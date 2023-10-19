Famous volleyball players: 20 most popular female and male athletes

Volleyball is one of the most prestigious sports in the world. Both male and female players excel, and the sport, like soccer, is adored by its followers. Famous volleyball players have received various honours, cementing their status as the sport's legends.

Famous volleyball players from (L-R) Francesca Piccinini, Karch Kiraly and Kerri Walsh Jennings. Photo: Giuseppe Bellini, Andrzej Iwanczuk, Axelle (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Volleyball is among the most exciting sports, followed by millions of fans worldwide. It has consistently been part of the Summer Olympics for men and women since 1964. Beach volleyball, another version of the sport, was introduced to the competition in 1996.

Top 20 famous volleyball players

Volleyball has been described as one of the most thrilling and exciting sports. Various players are doing great in the sport. Listed below are some of the top 20 popular volleyball players of all time. While some have retired, others are still active.

1. Misty May-Treanor

Olympic gold medalist and professional beach volleyball Misty May Treanor speaks to the media during a press conference in Fontana, California. Photo: Michael Owens

Source: Getty Images

Misty May-Treanor is a retired American player considered one of the best and most successful female beach volleyball players of all time. She has won 112 tournaments and international competitions. She retired in 2012 and was inducted into the Volleyball Hall of Fame in 2016.

2. Karch Kiraly

Head coach Karch Kiraly of USA during the match between Italy v USA at the Omnisport in Apeldoorn Netherlands Photo: Pim Waslander/Socrates

Source: Getty Images

Karch Kiraly is an American volleyball player, coach and broadcast announcer. He began playing volleyball at age six. He is the only player to have won Olympic medals of any colour in both the indoor and beach volleyball categories. Karch Kiraly is currently the head coach of the United States women's national volleyball team.

3. Regla Torres

Former volleyball player Regla Torres. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts

Source: Getty Images

Torres is a talented middle-blocker whose passion for the sport began when she was eight years old. She shot to fame at the age of 17 after winning her first Olympic gold medal in 1992.

Torres is a sports analyst, commentator, and volleyball coach at numerous international championships. Despite her retirement, she is still considered one of the most famous female volleyball players in 2023.

4. Lorenzo Bernardi

Lorenzo Bernardi coach Gas Sales Bluenergy Piacenza. during the Volleyball Italian Serie A Men Superleague Championship Play-Off 5th place in Taranto, Italy. Photo: Giuseppe Leva/LiveMedia/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Lorenzo Bernardi is an Italian professional volleyball coach and former player. He has won numerous awards, such as a silver medallist at the Olympic Games in Atlanta, two–time World Champion, and a two–time European Champion.

Lorenzo Bernardi's remarkable adaptability made him a standout figure in the sport. He excelled as a multi-faceted hitter, exceptional passer, and one of the most complete players of his era.

5. Kerri Walsh Jennings

Kerri Walsh Jennings of the United States celebrates the victory after the match against Andrea Strbovaa and Natalia Dubovcova of Slovakia in Itapema, Brazil. Photo: Buda Mendes

Source: Getty Images

Kerri Walsh Jennings excelled on the volleyball court before making history in her beach career. She is the most decorated beach volleyball player of all time. The retired athlete won three Olympic gold medals and one Olympic bronze medal.

6. Giba

Gilberto Godoy Filho, #7 of Brazil, returns a shot to Tunisia during Men's Volleyball on Day 2 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Earls Court. Photo: Elsa

Source: Getty Images

Gilberto Amauri de Godoy Filho, known as Giba, is a Brazilian former professional volleyball player who played as an outside hitter. Giba is not tall for a volleyball player, but he made up for his height limitation with his unique physical skills and jumping abilities.

He was recognised for his highly energetic personality, which helped to motivate the whole Brazilian team to play its best. He retired from professional volleyball at the age of 37 in 2014.

7. Sheilla Castro

Brazil's Sheilla Castro De Paula Blassioli gestures during the women's quarter-final volleyball match between Brazil and China at the Maracanazinho stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Photo: Kirill kudryavtsev

Source: Getty Images

Sheilla made her debut for the national team against Colombia. She represented her native country at the 2008 Summer Olympics and in the 2012 Summer Olympics. She won a bronze award at the 2014 World Championship.

She also won the Best Opposite Spiker in the 2016 FIVB World Grand Prix. She retired on April 9, 2022, with her last club being the Athletes Unlimited Volleyball Club.

8. Saeid Marouf

Mir Saeid Marouflakrani of Paykan in action during the Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship between Paykan V Suntory Sunbirds in Tehran, Iran. Photo: Mojtaba Saleh ATPImages

Source: Getty Images

Saeid Marouf is an Iranian volleyball setter. He is the Iranian national team captain and one of the most famous volleyball players in 2023. He is the first Iranian player to win the Russian Association, Russian Cup, and CEV Champions Association.

9. Kim Yeon-koung

Yeon Koung Kim, #10 of Team South Korea, celebrates after the play against Team Serbia during the Women's Bronze Medal Match in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Toru Hanai

Source: Getty Images

Kim is a former FIVB Athletes' Commission member and a professional volleyball player from South Korea. She began playing volleyball in fourth grade, motivated by her elder sister, a volleyball player. She made her international debut in the World Grand Champions Cup, finishing third in scoring. Kim is the first player in volleyball history to have four entries in the list of those who have scored 30 points or more in a single Olympic Games match.

