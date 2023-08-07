20 hottest NFL players: most attractive professional footballers

National Football League (NFL) is one of the major football leagues in the United States. This team is known for exceptional talent as well as appealing players. Some of the hottest NFL players embody the perfect combination of athleticism and style. Their charm amplifies their on-field performances leaving an indelible impression on their beloved fans.

NFL players. Photo: @jimmypolo10, @joeyb_9, @buttkicker7 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The National Football League selection process is tough, and every player has undergone a rigorous selection process. Apart from exceptional football skills, these players must meet some physical attributes, but attractiveness is not among those traits. Though looks are not part of the selection process, many fans can’t get enough of their looks.

20 hottest NFL players

The term "hottest" is subjective; therefore, the list may change based on someone's preferences. Below is a list of some of the best-looking NFL players.

1. Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo, #10 of the Las Vegas Raiders, speaks at a news conference after the first practice of the team's training camp at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters in Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo is one of the hot football players in the NFL. Jimmy, also known as Jimmy G by his fans, was born in Arlington Heights, Illinois, USA. rose to fame after guiding the 49ers to the top seed in the National Football Conference (NFC) in 2019.

2. Saquon Barkley

NFC running back Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants runs during an NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Michael Owens

Source: Getty Images

Saquon Barkley is a running back in the National Football League (NFL) for the New York Giants. He is a physically impressive athlete with a well-built body structure. Born in the Bronx, New York, Barkley has significantly impacted the New York Giants, earning him the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2018.

3. Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow, #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals, participates in a drill during an off-season workout at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo: Dylan Buell

Source: Getty Images

Joe is an American football quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals of the National Football League (NFL). The 26-year-old player has set numerous records in his career, including being selected as the first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. In addition, Joe Burrow won the 2019 Heisman Trophy after being a dominant senior at LSU Tigers.

4. D.J. Moore

D. J. Moore, wide receiver of the Chicago Bears, poses for photos at the drivers' meeting in the Chicago Stock Exchange Trading Room at the Art Institute of Chicago in Illinois. Photo: Michael Reaves

Source: Getty Images

Moore is an American wide receiver for the Chicago Bears in the NFL. His first major competition came the major game in the NFL came during his rookie season with the Carolina Panthers in 2018.

He had a chance to showcase his talent in a matchup against Detroit Lions. Since then, he has climbed the ladder and showcased his ability to win in the game.

5. Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Photo: Cooper Neill

Source: Getty Images

Tamaurice William "Tee" Higgins is among the most attractive NFL players of all time. The 24-year-old is a wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals of the National Football League (NFL). Standing at 6 feet 4 inches tall, Higgins has won the hearts of many of his fans with his athletic body.

6. Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers attends SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

The list of hot NFL players cannot be complete without mentioning the 2015 AP College Football Player of the Year, Christian McCaffrey. Apart from his good looks, Christian is the holder of the Heisman Trophy.

He also holds the NCAA record for most all-purpose yards in a season and the Carolina Panthers record for most receptions by any player in a single season.

7. Harrison Butker

Kicker Harrison Butker, #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs, looks on during the second half of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Chris Unger

Source: Getty Images

Born in Decatur, Georgia, USA, Butker is the Kansas City Chiefs placekicker in the National Football League. He has received praise for his strong kicking abilities and has played a key role in the team's success. He was one of the Kansas City Chiefs teams that won the AFC Championship during the 2019 NFL season.

8. Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs after Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Photo: Cooper Neill

Source: Getty Images

Jalen is an American NFL player playing for Philadelphia Eagles as a quarterback. Hurts is well known for his numerous football skills, using his passing and running skills effectively in the game. He was selected as the starter for the second round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Eagles, giving him a breakthrough in his career.

9. Kevin Byard

Kevin Byard, #31 of the Tennessee Titans, is interviewed after a game against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Wesley Hitt

Source: Getty Images

Kevin Byard is a football-free safety player from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. He plays in the NFL for the Tennessee Titans. Kevin Byard features in the best-looking NFL player's list because of his athletic body and good-looking face. Standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, Byard is an accomplished person on the field and in his private life.

10. Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

Stefon Diggs is of the best-looking NFL players. Standing at 183 centimetres tall, Stefon has a great record playing as a wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills of the National Football League (NFL). He is well known for his agility in the field, running skills, and reliable hands. His accolades include earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honours at the 2015 NFL Draft.

