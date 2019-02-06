Top 20 richest footballers in the world in 2022 and their net worth

The 20 richest footballers in the world in 2022 are the best players of all time. They come from different corners of the world, including Africa, and the wealthiest is a multibillionaire from the Bruneian Royal Family. The island of Borneo is an Islamic state located in South-East Asia. Find out their current teams.

The richest footballers in the world. Photo: @Gareth Cattermole - FIFA, @Aurelien Meunier, @Gareth Cattermole - FIFA, @Pablo Cuadra, @Adam Pretty, @Thomas Eisenhuth - UEFA (Modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The richest footballers in the world are not only famous to soccer fans. It is surprising to see people who know nothing little or nothing about football chant their names. They have impressive careers, interesting personal lives, and overflowing bank accounts.

The richest footballers in the world in 2022

Being a professional footballer for a globally renowned team is a dream for many. Do not give up on yourself because most of the richest footballers in the world started their journeys to success with a dream. They have been resilient in all situations and are now enjoying the fruits of their labour.

20. Hulk - $70 million

Atletico Mineiro's Hulk poses with his awards for best player and top scorer after his team won the 2021 Brazil Cup second leg final football match on 15 December 2021. Photo: @Heuler Andrey

Source: Getty Images

Full Name: Givanildo Vieira de Sousa

Givanildo Vieira de Sousa Date of birth: 25 July 1986

25 July 1986 Age: 35 years (as of May 2022)

35 years (as of May 2022) Birthplace: Campina Grande, State of Paraíba, Brazil

Campina Grande, State of Paraíba, Brazil Position: Centre-Forward

Centre-Forward Current team: Clube Atlético Mineiro (Brazil), Brazil national football team (Brazil)

Clube Atlético Mineiro (Brazil), Brazil national football team (Brazil) Transfer market value: €2.5 million ($2.66 million)

€2.5 million ($2.66 million) Spouse: Iran Souza (2007–2019), Camila Angelo (2020 to present)

Iran Souza (2007–2019), Camila Angelo (2020 to present) Children: Ian Souza and Tiago Souza

Givanildo Vieira de Sousa (alias Hulk) is always at the top of the game. He moved from the China-based Shanghai SIPG to Clube Atlético Mineiro in Brazil in 2021. Hulk is worth $70 million and has a transfer market value of €2.5 million ($2.66 million).

19. Frank Ribery - $70 million

Franck Ribery poses for a picture during the FC Bayern Muenchen Team Presentation in Munich, Germany, on 16 July 16, 2015. Photo: @Adam Pretty

Source: Getty Images

Full Name: Franck Henry Pierre Ribéry

Franck Henry Pierre Ribéry Date of birth: 7 April 1983

7 April 1983 Age: 39 years (as of May 2022)

39 years (as of May 2022) Birthplace: Boulogne-sur-Mer, France

Boulogne-sur-Mer, France Position: Left Winger

Left Winger Current team: US Salernitana 1919 (America)

US Salernitana 1919 (America) Transfer market value: €1 million ($1.66 million)

€1 million ($1.66 million) Spouse: Wahiba Ribéry (2004 to present)

Wahiba Ribéry (2004 to present) Children: Seïf el Islam Ribéry, Hizya Ribéry, Shahinez Ribéry, Keltoum Chérifa Marie-Pierre Ribéry, and Mohammed Ribéry

Franck Ribery is also among the richest footballers in the world. He plays for Serie A club Fiorentina and has a net worth of $70 million. The player's transfer market value is €1 million ($1.66 million).

18. David De Gea - $75 million

David de Gea poses during the official UEFA Euro 2020 media access day in Las Rozas de Madrid, Spain, on 03 June 2021. Photo: @David Ramos

Source: Getty Images

Full Name: David de Gea Quintana

David de Gea Quintana Date of birth: 7 November 1990

7 November 1990 Age: 31 years (as of May 2022)

31 years (as of May 2022) Birthplace: Madrid, Spain

Madrid, Spain Position: Goalkeeper

Goalkeeper Current team: Manchester United FC (England), Spain national football team (Spain)

Manchester United FC (England), Spain national football team (Spain) Transfer market value: €15 million ($15.98 million)

David de Gea's worth is $75 million. He is one of the highest-paid goalkeepers in the world. David plays as a goalkeeper for Manchester United FC and Spain national team. The Man-U contract will end in 2023 and is worth $23 million per annum. David's current transfer market value is €15 million ($15.98 million).

