote went to Sheikh Ali Kumasi Madrasa for his primary school studies. He then joined Capital High School in Kano.

He proceeded to Government College, Birnin Kudu, and graduated in 1978. At 21, he joined the prestigious Al-Azhar University in Cairo, Egypt. He received a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies and Administration.

How did Aliko Dangote become rich?

The business magnate started his entrepreneurial journey back in primary school. He would buy cartons of sweets and sell them in school.

Today, he has interests in oil and gas, consumer goods, and manufacturing. He is the founder of Dangote Group, one of the largest conglomerates on the continent. It has operations in Togo, Benin, Ghana, and Zambia.

How did Aliko Dangote start his business?

After completing his higher studies, the business magnate founded a small trading company called Dangote Group. The same year, he relocated to Lagos to expand the company.

He convinced his uncle to lend him money to operate the business. He used the loan to import basic commodities from international suppliers at wholesale prices. He sold basic items like sugar, rice, and bagged cement at a lucrative markup. He used the profits to repay the loan in three months.

His company thrived and became one of the largest industrial groups on the continent. It has various divisions, including Dangote Cement, Dangote Flour, and Dangote Sugar Refinery.

Dangote Sugar Refinery dominates the sugar market in Nigeria. It supplies the commodity to breweries, soft drink companies, and confectioners.

The conglomerate owns salt factories and flour mills. It is a major importer of fish, pasta, rice, and fertiliser. It also exports cashew nuts, cocoa, ginger, cotton, and sesame seeds. Additionally, the conglomerate has major investments in banking, real estate, transport, oil, textiles, and gas.

The most recent venture by the conglomerate was launched in February 2022. Dangote launched a Peugeot assembling plant in Nigeria through a partnership with Stellantis Group and the Kano and Kaduna state governments.

Dangote Peugeot Automobiles Nigeria Limited (DPAN) factory is located in Kaduna. It has rolled out Peugeot 5008, Peugeot 301, 3008, 508 and Land Trek models.

How much of Dangote Cement does Aliko own?

The business magnate owns a significant percentage of Dangote Group. Out of all its subsidiaries, Dangote Cement, founded in 1981, makes up the majority of the conglomerate's revenue. He owns 85% of this subsidiary and sits as the chair.

The business magnate takes part in a panel session at The Economist Nigeria Summit in Lagos, Nigeria. Photo: @George Osodi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What is Aliko Dangote's net worth in 2022?

The business magnate has a net worth of $12.5 billion as of 2022. His wealth is from his cement production business and his relatively new fertiliser plant. He is passionate about giving back to the community. He supports various charity causes.

Who is the richer between Aliko Dangote and Elon Musk?

Elon Musk is significantly wealthier. He is the wealthiest man in the world with a net worth of $263.2 billion, while Aliko is worth $12.5 billion as of 2022.

What number is Aliko Dangote on the world's richest list?

The business magnate clocks it at position 130 on the list of the world's dollar billionaires in 2022. In 2021, he was at position 191.

Where is Aliko Dangote's house located?

The business magnate has multiple properties. He has previously clarified that all his homes are in Nigeria, and he has no houses abroad.

He further stated he does not like luxurious things because they are distracting. His primary home is worth millions of dollars and is located in Lagos, Nigeria.

Aliko Dangote's cars

The business magnate owns a fleet of luxury vehicles. His car collection features a Bentley Mulsanne, Maybach 57S Knight Luxury, Mercedes Benz CL65 AMG, and Bugatti Veyron. He also owns a private jet.

How many wives does Aliko Dangote have?

The businessman keeps details of his private life away from the media. However, it is known that he was married twice. His ex-wives are Hajia Zainab and Mariya A D Muhammad Rufai.

The business magnate is a father of three daughters. Their names are Fatima Dangote, Mariya Dangote, and Halima Dangote.

What happened to Aliko Dangote?

In November 2021, the business magnate suffered a major blow after losing his only brother to colon cancer. Sani was the Vice President of Dangote Group. He took his last breath in a hospital in the United States of America. His remains were interred in Kano, Nigeria.

Height and weight

The business magnate is 5’ 6” or 167 centimetres tall. He weighs about 152 pounds or 69 kilograms. He has black hair and eyes.

Trivia

He became Nigeria's first billionaire in 2007.

In 2011, he was appointed by President Goodluck Jonathan to serve as a member of his economic management team.

Although he has financed politicians on their election bids, he does not intend to run for any political office.

He is a dedicated fan of Arsenal F.C. in England and has shown interest in buying the club.

In 2016, he pledged $10 million to support people affected by the Boko Haram insurgency.

In March 2020, he donated over $500,000 to assist the Government of Nigeria in fighting against COVID-19.

His day begins at 5 am, and he goes to the gym six times a week to keep fit.

Aliko Dangote is the wealthiest man in Africa. He is the founder of the Dangote Group, a conglomerate with varied interests.

