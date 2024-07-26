The Big Brother Naija is one of the most prominent reality TV shows that allows viewers to resonate with each housemate on different levels. Legit.ng reviewed some of your favourite stars’ personality traits that fit into normal daily Nigerian lives. Enjoy the quiz below to see which of the BBNaija superstars best describes your temperament.

BBNaija's Leo shares memorable fashion moment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija's star Leo opened up about his remarkable fashion moment.

In a chat with Legit.ng, Leo, who got married this year, disclosed that he could not wear outfits that would make him uncomfortable because he wanted to please a fashion designer.

He further shared other interesting details about his fashion choices.

Source: Legit.ng