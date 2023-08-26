Highest-paid model: 20 highest earners in the fashion industry

The modelling industry has gradually become one of the most rewarding fields that make people wealthy. These famous personalities earn substantial incomes through brand endorsements, runway shows, photoshoots, and other commercial partnerships. Get to know some of the highest-paid models in the fashion industry.

Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber are among the highest-paid models. Photo: MIGUEL MEDINA, Gareth Cattermole/BFC and Rosdiana Ciaravolo on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Can modelling make you a millionaire? You can achieve higher financial success by securing high-profile contracts with determination and hard work. From Kendall Jenner, Chrissy Teigen and Cara Delevingne, discover some of the highest-paid models in the world.

20 highest-paid models

Some of the highest-paid models got recognition by engaging in regional beauty pageants during their teenage years. Here are the top-paid models who have made great efforts to reach the top.

1. Kendall Jenner ($40 million)

US model Kendall Jenner poses as she arrives on 12 May 2018 for the film "Girls of the Sun (Les Filles du Soleil)" screening in Cannes, southern France. Photo: Alberto PIZZOLI

Source: Getty Images

Who is the highest-paid model? Kendall Nicole Jenner is the highest-paid model in the world, with a net worth of $60 million. She was born on 3 November 1995 in Los Angeles, California, USA. She is also a television personality and socialite.

Between 2015 and 2016, the model earned $10 million and another $22 million between 2017 and 2018. The American model is best known for her role in the reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians alongside her family.

2. Gisele Bundchen ($40 million)

Model Gisele Bundchen looks on prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: Jamie Squire

Source: Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen is a Brazilian fashion model known for being one of the top-earning models with a net worth of $400 million. She is also an actor and television producer. The supermodel hails from Horizontina, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil and was raised in Rio Grande do Sul in Southern Brazil. Gisele Bundchen got her first big break in 1996 at New York Fashion Week.

According to Forbes magazine, she stood to be one of the world's top-earning models with $30.5 million in 2016. She is signed under the Los Angeles-based entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency's CAA Fashion.

3. Chrissy Teigen ($39 million)

Model Chrissy Teigen attends the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen is among the highest-paid female models in the United States of America. She has a net worth of $100 million. She was born on 30 November 1985 in Delta, Utah. Chrissy Teigen began her professional modelling career in 2004 as an IGN Babe.

She has collaborated with various companies and brands, including Nike, Venus, Gillette, UGG Australia, Gap Factory, Rock and Republic, and Beach Bunny Swimwear. In 2018, the model earned around $12 million. Chrissy is signed under IMG Models (Worldwide).

4. Rosie Huntington-Whitely ($32 million)

Actress/model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley arrives at the premiere of Summit Entertainment's "Mechanic: Resurrection" at ArcLight Hollywood in Hollywood, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Rosie Huntington-Whitely is an English model and actress from Plymouth, Devon, England. She is among the highest-paid supermodel, with a net worth of $30 million. She debuted in 2006 at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles, USA. In 2018, she appeared in Forbes' World's Highest Paid Models List with approximate earnings of $11.5 million. The English model is signed under the Creative Artists Agency.

5. Cara Delevingne ($31 million)

Model Cara Delevingne wearing Burberry walks the Burberry February 2018 show during London Fashion Week at Dimco Buildings in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

Cara Delevingne is an English fashion model and actress with a net worth of $50 million. She started modelling when she was only ten years old. Her first modelling agency was Storm Model Management. She has collaborated with brands like Dior Beauty, Burberry, Tag Heuer, March Jacobs, YSL Beaute, Puma and Penshoppe. In 2014, the model made more than $6.4 million from her Cara & Co company. She is signed under IMG Models (Worldwide).

6. Adriana Lima ($30 million)

Brazilian model Adriana Lima poses as she arrives on May 16, 2018, for the film "Burning" screening in Cannes, southern France. Photo: ALBERTO PIZZOLI

Source: Getty Images

Adriana Lima is a Brazilian supermodel with a net worth of $95 million. She hails from Salvador, Bahia, Brazil. She has modelled for prestigious fashion brands, including Armani, Versace, and Louis Vuitton. Adriana has also ventured into the film industry and featured in films like How I Met Your Mother, Ugly Betty and The Follow.