17. Sergio Ramos - $80 million

Sergio Ramos poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia in Milan, Italy, on 23 September 2019. Photo: @Gareth Cattermole - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Full Name: Sergio Ramos García

Sergio Ramos García Date of birth: 30 March 1986

30 March 1986 Age: 36 years (as of May 2022)

36 years (as of May 2022) Birthplace: Camas, Spain

Camas, Spain Position: Centre-Back

Centre-Back Current team: Paris Saint-Germain FC (France), Spain national football team (Spain)

Paris Saint-Germain FC (France), Spain national football team (Spain) Transfer market value: €8 million ($8.45 million)

€8 million ($8.45 million) Spouse: Pilar Rubio (2019 to present)

Pilar Rubio (2019 to present) Children: Alejandro Ramos Rubio, Sergio Ramos Rubio, Marco Ramos Rubio, and Máximo Adriano Ramos Rubio

Sergio plays as a central defender and is known for some of his hard tackles. The former Real Madrid captain now plays for Paris Saint-Germain FC and is the Spain National Team captain.

Sergio Ramos' net worth is $80 million, and he has an €8 million ($8.45 million) transfer market value. The player has endorsed many brands like Pepsi, Nike, and AB InBev. In addition, Sergio released two Amazon Prime documentaries about his life.

16. Gerard Pique - $80 million

Gerard Pique attends the first sustainable Davis Cup at Impact Hub in Madrid, Spain, on 03 November 2021. Photo: @Pablo Cuadra

Source: Getty Images

Full Name: Gerard Piqué Bernabeu

Gerard Piqué Bernabeu Date of birth: 2 February 1987

2 February 1987 Age: 35 years (as of May 2022)

35 years (as of May 2022) Birthplace: Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona, Spain P osition: Centre-Back

Centre-Back Current team: FC Barcelona (Spain)

FC Barcelona (Spain) Transfer market value: €5 million ($5.33 million)

€5 million ($5.33 million) Partner: Shakira (2011 to present)

Shakira (2011 to present) Children: Sasha Piqué Mebarak and Milan Piqué Mebarak

Gerard Pique was among the highest-paid footballers, with annual earnings of $17.7 million in 2017. The celebrated Spanish international moved from Manchester United to Barcelona in 2008 for $5.50m. Gerard Piqué Bernabeu's net worth is $80 million, while his transfer market value is €5 million ($5.33 million).

15. Robert Lewandowski - $85 million

Robert Lewandowski poses during the official UEFA Euro 2020 media access day in Buk, Poland, on 06 June 2021. Photo: @Thomas Eisenhuth - UEFA

Source: Getty Images

Full Name: Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski Date of birth: 21 August 1988

21 August 1988 Age: 33 years (as of May 2022)

33 years (as of May 2022) Birthplace: Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw, Poland Position: Centre-Forward

Centre-Forward Current team: Poland national football team (Poland), FC Bayern Munich (German)

Poland national football team (Poland), FC Bayern Munich (German) Transfer market value: €50 million ($53.28 million)

€50 million ($53.28 million) Spouse: Anna Lewandowska (2013 to present)

Robert Lewandowski joined Bayern Munich in 2014 as a free transfer and renewed his contract in 2019. He earns £350,000 per week (about $24 million per year), and the contract will expire in 2023.

He was among the highest-paid footballers in the world in 2020, with a $30 million annual income. Robert Lewandowski's net worth is $85 million, while his transfer market value is €50 million ($53.28 million).

14. Mohamed Salah - $90 million

Mohamed Salah poses with the Club World Cup trophy after the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match in Doha, Qatar, on 21 December 2019. Photo: @David Ramos - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Full Name: Mohamed Salah Hamed Mahrous Ghaly

Mohamed Salah Hamed Mahrous Ghaly Date of birth: 15 June 1992

15 June 1992 Age: 29 years (as of May 2022)

29 years (as of May 2022) Birthplace: Nagrig, Egypt

Nagrig, Egypt Position: Right Winger

Right Winger Current team: Liverpool FC (England), Egypt national football team (Egypt)

Liverpool FC (England), Egypt national football team (Egypt) Transfer market value: €100 million ($10.66 million)

€100 million ($10.66 million) Spouse: Magi Sadeq (2013 to present)

Magi Sadeq (2013 to present) Children: Kayan Mohamed Salah and Makka Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah's net worth of $90 million makes him the richest footballer in Africa. The star earns 200k-a-week at Liverpool FC and was the 34th highest-paid athlete in the world with a $35.1 million annual income (including endorsement deals worth $12 million). Salah's current transfer market value is €100 million ($10.66 million).

