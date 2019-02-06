Top 20 richest footballers in the world in 2022 and their net worth
The 20 richest footballers in the world in 2022 are the best players of all time. They come from different corners of the world, including Africa, and the wealthiest is a multibillionaire from the Bruneian Royal Family. The island of Borneo is an Islamic state located in South-East Asia. Find out their current teams.
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
The richest footballers in the world are not only famous to soccer fans. It is surprising to see people who know nothing little or nothing about football chant their names. They have impressive careers, interesting personal lives, and overflowing bank accounts.
The richest footballers in the world in 2022
Being a professional footballer for a globally renowned team is a dream for many. Do not give up on yourself because most of the richest footballers in the world started their journeys to success with a dream. They have been resilient in all situations and are now enjoying the fruits of their labour.
20. Hulk - $70 million
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
- Full Name: Givanildo Vieira de Sousa
- Date of birth: 25 July 1986
- Age: 35 years (as of May 2022)
- Birthplace: Campina Grande, State of Paraíba, Brazil
- Position: Centre-Forward
- Current team: Clube Atlético Mineiro (Brazil), Brazil national football team (Brazil)
- Transfer market value: €2.5 million ($2.66 million)
- Spouse: Iran Souza (2007–2019), Camila Angelo (2020 to present)
- Children: Ian Souza and Tiago Souza
Givanildo Vieira de Sousa (alias Hulk) is always at the top of the game. He moved from the China-based Shanghai SIPG to Clube Atlético Mineiro in Brazil in 2021. Hulk is worth $70 million and has a transfer market value of €2.5 million ($2.66 million).
19. Frank Ribery - $70 million
- Full Name: Franck Henry Pierre Ribéry
- Date of birth: 7 April 1983
- Age: 39 years (as of May 2022)
- Birthplace: Boulogne-sur-Mer, France
- Position: Left Winger
- Current team: US Salernitana 1919 (America)
- Transfer market value: €1 million ($1.66 million)
- Spouse: Wahiba Ribéry (2004 to present)
- Children: Seïf el Islam Ribéry, Hizya Ribéry, Shahinez Ribéry, Keltoum Chérifa Marie-Pierre Ribéry, and Mohammed Ribéry
Franck Ribery is also among the richest footballers in the world. He plays for Serie A club Fiorentina and has a net worth of $70 million. The player's transfer market value is €1 million ($1.66 million).
18. David De Gea - $75 million
- Full Name: David de Gea Quintana
- Date of birth: 7 November 1990
- Age: 31 years (as of May 2022)
- Birthplace: Madrid, Spain
- Position: Goalkeeper
- Current team: Manchester United FC (England), Spain national football team (Spain)
- Transfer market value: €15 million ($15.98 million)
David de Gea's worth is $75 million. He is one of the highest-paid goalkeepers in the world. David plays as a goalkeeper for Manchester United FC and Spain national team. The Man-U contract will end in 2023 and is worth $23 million per annum. David's current transfer market value is €15 million ($15.98 million).
17. Sergio Ramos - $80 million
- Full Name: Sergio Ramos García
- Date of birth: 30 March 1986
- Age: 36 years (as of May 2022)
- Birthplace: Camas, Spain
- Position: Centre-Back
- Current team: Paris Saint-Germain FC (France), Spain national football team (Spain)
- Transfer market value: €8 million ($8.45 million)
- Spouse: Pilar Rubio (2019 to present)
- Children: Alejandro Ramos Rubio, Sergio Ramos Rubio, Marco Ramos Rubio, and Máximo Adriano Ramos Rubio
Sergio plays as a central defender and is known for some of his hard tackles. The former Real Madrid captain now plays for Paris Saint-Germain FC and is the Spain National Team captain.
Sergio Ramos' net worth is $80 million, and he has an €8 million ($8.45 million) transfer market value. The player has endorsed many brands like Pepsi, Nike, and AB InBev. In addition, Sergio released two Amazon Prime documentaries about his life.