In 2016, the model received a $9 million annual salary from her modelling career and endorsement deals with Maybelline. The Brazilian model is signed under the Creative Artists Agency.

7. Gigi Hadid ($20 million)

Model Gigi Hadid prepares backstage for the Jeremy Scott collection during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery 1, Skylight Clarkson Sq in New York City. Photo: Nicholas Hunt

Source: Getty Images

Gigi Hadid is one of the highest-paid supermodels, with a net worth of $30 million. She was born on 23 April 1995. She makes between $9 and 10 million annually thanks to contracts with companies with BMW, Maybelline, Evian, Versace and Tommy Hilfiger. In 2015, she was named Model of the Year by the Daily Front Row. She is a common face in magazines and publications like Vogue, Numéro, Allure, Teen Vogue, Paper magazine, Dazed, and Harper's Bazaar.

8. Bella Hadid ($19 million)

Bella Hadid wears sunglasses with a bejewelled / diamonds chain and a black off-shoulder cropped top with a turtleneck in Paris, France. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

Bella Hadid is among the youngest top-paid models in the United States of America. She was born on 9 October 1996 and has a net worth of $25 million. Bella has over 59 million followers on Instagram, making her one of the most influential young celebrities.

Bella Hadid and her sister, Gigi Hadid, earned around $10 million in 2019. In 2018, Bella Hadid earned an estimated $8.5 million from modelling and promoting brands, making her the eighth highest-paid model in the world. She is signed under IMG Models in London.

9. Joan Smalls ($19 million)

Model Joan Smalls attends amfAR's 22nd Cinema Against AIDS Gala, Presented By Bold Films And Harry Winston at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France. Photo: Gisela Schober/amfAR15

Source: Getty Images

Joan Smalls is a Puerto Rican-born American fashion model with a net worth of $26 million. She was born on 11 July 1988 in Hatillo, Puerto Rico. Joan earns an approximate salary of $19 million from modelling. She entered the fashion industry in 2007 and signed with Elite Model Management. She is currently signed under IMG Models in New York.

10. Liu Wen ($19 million)

Chinese model Liu Wen presents a creation during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai on November 20, 2017.Photo: FRED DUFOUR

Source: Getty Images

Who is the highest-paid Chinese model? Liu Wen is among the highest-paid supermodels from Yongzhou, Hunan, China. She has worked with Estee Lauder and high-end clothing brand La Perla since her modelling career took off. The Chinese supermodel has a net worth of $40 million. In 2016, she was the eighth highest-paid model in the world, earning $7 million from endorsement deals.

11. Candice Swanepoel ($18 million)

Model Candice Swanepoel attends Marc Bouwer's Fall Winter 2010 Fashion Film Shoot at CECO Studio on February 5, 2010, in New York City. Photo: Joe Kohen

Source: Getty Images

Candice Swanepoel is another top-earning South African model with a net worth of $30 million. She has appeared in top magazine editorials, including Elle, Vogue, GQ, and Harper's Bazaar. Candice has collaborated with famous brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Donna Karan, Sportmax, Givenchy, Versace, Jean Paul Gaultier, Fendi, and Rag & Bone. She is represented by The Lions Talent and Model Company, New York.

12. Doutzen Kroes ($17 million)

Model Doutzen Kroes attends the Tiffany & Co. Fragrance launch event on September 6, 2017, in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

The Dutch model, actress, and former Victoria's Secret Angel was born on 23 January 1985. She has a net worth of $35 million. She debuted after appearing in several lingerie fashion shows. Doutzen Kroes has partnered with countless well-known brands, earning her the nickname Helen of Troy. She works with L’Oréal and has been featured on the covers of Time, Marie Claire, Glamour, Seventeen Avantgarde, and Numéro.

13. Miranda Kerr ($17 million)

Miranda Kerr celebrates the 15th Anniversary of the Swim catalogue party held at Trousdale in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

Miranda Kerr is among the wealthiest female models, with a net worth of $60 million. When she was thirteen, she won the Dolly Magazine/Impulse Model Competition. She has appeared in dozens of international brands, including Baby Phat, Levi's, L.A.M.B., Betsey Johnson, Neiman Marcus, and Roberto Cavalli. Kerr was the first Australian woman to be a Victoria's Secret Angel (2007).

