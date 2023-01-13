20 most influential pastors in the world: Who are they? (Updated 2024)

The African continent takes leading positions in ranking the most influential pastors in the world. Some of these pastors are founders of mega churches in the world and have held big crusades attended by thousands of people.

The list of the most influential pastors is evaluated based on various factors such as their theological contributions, their leadership and influence and their international fame. Majority of these pastors are founders of big churches that are attended by thousands of people.

Most influential pastors in the world: Top 20

No Name 1 Kenneth Copeland 2 David Oyedepo 3 Enoch Adeboye 4 Bishop Ayo Oritsejafor 5 Chris Oyakhilome 6 Benny Hinn 7 Joel Osteen 8 Prophet Shepherd Bushiri 9 Uebert Angel 10 Ray McCauley 11 Alph Lukau 12 Pastor Paul Adefarasin 13 Creflo Dollar 14 T. D. Jakes 15 Joyce Meyer 16 Jesse Duplantis 17 Joby Martin 18 Paula White 19 David Ibiyeomie 20 Steven Furtick

Who are the most influential pastors in the world?

The most influential pastors in the world are known for his positive and motivational messages. Some are known for holding big crusades and are founders of some of the largest and fastest-growing churches in the world.

20. Steven Furtick

Full name: Larry Stevens Furtick Jr.

Larry Stevens Furtick Jr. Date of birth: 19 February 1980

19 February 1980 Age: 44 years old (as of 2024)

44 years old (as of 2024) Nationality: American

American Ministry: Elevation Church

Steven Furtick is one of the famous young pastors and the founder and lead pastor of Elevation Church in Charlotte, North Carolina. Elevation Church is known for its contemporary worship style and rapid growth. Steven Furtick is also a prolific author, writing several books that often focus on personal development, faith, and Christian living.

19. David Ibiyeomie

David Ibiyeomie, pastor and founder of the Nigerian Pentecostal church Salvation Ministries.

Full name: David Ibiyeomie

David Ibiyeomie Date of birth: 21 October 1962

21 October 1962 Age: 61 years old (as of 2024)

61 years old (as of 2024) Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Ministry: Salvation Ministries

David launched Salvation Ministries in 1997 and has grown the church's membership to hundreds of thousands. David Ibiyeomie addresses millions through his television ministry, Hour of Salvation, and live services. He is also an author and host of an internet radio show.

18. Paula White

Full name: Paula Michelle White-Cain

Paula Michelle White-Cain Date of birth: 20 April 1966

20 April 1966 Age: 57 years old (as of 2024)

57 years old (as of 2024) Nationality: American

American Ministry: New Destiny Christian Center

Paula White is a pastor, author, and televangelist. She is the senior pastor of New Destiny Christian Center in Apopka, Florida. Paula White is known for her energetic and charismatic preaching style. She has been involved in various television programs and has authored several books.

17. Joby Martin

Full name: Joby Martin

Joby Martin Date of birth: 1982

1982 Age: 42 years old (as of 2024)

42 years old (as of 2024) Nationality: American

American Ministry: The Church of Eleven22

Joby Martin is an American pastor and the lead pastor of The Church of Eleven22, a non-denominational Christian church based in Jacksonville, Florida. Joby Martin is known for his dynamic preaching style and commitment to teaching the Bible in a way relevant to contemporary issues.

16. Jesse Duplantis

Jesse Duplantis.

Full name: Jesse Duplantis

Jesse Duplantis Date of birth: 9 July 1949

9 July 1949 Age: 74 years old (as of 2024)

74 years old (as of 2024) Nationality: American

American Ministry: Jesse Duplantis Ministries

Jesse Duplantis has been preaching since 1976, when he established Jesse Duplantis Ministries. Many people enjoy how he incorporates comedy and music into his sermons. Jesse Duplantis has published several books, including Why Isn't My Giving Working?: The Four Types of Giving and One More Night with the Frogs. God Is Not Enough; He Is Too Much!.

15. Joyce Meyer

Author/personality Joyce Meyer poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, California.

Full name: Pauline Joyce Meyer

Pauline Joyce Meyer Date of birth: 4 June 1943

4 June 1943 Age: 80 years old (as of 2024)

80 years old (as of 2024) Nationality: American

American Ministry: Joyce Meyer Ministries

Joyce Meyer is a well-known American author, speaker, and Bible teacher. She is the president of Joyce Meyer Ministries, a non-profit organisation that focuses on sharing the Gospel and providing humanitarian aid worldwide. Her teachings emphasise the importance of applying biblical wisdom to everyday challenges and fostering spiritual growth.

14. T. D. Jakes

T. D. Jakes attends the 2023 Hope Global Forum at Hyatt Regency Atlanta in Atlanta, Georgia.

Full name: Thomas Dexter Jakes

Thomas Dexter Jakes Date of birth: 9 June 1957

9 June 1957 Age: 66 years old (as of 2024)

66 years old (as of 2024) Nationality: American

American Ministry: The Potter's House

T.D. Jakes is a prominent American bishop, author, and filmmaker. He is the founder and bishop of The Potter's House, a non-denominational church in Dallas, Texas. The Potter's House is one of the largest and most influential churches in the United States.