16. Gerard Pique - $80 million
- Full Name: Gerard Piqué Bernabeu
- Date of birth: 2 February 1987
- Age: 35 years (as of May 2022)
- Birthplace: Barcelona, Spain
- Position: Centre-Back
- Current team: FC Barcelona (Spain)
- Transfer market value: €5 million ($5.33 million)
- Partner: Shakira (2011 to present)
- Children: Sasha Piqué Mebarak and Milan Piqué Mebarak
Gerard Pique was among the highest-paid footballers, with annual earnings of $17.7 million in 2017. The celebrated Spanish international moved from Manchester United to Barcelona in 2008 for $5.50m. Gerard Piqué Bernabeu's net worth is $80 million, while his transfer market value is €5 million ($5.33 million).
15. Robert Lewandowski - $85 million
- Full Name: Robert Lewandowski
- Date of birth: 21 August 1988
- Age: 33 years (as of May 2022)
- Birthplace: Warsaw, Poland
- Position: Centre-Forward
- Current team: Poland national football team (Poland), FC Bayern Munich (German)
- Transfer market value: €50 million ($53.28 million)
- Spouse: Anna Lewandowska (2013 to present)
Robert Lewandowski joined Bayern Munich in 2014 as a free transfer and renewed his contract in 2019. He earns £350,000 per week (about $24 million per year), and the contract will expire in 2023.
He was among the highest-paid footballers in the world in 2020, with a $30 million annual income. Robert Lewandowski's net worth is $85 million, while his transfer market value is €50 million ($53.28 million).
14. Mohamed Salah - $90 million
- Full Name: Mohamed Salah Hamed Mahrous Ghaly
- Date of birth: 15 June 1992
- Age: 29 years (as of May 2022)
- Birthplace: Nagrig, Egypt
- Position: Right Winger
- Current team: Liverpool FC (England), Egypt national football team (Egypt)
- Transfer market value: €100 million ($10.66 million)
- Spouse: Magi Sadeq (2013 to present)
- Children: Kayan Mohamed Salah and Makka Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah's net worth of $90 million makes him the richest footballer in Africa. The star earns 200k-a-week at Liverpool FC and was the 34th highest-paid athlete in the world with a $35.1 million annual income (including endorsement deals worth $12 million). Salah's current transfer market value is €100 million ($10.66 million).
13. Kylian Mbappe - $95 million
- Full Name: Kylian Mbappé Lottin
- Date of birth: 20 December 1998
- Age: 23 years (as of May 2022)
- Birthplace: 19th arrondissement of Paris, Paris, France
- Position: Centre-Forward
- Current team: Paris Saint-Germain FC (France), France national football team (France)
- Transfer market value: €160 million ($170.48 million)
Mbappe has a net worth of $95 million and a €160 million ($170.48 million) transfer market value. Paris Saint-Germain FC pays him €35 million a year (salaries plus performance bonuses). In 2020, Forbes ranked him number 36 among the world's highest-paid athletes.
12. Eden Hazard - $100 million
- Full Name: Eden Michael Hazard
- Date of birth: 7 January 1991
- Age: 31 years (as of May 2022)
- Birthplace: La Louvière, Belgium
- Position: Left Winger
- Current team: Belgium national football team (Belgium ), Real Madrid CF (Spain)
- Transfer market value: €16 million ($16.90 million)
- Spouse: Natacha Van Honacker (2012 to present)
- Children: Yannis Hazard, Santi Hazard, Leo Hazard, and Samy Hazard
Eden Hazard is among today's top paid footballers. He plays as an attacking midfielder or a winger for Real Madrid and has also played for Chelsea (2012-2019). Hazard was awarded UEFA Europa League, PFA Young Player of the Year, FWA Footballer of the Year, and FIFA FIFPro World XI.
Eden began playing for his hometown club at the age of four before a scout from Lille OSC noticed his talent and offered him a contract. He is considered one of the best players in the world, with a net worth of $100 million and a €16 million ($16.90 million) transfer market value.
11. Mesut Özil - $120 million
- Full Name: Mesut Özil
- Date of birth: 15 October 1988
- Age: 33 years (as of May 2022)
- Birthplace: Gelsenkirchen, Germany
- Position: Attacking Midfield
- Current team: Fenerbahçe SK (Turkey)
- Transfer market value: €3 million ($3.17 million)
- Spouse: Amine Gülşe Özil (2019 to present)
- Children: Eda Özil
The German footballer has a$120 million net worth and a €3 million ($3.17 million) transfer market value. Mesut played for Real Madrid before joining Arsenal. He returned to Arsenal but is now at Fenerbahçe SK.