14. Alessandra Ambrosio ($16 million)

Model Alessandra Ambrosio attends the screening of "BlacKkKlansman" during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio is a Brazilian model with a net worth of $80 million. Her career in the modelling industry kicked off when she was only 15 years old. In May 2007, Alessandra was chosen as one of People magazine's annual 100 Most Beautiful People in the World. She is currently signed under Creative Artists Agency.

15. Karlie Kloss ($13 million)

Model Karlie Kloss attends the opening ceremony and premiere of "La Tete Haute" ("Standing Tall") during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Photo: Clemens Bilan

Source: Getty Images

The American model and ballet dancer has a net worth of $40 million. Her modelling career started when she was 14 after appearing on the cover of Scene Magazine. She is a former Victoria's Secret Angel. In 2021, her salary was estimated at least $10 million. Karlie Kloss is currently signed under New York Society Management Models.

16. Natalie Vodianova ($7 million–10 million)

Russian model Natalia Vodianova attends the Fashion For Relief Cannes 2018 event on the sidelines of the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Photo: YANN COATSALIOU

Source: Getty Images

Natalia Vodianova is a Russian model and philanthropist with a net worth of $50 million. The model was born on 28 February 1982 in Nizhny Novgorod, Soviet Union. Natalia was discovered by a Paris scout when she was 15 and enrolled in a modelling academy. She has collaborated with notable brands like Versace, Givenchy, Louis Vuitton, Calvin Klein, L'Oreal, and Yves Saint Laurent.

17. Kaia Gerber ($6 million)

Kaia Gerber wears sunglasses, outside Longchamp, during New York Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2020 in New York City. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

The American model and actress with a net worth of $6 million. She hails from Los Angeles, California, USA. Kaia has modelled for several magazines, including Vogue, Pop Magazine, and Teen Vogue. She got the Model of the Year award at the 2018 Fashion Awards. Her popularity has also spread into the film industry, and she has appeared in films like Sister Cities (2016) and Rich Kids of Instagram (2017) TV series.

18. Ashley Graham ($5.5 million)

Event honoree, model Ashley Graham attends the Urban Arts Partnership 25th Anniversary Benefit at Cipriani Wall Street on March 15, 2017, in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

The American supermodel and media personality has a net worth of $10 million. She is widely recognised for being the first plus-sized model to ever appear in the Sports Illustrated annual swimsuit edition. Ashley has hosted various Miss USA and Miss Universe competitions and appeared on America's Next Top Model as a judge. She is currently signed under IMG Models in Milan. She is married to Justin Ervin.

19. Lara Stone ($5 million)

Lara Stone walks the runway at the Max Mara show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018/19 on February 22, 2018, in Milan, Italy. Photo: Jacopo Raule

Source: Getty Images

Lara Stone is among the highest-paid models in the world from Geldrop, the Netherlands. She has a net worth of $14 million. Lara entered the modelling industry when she was only 14 after being discovered in the Paris Metro. She is associated with big brands like Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Lanvin, Miu Miu, Fendi, MaxMara, Pollini, Prada, Anna Sui and Stella McCartney.

20. Jasmine Tookes ($4 million)

US model Jasmine Tookes poses as she arrives on May 11, 2018, for the Chopard party on the sidelines of the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Photo: YANN COATSALIOU

Source: Getty Images

Jasmine Tookes is an American model with a net worth of $10 million. She was born in Huntington Beach, California, USA, on 1 February 1991. Jasmine debuted in 2012 at Victoria's Secret Fashion. Her modelling prowess has enabled her to appear in several magazines, including Vogue, W, Numero, Harper's Bazaar, and V. In 2016, Forbes included her on The World's Highest Paid Models list with estimated earnings of $4 million.

The highest-paid models shared above earn significantly from the brands they represent. They have gotten enough exposure and good deals, inspiring many young ladies who want to join the industry.

Legit.ng recently published an exciting piece about 30 famous Instagram models that would look great on your feed. Instagram is a powerful tool for models to showcase their talents, build their brands, and connect with followers worldwide.

Social media has become a powerful platform for talent managers to look for new models. It provides a platform for Instagram models to create portfolios and talent agents to scout for new models. Check out this article and get to know some of the most famous Instagram models and their number of followers.

Source: Legit.ng