13. Kylian Mbappe - $95 million

Kylian Mbappe of PSG during a press conference at the auditorium of Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, on 23 May 2022. Photo: @John Berry

Source: Getty Images

Full Name: Kylian Mbappé Lottin

Kylian Mbappé Lottin Date of birth: 20 December 1998

20 December 1998 Age: 23 years (as of May 2022)

23 years (as of May 2022) Birthplace: 19th arrondissement of Paris, Paris, France

19th arrondissement of Paris, Paris, France Position: Centre-Forward

Centre-Forward Current team: Paris Saint-Germain FC (France), France national football team (France)

Paris Saint-Germain FC (France), France national football team (France) Transfer market value: €160 million ($170.48 million)

Mbappe has a net worth of $95 million and a €160 million ($170.48 million) transfer market value. Paris Saint-Germain FC pays him €35 million a year (salaries plus performance bonuses). In 2020, Forbes ranked him number 36 among the world's highest-paid athletes.

12. Eden Hazard - $100 million

Eden Hazard poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019. Photo: @Gareth Cattermole - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Full Name: Eden Michael Hazard

Eden Michael Hazard Date of birth: 7 January 1991

7 January 1991 Age: 31 years (as of May 2022)

31 years (as of May 2022) Birthplace: La Louvière, Belgium

La Louvière, Belgium Position: Left Winger

Left Winger Current team: Belgium national football team (Belgium ), Real Madrid CF (Spain)

Belgium national football team (Belgium ), Real Madrid CF (Spain) Transfer market value: €16 million ($16.90 million)

€16 million ($16.90 million) Spouse: Natacha Van Honacker (2012 to present)

Natacha Van Honacker (2012 to present) Children: Yannis Hazard, Santi Hazard, Leo Hazard, and Samy Hazard

Eden Hazard is among today's top paid footballers. He plays as an attacking midfielder or a winger for Real Madrid and has also played for Chelsea (2012-2019). Hazard was awarded UEFA Europa League, PFA Young Player of the Year, FWA Footballer of the Year, and FIFA FIFPro World XI.

Eden began playing for his hometown club at the age of four before a scout from Lille OSC noticed his talent and offered him a contract. He is considered one of the best players in the world, with a net worth of $100 million and a €16 million ($16.90 million) transfer market value.

11. Mesut Özil - $120 million

Mesut Oezil poses with the Bambi award for Integration at the Bambi 2010 Award Winners Board at Filmpark Babelsberg in Potsdam, Germany, on 11 November 2010. Photo: @Andreas Rentz

Source: Getty Images

Full Name: Mesut Özil

Mesut Özil Date of birth: 15 October 1988

15 October 1988 Age: 33 years (as of May 2022)

33 years (as of May 2022) Birthplace: Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Gelsenkirchen, Germany Position: Attacking Midfield

Attacking Midfield Current team: Fenerbahçe SK (Turkey)

Fenerbahçe SK (Turkey) Transfer market value: €3 million ($3.17 million)

€3 million ($3.17 million) Spouse: Amine Gülşe Özil (2019 to present)

Amine Gülşe Özil (2019 to present) Children: Eda Özil

The German footballer has a$120 million net worth and a €3 million ($3.17 million) transfer market value. Mesut played for Real Madrid before joining Arsenal. He returned to Arsenal but is now at Fenerbahçe SK.

Arsenal left Ozil out of the matchday teams during the first matches of the 2020-2021 season. The club also didn't mention him on its squad for the Europa League group stage.

10. Andres Iniesta - $120 million

Andres Iniesta poses during The Best FIFA Football Awards at The May Fair Hotel in London, England, on 23 October 2017. Photo: @Michael Regan - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Full Name: Andrés Iniesta Luján

Andrés Iniesta Luján Date of birth: 11 May 1984

11 May 1984 Age: 38 years (as of May 2022)

38 years (as of May 2022) Birthplace: Fuentealbilla, Spain

Fuentealbilla, Spain Position: Central Midfield

Central Midfield Current team: Vissel Kobe (Japan)

Vissel Kobe (Japan) Transfer market value: €2 million ($2.11 million)

€2 million ($2.11 million) Spouse: Anna Ortiz (2012 to present)

Anna Ortiz (2012 to present) Children: Valeria Iniesta Ortiz, Paolo Andrea Iniesta Ortiz, and Siena Iniesta Ortiz

Andres Iniesta's net worth is $120 million, while his transfer market value is €2 million ($2.11 million). The Spanish attacking mid-fielder spent 22 years with Barcelona, where he served three years as captain.