Arsenal left Ozil out of the matchday teams during the first matches of the 2020-2021 season. The club also didn't mention him on its squad for the Europa League group stage.
10. Andres Iniesta - $120 million
- Full Name: Andrés Iniesta Luján
- Date of birth: 11 May 1984
- Age: 38 years (as of May 2022)
- Birthplace: Fuentealbilla, Spain
- Position: Central Midfield
- Current team: Vissel Kobe (Japan)
- Transfer market value: €2 million ($2.11 million)
- Spouse: Anna Ortiz (2012 to present)
- Children: Valeria Iniesta Ortiz, Paolo Andrea Iniesta Ortiz, and Siena Iniesta Ortiz
Andres Iniesta's net worth is $120 million, while his transfer market value is €2 million ($2.11 million). The Spanish attacking mid-fielder spent 22 years with Barcelona, where he served three years as captain.
Iniesta joined Japan's Vissel Kobe in 2018 and received a two-year contract extension in May 2021. He was named UEFA's Best Player in Europe in 2012, Best Player of the 2011–12 UEFA Champions League, and the La Liga Spanish Player of the Year award in 2009. Iniesta also got a Marca Legend Award in 2011.
9. Paul Pogba - $125 million
- Full Name: Paul Labile Pogba
- Date of birth: 15 March 1993
- Age: 29 years (as of May 2022)
- Birthplace: Lagny-Sur-Marne, France
- Position: Central Midfield
- Current team: Manchester United FC (England), France national football team (France )
- Transfer market value: €55 million ($58.10 million)
- Children: Labile Shakur Pogba
Paul Pogba has a net worth of $125 million and €55 million ($58.10 million) transfer market value. He is one of today's most prominent soccer figures. The player's mum is from DR Congo, while his father is from Guinea.
Pogba plays for Premier League club Manchester United and the France national team. He has an Adidas sponsorship deal and was ranked 43rd on Forbes' 2021 list of the world's highest-paid athletes. Manchester United pays Pogba over $20 million per season, and the five-year contract will expire after the 2021-22 season.
8. Gareth Bale - $145 million
- Full Name: Gareth Frank Bale
- Date of birth: 16 July 1989
- Age: 32 years (as of May 2022)
- Birthplace: Cardiff, United Kingdom
- Position: Right Winger
- Current teams: Wales national football team (United Kingdom)
- Transfer market value: €3 million ($3.17 million)
- Spouse: Emma Rhys-Jones (2019 to present)
- Children: Nava Valentina Bale, Alba Violet Bale, Xander Frank Bale, and Axel Charles Bale
Gareth Bale is a professional soccer player from Wales known for his ability to strike from a distance. He debuted his football career at Southampton back in 2006.
Gareth moved between Real Madrid CF and Spurs severally. He was on ESPN's list of the Most Famous Athletes in the World in 2016 and is expected to leave Real Madrid in July 2022. Gareth Bale has a net worth of $145 million and €3 million ($3.17 million) transfer market value.
7. Alexandre Pato - $145 million
- Full Name: Alexandre Rodrigues da Silva
- Date of birth: 2 September 1989
- Age: 32 years (as of May 2022)
- Birthplace: Pato Branco, State of Paraná, Brazil
- Position: Centre-Forward
- Current team: Orlando City SC (USA)
- Transfer market value: €1.5 million ($1.58 million)
- Spouse: Sthefany Brito (2009–2010), Rebeca Abravanel (2019 to present)
The Brazilian football star is among the top ten richest players in the world. He plays for the Orlando City SC and has played for many established teams, including AC Milan and Chelsea.
The football legend has participated in various Olympic Games. His first medal was a Bronze medal in 2008, while the second was a Silver in 2012. Pato's net worth is $145 million, and his transfer market value is €1.5 million ($1.58 million).