11. T.J. Watt

T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers attends SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Watt is on the list of cute football players that made it into the NFL. His coverage skills and speed earned him the linebacker position in the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steeler's 2017 NFL draft selected him in the first round. The 28-year-old Watt also played college football for the Wisconsin Badgers before entering the NFL.

12. Jaire Alexander

Jaire Alexander, #23 of the Green Bay Packers, leaves the field after a game against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo: Stacy Revere

Source: Getty Images

Jaire is a National Football League player from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States of America. He played for the Maryland Terrapins before entering the NFL. He is the cornerback for the Green Bay Packers. The Packers selected him for the 2018 NFL draft in round one.

13. Travis Kelce

Tight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks onto the field during Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp in St Joseph, Missouri. Photo: Jamie Squire

Source: Getty Images

Travis Kelce is an American professional football player well known for his tight end position in the Kansas City Chiefs team of the NFL. Hailing from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, Kelce rose to fame by playing college football for the Cincinnati Bearcats at the University of Cincinnati. He is an exceptional player and has been a dominant force in the NFL team.

14. Chase Claypool

Chase Claypool, #10 of the Chicago Bears, looks on during training camp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Illinois. Photo: Michael Reaves

Source: Getty Images

Chase Claypool is among the cutest NFL players of this generation. He plays for the Chicago Bears of the NFL as a wide receiver. Apart from his attractive looks, Claypool went to Notre Dame and was picked by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

15. Robert Woods

Robert Woods #2 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy

Source: Getty Images

Robert Woods is a professional football player playing as a wide receiver in the Tennessee Titans team of the NFL. Before joining NFL, he played for USC Trojans at the University of Southern California (USC).

Since joining the NFL, Woods has been one of the main contributors to the team's success. He is well-recognised for bock his receiving and blocking skills.

16. Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. attends Preakness 148, Hosted By 1/ST at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Paul Morigi

Source: Getty Images

The list of hot football players cannot be complete without Odell Beckham Jr. His breakthrough came while playing for the New York Giants. He made one of the best catches in NFL history against the Dallas Cowboys in 2014, earning him the seasonal name 'The Catch'.

Besides his athletic body and outstanding physique, the player has made several accomplishments in the field. He won the Paul Hornung Award while playing with LSU Tigers in 2013. He currently plays for the Baltimore Ravens as a wide receiver.

17. Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson is seen in attendance during the UFC 287 event at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Photo: Jeff Bottari

Source: Getty Images

Justin Jefferson is among the 20 hottest football players in the National Football League. He plays for the Minnesota Vikings of the NFL as a wide receiver.

Jefferson played college football at Louisiana State University (LSU) before joining NFL. The Vikings team selected him in the 2020 NFL Draft as the 22nd overall pick in the first round.

18. Justin Pugh

Justin Pugh, #67 of the Arizona Cardinals, warms up before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium during week 3 of the preseason in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Wesley Hitt

Source: Getty Images

Justin David Pugh plays as the offensive guard for the Arizona Cardinals of the National Football League. The New York Giants drafted Justin in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Pugh is known for his strength, good offensive linemen, and excellent blocking techniques.

19. DK Metcalf

DK Metcalf #14 of Team Dwyane shoots the ball during Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game as part of the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Utah. Photo: KeShawn Ennis

Source: Getty Images

DeKaylin Zecharius, also known as DK Metcalf, is one of the well-known wide receivers for the Seattle Seahawks of the NFL. DK stands tall at 6 feet 4 inches and weighs about 230 pounds. He has outstanding catching ability, speed and physical strength that gives him an added advantage on the field.

20. Mike Badgley

Mike Badgley, #4 of the Los Angeles Chargers, runs out to play the Seattle Seahawks during a preseason NFL football game at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Photo: John McCoy

Source: Getty Images

Mike closes the list of cute football players in the National Football League. He plays for Los Angeles Chargers as a placekicker. He attended the University of Miami before signing as a rookie free agent by the Indianapolis Colts in 2018. Badgley is best known for his time with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he played as their starting kicker.

National Football League has seen its fair share of talented athletes. Apart from the talent and skills on the field, this team has footballers with outstanding looks. The above hottest NFL players are evidence that you can have incredible achievements in your professional field while looking comely.

