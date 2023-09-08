33 famous Canadians you probably didn’t know were from Canada
Canada has produced numerous famous people in all industries. They have achieved success in sports, music, television and politics. These celebrities have gained recognition for their talents and personalities. These are the famous Canadians you might not have known were from Canada.
33 famous Canadians
1. Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber is one of the most famous people from Canada. Time magazine named him among the top 100 most influential people in 2011. Bieber's hit songs include Yummy, Love Me, Love Yourself, Sorry and Beauty And A Beat.
2. Justin Trudeau
Justin Trudeau is one of Canada's famous people. He is the 23rd and the second youngest Prime Minister in Canadian history. Before joining politics, he was a youth advocate and sat on the Canadian Avalanche Foundation as chair.
3. Mark Messier
Mark Messier is a former professional ice hockey player in the National Hockey League (NHL). The NHL legend played for over two decades for Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks, and New York Rangers. He won six Stanley Cups and is the only captain to take two teams to the championships.
4. Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow is a renowned Canadian fashion model. She rose to fame when featured in the reality TV series America's Next Top Model season 21. Harlow has a skin condition known as vitiligo.
5. Phil Hartman
Phil Hartman rose to fame when he joined Saturday Night Live's sketch comedy show in the 1980s. He is best renowned for his impressions of the former US President Bill Clinton.
6. Wayne Gretzky
Wayne Gretzky is a former athlete and one of the most successful hockey players ever. He was a 40-time regular season record holder, 15 playoff records and a six-time All-Star holder.
7. Elliot Page
Elliot Page is a Canadian actor best known for his role in the film Juno. In 2020, he came out as a trans man. Elliot has played numerous roles in television and film, such as Inception, Whip It, ReGenesis and Trailer Park.
8. Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne is a singer and songwriter who rose to fame in the early 2000s thanks to her dance-pop music and the skater-punk trend. She has sold over 50 million singles and 30 million albums globally. Her most famous hits include Girlfriend, Complicated, and Sk8er Boi.
9. Michael Cera
Michael Cera got his first television role when he portrayed Larrabe Hicks in the 1999 Canadian children's show I Was a Sixth Grade Alien. Cera has also starred in the American TV series Arrested Development.
10. Neil Young
Neil Young is arguably one of the most influential singers of his generation. His songs include Harvest Moon, Heart of Gold and For What It's Worth.
11. Alanis Morissette
Alanis Morissette is famous for her 1995 hit single Jagged Little Pill. Since then, she has released other hits, including Hand in My Pocket and Thank You.
12. Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves was born in Beirut, Lebanon, and relocated with his family to Sydney and New York City before settling in Canada. The Matrix actor has starred in films including John Wick, Speed and Point Break. He is also a musician, and he plays the bass in the band called Dogstar.
13. Seth Rogen
Seth Aaron Rogen is an actor, writer, producer, director and comedian. He has starred in shows and films like Undeclared, Knocked Up and Funny People.
14. Matthew Perry
Matthew Langford Perry is known to most for his role of Chandler Bing on the hit TV show Friends. Apart from acting, he is also a writer, comedian and producer.
15. Joni Mitchell
Roberta Joan Joni Mitchell is an iconic Canadian star. The singer and songwriter is among the most influential musicians from the 1960s.
16. The Weeknd
The Weeknd has sold over 83 million singles and 12 million albums worldwide. His hit singles include Blinding Lights, Starboy, After Hours and Kiss Land.
17. Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Rodney Reynolds is a Canadian actor. He has been featured in numerous movies, including Deadpool, The Odyssey and Foolproof. Reynolds is also a businessman, film producer, comedian, and philanthropist.
18. Pamela Anderson
Pamela Denise Anderson is one of the celebrities from Canada. She is an actress, model, and television personality. She became famous when she appeared in Playboy magazine and the TV series Baywatch.
19. Jim Carrey
James Eugene Carrey is a Canadian-American actor and comedian. He is famous for his slapstick performances and has appeared in the sketch comedy television series In Living Color.
20. Neve Campbell
Neve Adrianne Campbell is a Canadian actress known for her roles in drama and horror genres. She appeared in the drama series Catwalk and Party of Five. Campbell has worked on films like The Canterville Ghost and Scream.
21. Rachel McAdams
Rachel Anne McAdams is a Canadian actress famous for her role in The Notebook. Her other films include The Vow, About Time and Mean Girls.
22. Shania Twain
Shania is a singer famous for hit singles like Forever And For Always, From This Moment, and You're Still The One. The country music singer has sold over 40 million singles worldwide.
23. Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Douglas Johnson, popularly known as The Rock, is an actor, producer, and retired professional wrestler. Although he was born in America, his father is from Canada. He became a Canadian citizen in 2009.
24. Emily VanCamp
Emily VanCamp is a Canadian actress famous for her role as Emily in the TV series Revenge. She was also featured in other shows like Brothers and Sisters, Everwood and the Captain America series.
25. Nina Dobrev
Nina Dobrev is a Canadian actress. She moved to Canada from Bulgaria with her family when she was two years old. Nina is renowned for her roles as Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce in The Vampire Diaries.
26. Sandra Oh
Sandra Oh is famous for her role as Cristina Yang on Grey's Anatomy. Sandra also played Eve Polastri in Killing Eve. The actress became the first Asian woman to win 2 Golden Globes.
27. Celine Dion
Celine Dion is one of the most popular celebs from Canada. She became famous in the 1990s and early 2000s with her rock, R&B, and classical hits. Celine Dion's two albums, Falling Into You and Let's Talk About Love, became best sellers internationally.
28. Ryan Gosling
Ryan Thomas Gosling was born in London, Canada. The prominent actor rose to stardom in 2004 after appearing in the romantic film The Notebook. Gosling has featured in other critically acclaimed independent films and has won a Golden Globe Award.
29. Drake
Aubrey Drake Graham is one of the most famous Canadians. He first became an actor before venturing into music. His most successful albums, Views and Scorpion, broke several records.
30. Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes is a Canadian singer who rose to stardom after releasing his EP, Handwritten. The EP contained the hit single Stitches, which topped the charts in the UK. His other hit singles include Treat You Better and In My Blood.
31. Don Cherry
Donald Stewart Cherry is a television commentator from Canada. He is also a retired professional hockey player and National Hockey League coach. Don co-hosts the Coach's Corner, a segment of the sports program Hockey Night in Canada.
32. Bret Hart
Bret Sergeant Hart is a retired professional wrestler from Canada. He is the first wrestler to win the WWF and WCW Triple Crown Championships. Bret was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.
33. Mike Myers
Mike Myers is an iconic Canadian actor. He is known for films and TV shows such as The Pentaverate, Wayne's World, Austin Powers and The Love Guru.
Numerous famous people in the world were born in Canada. These celebrities have excelled in different areas, such as sports, film and music. The list above contains famous Canadians who have wowed the world with their talents and personalities.