T.D. Jakes is well known for his dynamic preaching style and has gained international recognition for his faith, prosperity, and self-help messages. He is also a prolific author with numerous best-selling books covering spirituality, personal development, and relationships.

13. Creflo Dollar

Dr. Creflo A. Dollar signed his book "8 Steps To Create The Life You Want" at Borders Books and Music in Chicago, Illinois.

Full name: Creflo Augustus Dollar, Jr.

Creflo Augustus Dollar, Jr. Date of birth: 28 January 1962

28 January 1962 Age: 62 years old (as of 2024)

62 years old (as of 2024) Nationality: American

American Ministry: Christian World Changers Church International

Creflo Dollar is the founder of the non-denominational Christian World Changers Church International. The church is based in College Park, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta. The preacher has written many books, including 8 Steps to Create the Life You Want (2008). Creflo Dollar also speaks at conferences and writes about his gospel of wealth and his involvement in televangelism.

12. Pastor Paul Adefarasin

Full name: Paul Adeolu Adefarasin

Paul Adeolu Adefarasin Date of birth: 1963

1963 Age: 61 years old (as of 2024)

61 years old (as of 2024) Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Ministry: House on the Rock

Paul Adeolu Adefarasin is the Prelate and Metropolitan Senior Pastor of the House on the Rock Church, based in Lagos, Nigeria. Paul Adefarasin has written, authored, and self-published over 20 inspirational Christian mini-books and multimedia materials.

11. Alph Lukau

Full name: Alph Lukau

Alph Lukau Date of birth: 25 October 1975

25 October 1975 Age: 48 years old (as of 2024)

48 years old (as of 2024) Nationality: South African

South African Ministry: Alleluia Ministries International

Alph Lukau is the General Overseer of Alleluia Ministries International. This is a gospel denomination in South Africa, founded in 2002. Pastor Alph Lukau is also a coach, mentor, father, and leader of leaders. He is an outstanding businessman and a market figure.

10. Ray McCauley

Full name: Ray McCauley

Ray McCauley Date of birth: 1 October 1949

1 October 1949 Age: 74 years old (as of 2024)

74 years old (as of 2024) Nationality: South African

South African Ministry: International Federation of Christian Churches

Ray McCauley is among the 10 most powerful pastor in the world. He started his service in the ministry in the late 1970s. He is a well-known speaker at church events around the world. McCauley has also been a strong opponent of gay rights. Ray McCauley has authored several books, including Our God Is An Awesome God (1993), Walk-In Faith (1998) and Making Your World Different (2000).

9. Uebert Angel

Full name: Uebert Angel Mudzanire

Uebert Angel Mudzanire Date of birth: 6 September 1978

6 September 1978 Age: 45 years old (as of 2024)

45 years old (as of 2024) Nationality: British-Zimbabwean

British-Zimbabwean Ministry: Spirit Embassy

Uebert Angel became famous thanks to the activities of the Spirit Embassy, an organisation he founded and led. Uebert Angel and his wife pay much attention to charity projects in Africa and Asia.

To help poor children get scholarships, they founded the Uebert Angel Foundation. Their Free Earth Humanitarian Organisation helps poor people satisfy their daily needs.

8. Prophet Shepherd Bushiri

Full name: Shepherd Bushiri

Shepherd Bushiri Date of birth: 20 February 1983

20 February 1983 Age: 41 years old (as of 2024)

41 years old (as of 2024) Nationality: Malawian

Malawian Ministry: Enlightened Christian Gathering

Shepherd Bushiri founded and leads the Enlightened Christian Gathering, a Christian non-denominational evangelical church. He has established numerous churches in Ghana, Malawi, South Sudan, South Africa, and other countries.

He is one of the world's wealthiest pastors and one of Africa's richest individuals.

7. Joel Osteen

Joel Osteen speaks during SiriusXM Joel Osteen Radio Town Hall with Joel and Victoria Osteen at SiriusXM Studios in New York City.

Full name: Joel Scott Osteen

Joel Scott Osteen Date of birth: 5 March 1963

5 March 1963 Age: 61 years old (as of 2024)

61 years old (as of 2024) Nationality: American

American Ministry: Lakewood Church

Joel Osteen is one of the most popular pastors in the USA. He is a televangelist and the author of numerous Christian books, with over 7 million readers worldwide in more than 100 countries.

Osteen's preachings emphasise the power of a positive attitude and love. He says one should concentrate more on God's goodness than on sins. Joel Osteen is also an author, and one of his best-selling books is Your Best Life Now: 7 Steps to Living at Your Full Potential.

6. Benny Hinn

Faith healer Benny Hinn during his Miracle Crusade at the Arrowhead Pond of Anaheim.

