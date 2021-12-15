Ashley Underwood’s biography: what is known about Larry David’s wife?

Ashley Underwood is a popular American producer, entrepreneur, and former nurse. She has been in the production industry since 2018, but she shot into the limelight after she became Larry David’s wife. Larry is a famous American comedian, writer, actor, director, and producer.

Larry David and Ashley Underwood attend the premiere of HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" at Paramount Pictures Studios on October 19, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Araya Doheny

Source: Getty Images

Ashley Underwood worked as a producer on Sasha’s showtime series Who Is America? Read the bio below to know more about her.

Ashley Underwood’s Profile summary

Full name: Ashley Underwood

Ashley Underwood Nickname: Ashley

Ashley Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: Unknown

Unknown Age: Uknown

Uknown Place of birth: Georgia, USA

Georgia, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’ 6’’

5’ 6’’ Height in centimetres: 167

167 Weight in pounds: 125

125 Weight in kilograms: 57

57 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Blue

Blue Relationship status: Married

Married Husband: Larry David

Larry David University: American University of Paris

American University of Paris Profession: Producer, entrepreneur and a former nurse

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ashley Underwood’s bio

Who is Ashley underwood? She is an American producer and entrepreneur born in Georgia, the United States of America. Currently, producer Ashley Underwood is living in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles.

Unlike other celebrities, Ashley tends to keep her life away from the public eye. Therefore, the names of her parents and siblings, if any, remain unknown. Her father is reportedly a businessman, and her mother is a housewife.

What is Ashley Underwood’s nationality?

Larry David and Ashley Underwood attend HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Season 11 Premiere at Paramount Theatre on October 19, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Source: Getty Images

She is an American national. Also, she has white ethnicity.

How old is Ashley Underwood?

Ashley Underwood's age is unknown.

Education

After high school, she attended the American University of Paris. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the institution. She also reportedly attended John Marshall Law School

Career

Before her debut into the production industry, it's reportedly said that Ashley used to work as a nurse at a local hospital. This was after she completed her university studies.

As a producer, she has gotten the opportunity to produce one movie and one television show. In 2018, she produced her first movie for Sacha Baron Cohen’s Showtime series Who Is America? She is also the co-producer of Borat Subsequent.

Aside from her production work, she is a successful entrepreneur. Although there is no information about the type of business she does.

Ashley Underwood's net worth

She allegedly has a net worth of $300 thousand as of 2020; there is no official information about the matter.

Who is Larry David married to?

He is married to Ashley Underwood. The two met at a friend’s birthday party in 2017, and they started dating. In an interview with New York Times, Larry David confessed his love for Ashley.

Ashley Underwood and Larry David moved in together in 2019. They stayed in his Pacific Palisades home during the COVID-19 quarantine. Cazzie, David’s daughter, joined them.

Larry David and Ashley Underwood are seen at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on October 12, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: GP/Star Max/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

After three years of dating, they decided to get married officially. The two lovebirds exchanged their marriage vows on October 7, 2020, in Southern California.

Formerly, he was married to Laurie. She is an American environmental activist. The two share two kids named Cazzie and Romy.

Despite Larry David and Ashley Underwood's age difference, they live happily as a couple. There is reportedly a 38-year age gap between them.

The couple love pets. They share a cat named Elwood and an Australian shepherd puppy named Bernie. The latter is named after Bernie Sanders, who is Larry's distant cousin.

Ashley Underwood’s height

She has an estimated height of 5 feet 6 inches, which is 167 centimetres. She also weighs 125 pounds, which is around 57 kilograms. In addition, she has naturally blue eyes and blonde hair.

Ashley Underwood is an American television producer, entrepreneur and former nurse. She rose to fame after marrying comedian Larry David. Unlike her husband, she keeps much of her personal life away from the public eye.

READ ALSO: Devyn Nekoda’s biography: age, boyfriend, movies and TV shows

Legit.ng recently published a post about Devyn Nekoda. She is a gifted Canadian actress and dancer. Some of her popular TV shows include Utopia Falls, Ginny & Georgia, and Backstage.

Nekoda is dating a man named Marko Jakovljevic. Please read the article to learn more facts about her career and personal life.

Source: Legit.ng