6. Wayne Rooney - $170 million
- Full Name: Wayne Mark Rooney
- Date of birth: 24 October 1985
- Age: 36 years (as of May 2022)
- Birthplace: Croxteth, Liverpool, United Kingdom
- Position: Centre-Forward
- Last team: Derby County FC (England)
- Spouse: Coleen Rooney (2008 to present)
- Children: Kai Wayne Rooney, Mac Rooney, Klay Anthony Rooney, and Kit Joseph Rooney
Wayne Rooney won almost every possible title and award in English and European soccer. He is the brother of John Rooney (Barrow AFC) and cousin of Jake Rooney (Burnley FC U23).
The player has landed endorsement deals with several companies, including Nike, Nokia, Coca-Cola, and Ford. He spent most of his career in England, but he transferred to an American club, DC United, in Washington in 2018. Wayne Rooney's net worth is $170 million.
5. Zlatan Ibrahimovic - $190 million
- Full Name: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
- Date of birth: 3 October 1981
- Age: 40 years (as of May 2022)
- Birthplace: Malmö, Sweden
- Position: Centre-Forward
- Current team: AC Milan (Italy), Sweden national football team (Sweden)
- Transfer market value: £3.60 million ($4.5 million)
- Partner: Helena Seger
- Children: Maximilian Ibrahimović and Vincent Ibrahimović
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a renowned Swedish soccer player. The star is worth $190 million and £3.60 million ($4.5 million) transfer market value. Zlatan is widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers of all time. He has played for several popular clubs, including Barcelona, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain FC, and Manchester United.
4. Neymar - $200 million
- Full Name: Neymar da Silva Santos Júnio
- Date of birth: 5 February 1992
- Age: 30 years (as of May 2022)
- Birthplace: Mogi das Cruzes, State of São Paulo, Brazil
- Position: Left Winger
- Current team: Paris Saint-Germain FC (France), Brazil national football team (Brazil )
- Transfer market value: €90 million ($95.07 million)
- Children: Davi Lucca
The Brazilian footballer is a member of the Brazilian National Team and the Paris Saint-Germain FC. He has also played for two renowned teams, Barcelona and Santos FC.
Neymar is among the highest-paid footballers in the world. In 2017, he signed a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain, which paid him a $78 million salary.
He also earns around $20 million to $40 million yearly through endorsement deals with Nike, Panasonic, Ambev, Lupo, Unilever and Volkswagen. Neymar's net worth is $200 million, and his transfer market value is €90 million ($95.07 million).
https://www.legit.ng/1193558-how-perfume-nigeria.html
3. Cristiano Ronaldo - $500 million
- Full Name: Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro GOIH ComM
- Date of birth: 5 February 1985
- Birthplace: Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, Funchal, Portugal
- Age: 37 years (as of May 2022)
- Position: Centre-Forward
- Current team: Portugal national football team (Portugal)
- Transfer market value: €35 million ($36.97 million)
- Spouse: Georgina Rodríguez (2017 tp present)
- Children: Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., Alana Martina dos Santos Aveiro, Eva Maria Dos Santos, Mateo Ronaldo, and Bella Esmeralda
Christiano Ronaldo's net worth of $500 million makes him the third world's richest footballer. He also has a €35 million ($36.97 million) transfer market value and numerous well-paying sponsorship deals with Nike, ZTE, KFC, Samsung, and more brands.
The list of Ronaldo’s achievements is incredible. He has won 5 Ballon d’Or awards, many Best Players awards by UEFA and FIFA, four Golden Boot titles, and other prestigious prizes.
2. Lionel Messi - $600 million
- Full Name: Lionel Andrés Messi
- Date of birth: 24 June 1987
- Birthplace: Rosario, Argentina
- Age: 34 years (as of May 2022)
- Position: Right Winger
- Current team: Paris Saint-Germain FC (France), Argentina national football team (Argentina)
- Transfer market value: €60 million ($63.37 million)
- Spouse: Antonela Roccuzzo (2017 to present)
- Children: Mateo Messi Roccuzzo, Thiago Messi Roccuzzo, and Ciro Messi Roccuzzo
The skilled footballer is the former captain of the Barcelona national team. Messi's net worth is $600 million, while his market value is €60 million ($63.37 million).