10. Ricardo Lucarelli Souza

Lucarelli of Brazil in action during the men's Olympic qualifying tournament 2023 volleyball match between Brazil and Iran at Maracanazinho in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: Buda Mendes

Source: Getty Images

Ricardo is one of the top volleyball players from Brazil. He plays outside hitter for Gas Sales Piacenza and the Brazil national team.

He won the men's tournament gold medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and the 2019 World Cup. Ricardo has also won many other awards, including the CSV South American Club and FIVB U23 World Champions.

11. Francesca Piccinini

Francesca Piccinini attends the photocall for the presentation of the Sky's new projects on Entertainment, Cinema, Sport And News in Milan, Italy. Photo: Stefania D'Alessandro

Source: Getty Images

The Japanese anime Attack No. 1 motivated Francesca to pursue a career as a professional volleyball player. She was a Women's National Team member who won gold at the World Championships in Germany in 2002. Francesca Piccinini became the most valuable player when her team won the 2015-16 CEV DenizBank Champions League.

12. Steve Timmons

Goodwill Games, USA Steve Timmons in action, making spike vs USSR, Moscow. Photo: Tony Tomsic

Source: Getty Images

Steve Timmons is a former American volleyball player widely regarded as one of the most famous male volleyball players in the sport's history. He was known for his powerful and dynamic playing style and his versatility on the court. After retiring from competitive play, he continued to be involved in the sport as a coach and advocate for volleyball.

13. Lang Ping

Lang Ping of Team China reacts against Team Argentina during the Women's Preliminary - Pool B volleyball on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Toru Hanai

Source: Getty Images

Lang is a Chinese former volleyball player and coach. Lang won the Most Valuable Player award in women's volleyball at the 1984 Olympics. She was inducted into the International Volleyball Hall of Fame in Holyoke, Massachusetts in 2002.

14. Ivan Zaytsev

Ivan Zaytsev, #9 of Italy, celebrates with his team during the Men's Gold Medal Match between Italy and Brazil at Maracanazinho in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: Mark Kolbe

Source: Getty Images

Ivan is an Italian professional volleyball player of Russian origin. He is the captain of Italy's men's national volleyball team. Ivan has won numerous awards, including a bronze medalist at the Olympic Games in London in 2012 and a silver medalist at the Olympic Games in Rio 2016.

15. Gabrielle Reece

Gabrielle Reece attends Nourish: Mind and Body for Women, presented by MyFitnessPal in celebration of Women's Health Month at Lombardi House in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Vivien Killilea

Source: Getty Images

Gabrielle Reece is a former American professional player, sports commentator, fashion model, and podcast presenter. Following her graduation, Reece embarked on a journey in professional volleyball, competing on various tours for several years.

16. Facundo Conte

Facundo Conte #7 of Argentina reacts after being defeated by Team France during the Men's Semifinals volleyball on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: Toru Hanai

Source: Getty Images

Facundo Conte is an Argentine professional volleyball player. He plays as an outside hitter for Ciudad Vóley and the Argentina national team. Conte has won numerous awards, such as a bronze medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020. He also won a gold medal in the 2015 Pan American Games.

17. Zhu Ting

Zhu Ting #2 of China warms up before the Women's Preliminary Round - Pool B volleyball match between China and Argentina. Photo: Du Yang

Source: Getty Images

Zhu Ting is one of the popular volleyball stars and former Chinese women's national volleyball team captain. At the age of 13, she was sent to a sports training school by her high school physical education teacher.

In 2008, she started professional volleyball training at the Henan Province sports school. She is widely regarded as one of the most decorated and successful indoor volleyball players ever.

18. Emanuel Rego

Emanuel Rego talks to the fans after his last match as a professional beach volleyball player during the main draw match against Chile at Copacabana Beach. Photo: Alexandre Schneider

Source: Getty Images

Emanuel Rego is a former beach volleyball player from Brazil. He competed in five consecutive Summer Olympics, starting in 1996. At the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, Greece, he won gold in the men's beach team competition. Emanuel Rego is married to volleyball Olympic medallist and Senator Leila Barros.

19. Logan Tom

Logan Tom poses at the Team USA Media Summit in Dallas, Texas, in advance of the 2012 London Olympics. Photo: Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Logan Tom is a former American indoor volleyball and beach volleyball player. She is the current head coach of the Israel women's national volleyball team.

Logan is a skilled all-around player. She had been a huge part of the national team from 2000 to 2012. In October 2021, she was inducted into the International Volleyball Hall of Fame.

20. Sergey Tetyukhin

Sergey Tetyukhin of Russia reacts during the bronze medal during the Men's Bronze Medal Match between the United States and Russia in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: Tom Pennington

Source: Getty Images

Sergey Tetyukhin is a former Russian volleyball player born in Fergana, Uzbekistan. He plays as a passer-attacker. He is one of only three male volleyball players who have accumulated four Olympic medals during their long sporting careers. Additionally, he is the only volleyball player in the world, both male and female, with four Olympic medals.

Volleyball is one of the most challenging yet exciting games in the world. Famous volleyball players such as Karch Kiraly and Misty May-Treanor are respected and legendary figures in the world of volleyball, each having left an indelible mark on the sport.

Legit.ng recently published a list of famous Asian actors making strides in Hollywood and beyond. Many Asian performers have built a name for themselves in Hollywood; others are well-known in the Bollywood film industry.

The performers have appeared in several Hollywood films and television programs, gaining international recognition and receiving important honours. The list of renowned Asian actors includes some of the industry's most talented, elegant, and skilled actors. Read on to find out.

Source: Legit.ng