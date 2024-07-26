Quiz: Check Out Which of the Popular BBNaija Stars Has Your Personality Trait, Try This Test And See
The Big Brother Naija is one of the most prominent reality TV shows that allows viewers to resonate with each housemate on different levels. Legit.ng reviewed some of your favourite stars’ personality traits that fit into normal daily Nigerian lives. Enjoy the quiz below to see which of the BBNaija superstars best describes your temperament.
BBNaija's Leo shares memorable fashion moment
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija's star Leo opened up about his remarkable fashion moment.
In a chat with Legit.ng, Leo, who got married this year, disclosed that he could not wear outfits that would make him uncomfortable because he wanted to please a fashion designer.
He further shared other interesting details about his fashion choices.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.