The star is the second richest but highest-paid soccer player in the world in 2022. He signed a contract with Barcelona that pays a base salary of $168 million in 2017 and makes $40 million annually from endorsements (including a lifetime endorsement deal with Adidas).
Messi is a 6-time-winner of the FIFA Ballon d’Or award and has been awarded more impressive titles and prizes like the World Cup Golden Ball, 5 European Golden Shoe titles, and many other FIFA and UEFA awards.
The player announced his departure from Barcelona at a news conference after it terminated his contract in July 2021 and joined the Paris Saint-Germain (a French club) on 10 August.
Messi and the French club agreed to a two-year contract that will last through June 2023, with an option for a third year. He wears a jersey number 30 shirt, the same number he wore when joining Barcelona as a youth.
1. Faiq Bolkiah - $20.12 billion (£16 billion)
- Full Name: Faiq Jefri Bolkiah
- Date of birth: 9 May 1998
- Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Age: 24 years (as of May 2022)
- Position: Left Winger
- Current team: Chonburi FC (Thailand), Brunei national football team (Brunei)
- Transfer market value: €200,000
Faiq Jefri Bolkiah hails from the Bruneian Royal Family. He is Brunei national football team's captain and a striker at Thailand's Chonburi club. Faiq Bolkiah's net worth of £16 billion ($20.12 billion) makes him the richest footballer in the world.
He played for Chelsea Youth and U18 teams, Leicester U18 and U23, Southampton ACA, Newbury Youth, Marítimo B and Marítimo. Bolkiah's market value is €200,000.
Who is the richest sportsman in the world in 2022?
Faiq Bolkiah is the richest footballer and sportsman worldwide, with a £16 billion ($20.12 billion) net worth. The second wealthiest sportsman is basketballer Michael Jordan, with a net worth of $1.6 billion.
Who is the richest player in 2022?
Discover the top 10 richest footballers in the world from this list:
- Faiq Bolkiah - $20.12 billion
- Lionel Messi - $600 million
- Cristiano Ronaldo - $500 million
- Neymar - $200 million
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic - $190 million
- Wayne Rooney - $170 million
- Alexandre Pato - $145 million
- Gareth Bale - $145 million
- Paul Pogba - $125 million
- Andres Iniesta - $120 million
- Mesut Özil - $120 million
- Eden Hazard - $100 million
- Kylian Mbappe - $95 million
- Mohamed Salah - $90 million
- Robert Lewandowski - $85 million
- Sergio Ramos - $80 million
- Gerard Pique - $80 million
- David De Gea - $80 million
- Frank Ribery - $80 million
- Hulk - $80 million
Who is the richest footballer in the world in 2022?
Lionel Messi used to hold this title, with a $600 million net worth before Faiq Bolkiah joined the industry. The Bruneian prince is worth £16 billion ($20.12 billion).
Is Ronaldo a billionaire?
Cristiano Ronaldo is the second richest soccer player worldwide but is yet to cross the billionaire mark. The Portuguese football legend is worth $500 million.
Who's richer, Ronaldo or Messi?
Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth is $500 million, while Messi is worth $600 million.
Who is the richest footballer in Nigeria?
John Mikel Obi is the wealthiest footballer in Nigeria, with a ₦23 billion net worth.
Who is the richest footballer in Africa?
Cameroonian Samuel Eto'o Fils is the richest footballer in Africa. The veteran player has a $95 million estimated net worth and endorsements worth $3 million.
Egyptian Mohamed Salah is the wealthiest of all active international players from Africa, with a net worth of 90 million.
Most of the 20 richest footballers in the world have dominated the industry for years because established clubs compete to have them and extend their contracts. These players deserve everything good that comes their way because they work for their success.
READ ALSO: The best Muslim football players in the world 2021
Legit.ng recently reported about the best Muslim footballers in the world today. Many Muslim soccer players have been contributing to football for a long history. They include famous players like Pogba, Mo Salah, Anelka, and Kante.
These popular Muslim soccer players play for well-known teams and have won numerous trophies. Have a look at the list to find out more.
Source: Legit.ng