Full name: Toufik Benedictus "Benny" Hinn

Toufik Benedictus "Benny" Hinn Date of birth: 3 December 1952

3 December 1952 Age: 71 years old (as of 2024)

71 years old (as of 2024) Nationality: American-Canadian

American-Canadian Ministry: World Healing Center Church

Benny Hinn is a televangelist of Israeli origin. People love him thanks to "Miracle Crusades" – a faith healing summit usually held in a stadium and translated worldwide. Benny Hinn originally comes from Jaffa, but the Arab-Israel War made his family move to Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

As a young boy, he showed a great interest in religion. One of the most memorable events he attended was a "miracle service" by the evangelist Kathryn Kuhlman in Pittsburgh. His television show, This Is Your Day, is one of the world's most popular Christian shows, airing daily in 200 countries.

5. Chris Oyakhilome

Full name: Christian Oyakhilome

Christian Oyakhilome Date of birth: 7 December 1963

7 December 1963 Age: 60 years old (as of 2024)

60 years old (as of 2024) Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Ministry: Christ Embassy

Oyakhilome is the founder of the Christ Embassy and is widely known as Pastor Chris. His sermons are translated into 143 languages, attracting more than 40,000 faithful people to his church.

His church now includes politicians and entrepreneurs. He is one of those famous Nigerian pastors with thousands of followers worldwide. Chris became well-known thanks to many healings, his philanthropic work (including helping the poor), and a high level of spiritual development.

4. Bishop Ayo Oritsejafor

Bishop Ayo Oritsejafor.

Full name: Ayodele Joseph Oritsegbubemi Oritsejafor

Ayodele Joseph Oritsegbubemi Oritsejafor Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Ministry: Word of Life Bible Church

Ayo Oritsejafor has vigorously defended quality, freedom rights, and the church's existence in Nigeria. Bishop Ayodele has received several awards for his humanitarian initiatives and actions aimed at peace. He has also released many books about the church's power and faith.

3. Enoch Adeboye

General Overeer Pastor Enoch Adeboye preaches to the congregation at the Redeemed Christian Church of God Sunday.

Full name: Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Enoch Adejare Adeboye Date of birth: 2 March 1942

2 March 1942 Age: 82 years old (as of 2024)

82 years old (as of 2024) Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Ministry: Redeemed Christian Church of God

Pastor E. A. Adeboye belongs to the Redeemed Christian Church of God. Enoch Adejare Adeboye's career began as a lecturer in math at the universities of Lagos and Ilorin. In 1973, he decided to devote his activity to religion, got involved in the church and started spreading the gospel.

Later, he was formally anointed as pastor. His duties at Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) included the translation of sermons into English. He also organised Bible Study gatherings, Revivals, Crusades, evangelistic programs and Outreach.

2. David Oyedepo

Full name: David Olaniyi Oyedepo

David Olaniyi Oyedepo Date of birth: 27 September 1954

27 September 1954 Age: 69 years old (as of 2024)

69 years old (as of 2024) Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Ministry: Living Faith Church Worldwide

David O. Oyedepo is one of the most popular pastor in the world. He is currently the president of the World Mission Agency Incorporated (WMA) and Christian Ministry Organization. He was raised by his grandmother, who taught him to pray and other vital things in life.

He studied architecture at the Kwara State Polytechnic and worked with the Federal Ministry of Housing in Ilorin. David Oyedepo owns two leading Nigerian private universities, Covenant University and Landmark University, and is a chancellor.

1. Kenneth Copeland

Full name: Kenneth Max Copeland

Kenneth Max Copeland Date of birth: 6 December 1936

6 December 1936 Age: 87 years old (as of 2024)

87 years old (as of 2024) Nationality: American

American Ministry: Eagle Mountain International Church

Kenneth Max Copeland is the most famous pastor in the world. Kenneth Copeland is a public speaker, an American author, a musician, and a televangelist whose main aim is to help people and change their lives through the power of God's Word. His Texas-based Kenneth Copeland Ministries (KCM) specialises in biblical teaching.

Who are the famous preachers that died?

Some of the best preachers in the world who recently passed away are Jack W. Hayford, Charles Stanley, George Verwer, Rabbi Harold Kushner and Tim Keller.

Who is the greatest evangelist of all time?

Billy Graham is regarded as the greatest evangelist of all time. He held large indoor and outdoor rallies with sermons that were broadcast on radio and television.

Who is the popular pastor in Africa?

Some of the most popular African pastors are David Oyedepo, Enoch Adeboye, Bishop Ayo Oritsejafor, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and Uebert Angel.

What is prosperity gospel?

The prosperity gospel centers around the idea that following its principles leads to financial prosperity and good health. It emphasizes that generous giving, unwavering faith, and constant prayer.

Who are the famous prosperity preachers?

According to Vox, some of the famous prosperity preachers are the late Kenneth Hagin, Kenneth Copeland, the late Oral Roberts and Joel Osteen.

The most influential pastors in the world are perfect examples of how the power of faith does miracles. Honest belief made them find the right way in life, become stronger and help others get complete healing.

