33 famous Canadians you probably didn’t know were from Canada

Canada has produced numerous famous people in all industries. They have achieved success in sports, music, television and politics. These celebrities have gained recognition for their talents and personalities. These are the famous Canadians you might not have known were from Canada.

Ryan Gosling, Celine Dion and The Rock are famous people from Canada. Photo: @ryangoslinguk, @celinedion, @therock on Instagram (modified by author)

Canada is a nation that has produced many celebrities in different spheres of life. These Canadians have taken the world by storm through their crafts and personalities. From Hollywood actors to athletes, here is a list of famous people from Canada.

33 famous Canadians

Canada is home to some of the world's most popular and influential people. These celebrities are known for their kind selves and capabilities in different areas of life. Below is a list of famous Canadian people you may not know are from Canada.

1. Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021, in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Justin Bieber is one of the most famous people from Canada. Time magazine named him among the top 100 most influential people in 2011. Bieber's hit songs include Yummy, Love Me, Love Yourself, Sorry and Beauty And A Beat.

2. Justin Trudeau

Honourable Justin Trudeau addresses the attendees at Edmonton's Pride Fest. The Prime Minister spoke on the achievements in LGBT rights and equality for all. Photo: Ron Palmer

Justin Trudeau is one of Canada's famous people. He is the 23rd and the second youngest Prime Minister in Canadian history. Before joining politics, he was a youth advocate and sat on the Canadian Avalanche Foundation as chair.

3. Mark Messier

Mark Messier speaks onstage at the 2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 26, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Dave Sandford

Mark Messier is a former professional ice hockey player in the National Hockey League (NHL). The NHL legend played for over two decades for Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks, and New York Rangers. He won six Stanley Cups and is the only captain to take two teams to the championships.

4. Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2019 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2019, in Cap d'Antibes, France. Photo: Ryan Emberley

Winnie Harlow is a renowned Canadian fashion model. She rose to fame when featured in the reality TV series America's Next Top Model season 21. Harlow has a skin condition known as vitiligo.

5. Phil Hartman

Actor Phil Hartman during an interview with host Jay Leno on July 11, 1996. Photo: Margaret C. Norton

Phil Hartman rose to fame when he joined Saturday Night Live's sketch comedy show in the 1980s. He is best renowned for his impressions of the former US President Bill Clinton.

6. Wayne Gretzky

Wayne Gretzky of the Edmonton Oilers attends the first round of the 2018 NHL Draft at American Airlines Center on June 22, 2018, in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Bruce Bennett

Wayne Gretzky is a former athlete and one of the most successful hockey players ever. He was a 40-time regular season record holder, 15 playoff records and a six-time All-Star holder.

7. Elliot Page

Canadian actor Elliot Page speaks at Phil—Cologne International Philosophy Festival on 23 June 2023. Photo: Horst Galuschka

Elliot Page is a Canadian actor best known for his role in the film Juno. In 2020, he came out as a trans man. Elliot has played numerous roles in television and film, such as Inception, Whip It, ReGenesis and Trailer Park.

8. Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne performs onstage during day two of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 09, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin

Avril Lavigne is a singer and songwriter who rose to fame in the early 2000s thanks to her dance-pop music and the skater-punk trend. She has sold over 50 million singles and 30 million albums globally. Her most famous hits include Girlfriend, Complicated, and Sk8er Boi.

9. Michael Cera

Michael Cera attends the press junket and photo call for "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Michael Cera got his first television role when he portrayed Larrabe Hicks in the 1999 Canadian children's show I Was a Sixth Grade Alien. Cera has also starred in the American TV series Arrested Development.

10. Neil Young

Neil Young performs on stage at Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time at Hyde Park on July 12, 2019, in London, England. Photo: Jo Hale

Neil Young is arguably one of the most influential singers of his generation. His songs include Harvest Moon, Heart of Gold and For What It's Worth.

11. Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morisette performs during the Boston Calling Music Festival at Harvard Athletic Complex on May 27, 2023, in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Astrida Valigorsky

Alanis Morissette is famous for her 1995 hit single Jagged Little Pill. Since then, she has released other hits, including Hand in My Pocket and Thank You.

12. Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves of Dogstar performs at The Roxy on July 18, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Christopher Polk

Keanu Reeves was born in Beirut, Lebanon, and relocated with his family to Sydney and New York City before settling in Canada. The Matrix actor has starred in films including John Wick, Speed and Point Break. He is also a musician, and he plays the bass in the band called Dogstar.

13. Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen attends the Los Angeles premiere of Lionsgate's "Joy Ride" at Westwood Regency Village Theater on June 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Seth Aaron Rogen is an actor, writer, producer, director and comedian. He has starred in shows and films like Undeclared, Knocked Up and Funny People.

14. Matthew Perry

Actor Matthew Perry attends the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival - "The Circle" at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 26, 2017, in New York City. Photo: Paul Zimmerman

Matthew Langford Perry is known to most for his role of Chandler Bing on the hit TV show Friends. Apart from acting, he is also a writer, comedian and producer.

15. Joni Mitchell

Honoree Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell arrives for the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song ceremony in Washington, DC, on March 1, 2023. Photo: Stefani Reynolds

Roberta Joan Joni Mitchell is an iconic Canadian star. The singer and songwriter is among the most influential musicians from the 1960s.

16. The Weeknd

The Weeknd poses in the Winner's room at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2016 on November 6, 2016, in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

The Weeknd has sold over 83 million singles and 12 million albums worldwide. His hit singles include Blinding Lights, Starboy, After Hours and Kiss Land.

17. Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds at the FYC event for "Welcome To Wrexham," held at the Television Academy on April 29, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flore

Ryan Rodney Reynolds is a Canadian actor. He has been featured in numerous movies, including Deadpool, The Odyssey and Foolproof. Reynolds is also a businessman, film producer, comedian, and philanthropist.

18. Pamela Anderson

Actress Pamela Anderson arrives for the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California, on April 22, 2023. Photo: Michael Tran

Pamela Denise Anderson is one of the celebrities from Canada. She is an actress, model, and television personality. She became famous when she appeared in Playboy magazine and the TV series Baywatch.

19. Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey at the Los Angeles Premiere Screening of "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" held at Regency Village Theatre on April 5th, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

James Eugene Carrey is a Canadian-American actor and comedian. He is famous for his slapstick performances and has appeared in the sketch comedy television series In Living Color.

20. Neve Campbell

Actress Neve Campbell poses for photos to promote her new film "When Will I Be Loved" on September 10, 2004, in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Donald Weber

Neve Adrianne Campbell is a Canadian actress known for her roles in drama and horror genres. She appeared in the drama series Catwalk and Party of Five. Campbell has worked on films like The Canterville Ghost and Scream.

21. Rachel McAdams

Rachel McAdams attends the "Top Gun: Maverick" World Premiere on May 04, 2022, in San Diego, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Rachel Anne McAdams is a Canadian actress famous for her role in The Notebook. Her other films include The Vow, About Time and Mean Girls.

22. Shania Twain

Shania Twain at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Photo: Christopher Polk

Shania is a singer famous for hit singles like Forever And For Always, From This Moment, and You're Still The One. The country music singer has sold over 40 million singles worldwide.

23. Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson reacts on the sideline during an XFL game between the DC Defenders and the Seattle Sea Dragons at Audi Field on February 19, 2023, in Washington, DC. Photo: Scott Taetsch

Dwayne Douglas Johnson, popularly known as The Rock, is an actor, producer, and retired professional wrestler. Although he was born in America, his father is from Canada. He became a Canadian citizen in 2009.

24. Emily VanCamp

Emily VanCamp attends the 2023 Santa Barbara International Film Festival Opening Night at The Arlington Theatre on February 08, 2023, in Santa Barbara, California. Photo: Robin L Marshall

Emily VanCamp is a Canadian actress famous for her role as Emily in the TV series Revenge. She was also featured in other shows like Brothers and Sisters, Everwood and the Captain America series.

25. Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "The Out-Laws" at Regal LA Live on June 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Robin L Marshall

Nina Dobrev is a Canadian actress. She moved to Canada from Bulgaria with her family when she was two years old. Nina is renowned for her roles as Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce in The Vampire Diaries.

26. Sandra Oh

US-Canadian actress Sandra Oh arrives for the second annual Gold Gala at the Music Center in Los Angeles, California, on May 6, 2023. Photo: Michael Tran

Sandra Oh is famous for her role as Cristina Yang on Grey's Anatomy. Sandra also played Eve Polastri in Killing Eve. The actress became the first Asian woman to win 2 Golden Globes.

27. Celine Dion

Celine Dion performs during "One World: Together At Home" presented by Global Citizen on April 18, 2020. Photo: Getty Images

Celine Dion is one of the most popular celebs from Canada. She became famous in the 1990s and early 2000s with her rock, R&B, and classical hits. Celine Dion's two albums, Falling Into You and Let's Talk About Love, became best sellers internationally.

28. Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling attends the European premiere of 'Barbie' at the Cineworld Leicester Square in London, United Kingdom, on July 12, 2023. Photo: Wiktor Szymanowicz

Ryan Thomas Gosling was born in London, Canada. The prominent actor rose to stardom in 2004 after appearing in the romantic film The Notebook. Gosling has featured in other critically acclaimed independent films and has won a Golden Globe Award.

29. Drake

Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Aubrey Drake Graham is one of the most famous Canadians. He first became an actor before venturing into music. His most successful albums, Views and Scorpion, broke several records.

30. Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes attends the 'Classics Reborn' presentation by Tommy X Shawn at Artz Pedregal on March 27, 2023, in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Hector Vivas

Shawn Mendes is a Canadian singer who rose to stardom after releasing his EP, Handwritten. The EP contained the hit single Stitches, which topped the charts in the UK. His other hit singles include Treat You Better and In My Blood.

31. Don Cherry

Ron Maclean (L) and Don Cherry attend the 2015 Canada's Walk Of Fame Awards at Sony Centre For Performing Arts on November 7, 2015, in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Sonia Recchia

Donald Stewart Cherry is a television commentator from Canada. He is also a retired professional hockey player and National Hockey League coach. Don co-hosts the Coach's Corner, a segment of the sports program Hockey Night in Canada.

32. Bret Hart

WWE wrestler Bret "The Hitman" Hart signs copies of his book "Hitman: My Real Life in the Cartoon World of Wrestling" in New York, NY, on October 10, 2008. Photo: Giacinta Pace

Bret Sergeant Hart is a retired professional wrestler from Canada. He is the first wrestler to win the WWF and WCW Triple Crown Championships. Bret was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.

33. Mike Myers

Canadian actor Mike Myers attends the "Stranger Things" season 4 premiere at Netflix Brooklyn in New York City on May 14, 2022. Photo: Angela Weiss

Mike Myers is an iconic Canadian actor. He is known for films and TV shows such as ‎The Pentaverate, Wayne's World, Austin Powers and ‎The Love Guru.

Numerous famous people in the world were born in Canada. These celebrities have excelled in different areas, such as sports, film and music. The list above contains famous Canadians who have wowed the world with their talents and personalities.

