Who is the oldest player in the NBA? 10 active basketballers

Who is the oldest player in the NBA? The National Basketball Association, just like any sport, has its rules. Age in the league is one of the most critical factors. Generally, the average retirement age of an NBA player is around mid-thirties. However, in some instances, some athletes have defied age and played for their teams longer, leaving exceptional legacies behind.

Chris Paul, Andre Iguodala and Goran Dragic are among the oldest active players in the NBA.

Most of the oldest basketball players have made significant achievements in the NBA, from winning NBA championships and NBA Most Valuable Players Awards to setting impressive NBA records. In the modern era, the retirement age for NBA players has been gradually adjusted, accommodating old players.

Who is the oldest player in the NBA?

The current oldest NBA player list comprises players between the ages of 39 and 37. Here is a compilation of the top 10 oldest players in the NBA.

1. Andre Iguodala (39 years)

Andre Iguodala, #9 of the Golden State Warrior, dribbles the ball during the game against the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Andre Tyler Iguodala is the current oldest NBA player. He was born on 28 January 1984 in Springfield, Illinois, USA.

In 2004, he was drafted into the NBA by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round. Since his debut in the NBA, he has played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat, and the Golden States Warriors, where he plays as a shooting guard.

Andre has had numerous achievements with the Golden State Warriors, including being named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) in 2015. In addition, he was a member of the US national team at the 2010 FIBA World Championship and 2012 Summer Olympics, earning gold medals in each.

2. LeBron James (38 years)

LeBron Raymone James is 38 years old as of August 2023. He was born on 30 December 1984. He commenced his professional NBA career in 2003 when he joined the Cleveland Cavaliers. Between 2012 and 2013, LeBron James helped the Miami Heat win the NBA championships. He also assisted the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 to win.

LeBron became the NBA's all-time leading scorer, breaking the record (38 387) in 2023, which Kareem Abdul-Jabbar previously held. He plays for the Los Angeles Lakers as a small/power forward.

3. PJ Tucker (38 years)

P.J. Tucker celebrates a basket against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter in game seven of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Antony Leon P.J Tucker Jr. is 38 years old as of 2023. He was born on 5 May 1985 in Raleigh, North Carolina, United States. He made his NBA debut in 2006 when he was selected 35th overall by Toronto Raptors.

His notable achievements include winning the NBA championships with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, championships Overseas in the Israeli Super League in 2008, the German League and the German Cup in 2012 with Brose Bamberg.

Additionally, he was the 2008 Israeli Basketball Premier League MVP and Israeli Basketball Premier League Finals MVP. Since 2022, he has been playing for the Philadelphia 76ers as a power forward.

4. Chris Paul (38 years)

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns gestures while playing the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Christopher Emmanuel Paul, famous as CP3 or Point God, was born on 6 May 1985. He is 38 years old as of 2023. The New Orleans Hornets drafted the basketball player as the fourth overall pick in 2005.

Chris has also played for other teams, such as the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns. He started playing for the Golden State Warriors in 2023, where he plays as a point guard. His career average is 17.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 2.1 steals in 1,214 regular season games.

5. Taj Gibson (38 years)

Taj Gibson, #67 of the Washington Wizards, prepares to shoot a free throw during the game against the Detroit Pistons at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

Taj Gibson is another oldest person in the NBA. Taj is 38 years old as of 2023, born on 24 June 1985. He was picked by the Chicago Bulls on the 26th overall in the 2009 draft. He is a power forward for his fifth team, the Washington Wizards. He previously played for the New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder and Chicago Bulls.

6. Kyle Lowry (37 years)

Kyle Lowry, #7 of the Miami Heat, dribbles the ball against the Denver Nuggets during Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Kyle Terrell Lowry is a point guard born on 25 March 1986 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. He is 37 years old as of 2023. The American basketballer started playing in the NBA in 2006 when the Memphis Grizzlies selected him as their 24th overall pick. He later played for the Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors and currently the Miami Heat.

Kyle's notable achievements include winning an NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, and in 2016, he was named to the All-NBA Third Team. He was also part of the U.S. national team that won a gold medal in 2016.

7. George Hill (37 years)

George Hill #7 of the Indiana Pacers walks down the court during the first half of the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

George Jessee Hill Jr. is 37 years old as of 2023. He was born on 4 May 1986 in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States. He plays as a point guard and shooting guard for the Indiana Pacers.

George started playing in the NBA in 2008 when he joined the San Antonio Spurs. He studied at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI), where he was a member of the school basketball team. He earned several honours, including Summit League Player of the Year.

8. Goran Dragic (37 years)

Goran Dragic #31 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter in Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs.

Goran Dragic, nicknamed Dragon, was born on 6 May 1986 in Ljubljana, SR Slovenia, Yugoslavia. He is 37 years old as of 2023. Before joining the NBA in 2008, Goran was a professional basketball player in Slovenia and Spain.

His field capabilities have earned him several accolades, including NBA Most Improved Player, FIBA Stankovic Cup MVP and Basque Cup. Since joining the NBA, he has played with various teams such as Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Miami Heat, and Brooklyn Nets and currently playing for Milwaukee Bucks as a point guard.

9. Garrett Temple (37 years)

Garrett Temple, #41 of the New Orleans Pelicans, warms up before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Garrett Bartholomew Temple was born on 8 May 1986 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States. Garrett joined the Houston Rockets for the 2009 NBA Summer League after he went undrafted in the 2009 NBA draft. In the same month, Garrett signed with the Rockets. He has played for over fifteen teams and is presently a shooting guard for the Toronto Raptors.

10. Al Harford (37 years)

Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks.

Alfred Joel Horford is a Dominican born on 3 June 1986. He is currently among the oldest NBA players–he is also 37 years old as of 2023. The basketballer is a five-time NBA All-Star and is the highest-paid Latin American basketball player.

Horford was picked by the Atlanta Hawks as their third overall in the 2007 draft. His significant achievements include being part of the NBA All-Star five times (2010, 2011, 2015, 2016 and 2018), twice as NCAA Champion between 2006 and 2007 and as SEC tournaments MVP (2007). He has been playing for the Boston Celtics since 2021 as a power forward and centre.

The player is married to a model, actress, singer and entrepreneur, Amelia Vega. They tied the knot on 24 December 2011. They share five children, a son and four daughters.

Who is the oldest active NBA player?

Andre Iguodala is currently the oldest active NBA player. He is 39 years old as of 2023, born on 28 January 1984.

Who is the oldest player in the NBA? Andre Iguodala is the oldest player in the NBA as of 2023 and performs better than many young athletes. He has stood out as an individual player and helped his team win several titles since joining the league.