Iniesta joined Japan's Vissel Kobe in 2018 and received a two-year contract extension in May 2021. He was named UEFA's Best Player in Europe in 2012, Best Player of the 2011–12 UEFA Champions League, and the La Liga Spanish Player of the Year award in 2009. Iniesta also got a Marca Legend Award in 2011.

9. Paul Pogba - $125 million

Paul Pogba attends the launch of the Adidas Football X Paul Pogba Capsule Collection in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, on 30 April 2018. Photo: @Aurelien Meunier

Source: Getty Images

Full Name: Paul Labile Pogba

Paul Labile Pogba Date of birth: 15 March 1993

15 March 1993 Age: 29 years (as of May 2022)

29 years (as of May 2022) Birthplace: Lagny-Sur-Marne, France

Lagny-Sur-Marne, France Position: Central Midfield

Central Midfield Current team: Manchester United FC (England), France national football team (France )

Manchester United FC (England), France national football team (France ) Transfer market value: €55 million ($58.10 million)

€55 million ($58.10 million) Children: Labile Shakur Pogba

Paul Pogba has a net worth of $125 million and €55 million ($58.10 million) transfer market value. He is one of today's most prominent soccer figures. The player's mum is from DR Congo, while his father is from Guinea.

Pogba plays for Premier League club Manchester United and the France national team. He has an Adidas sponsorship deal and was ranked 43rd on Forbes' 2021 list of the world's highest-paid athletes. Manchester United pays Pogba over $20 million per season, and the five-year contract will expire after the 2021-22 season.

8. Gareth Bale - $145 million

Gareth Bale warms up during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United. Photo: @Matt Dunham

Source: Getty Images

Full Name: Gareth Frank Bale

Gareth Frank Bale Date of birth: 16 July 1989

16 July 1989 Age: 32 years (as of May 2022)

32 years (as of May 2022) Birthplace: Cardiff, United Kingdom

Cardiff, United Kingdom Position: Right Winger

Right Winger Current teams: Wales national football team (United Kingdom)

Wales national football team (United Kingdom) Transfer market value: €3 million ($3.17 million)

€3 million ($3.17 million) Spouse: Emma Rhys-Jones (2019 to present)

Emma Rhys-Jones (2019 to present) Children: Nava Valentina Bale, Alba Violet Bale, Xander Frank Bale, and Axel Charles Bale

Gareth Bale is a professional soccer player from Wales known for his ability to strike from a distance. He debuted his football career at Southampton back in 2006.

Gareth moved between Real Madrid CF and Spurs severally. He was on ESPN's list of the Most Famous Athletes in the World in 2016 and is expected to leave Real Madrid in July 2022. Gareth Bale has a net worth of $145 million and €3 million ($3.17 million) transfer market value.

7. Alexandre Pato - $145 million

Alexandre Rodrigues da Silva attends the Dolce & Gabbana Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2011 in Milan, Italy, on 19 June 2010. Photo: @Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Source: Getty Images

Full Name: Alexandre Rodrigues da Silva

Alexandre Rodrigues da Silva Date of birth: 2 September 1989

2 September 1989 Age: 32 years (as of May 2022)

32 years (as of May 2022) Birthplace: Pato Branco, State of Paraná, Brazil

Pato Branco, State of Paraná, Brazil Position: Centre-Forward

Centre-Forward Current team: Orlando City SC (USA)

Orlando City SC (USA) Transfer market value: €1.5 million ($1.58 million)

€1.5 million ($1.58 million) Spouse: Sthefany Brito (2009–2010), Rebeca Abravanel (2019 to present)

The Brazilian football star is among the top ten richest players in the world. He plays for the Orlando City SC and has played for many established teams, including AC Milan and Chelsea.

The football legend has participated in various Olympic Games. His first medal was a Bronze medal in 2008, while the second was a Silver in 2012. Pato's net worth is $145 million, and his transfer market value is €1.5 million ($1.58 million).

6. Wayne Rooney - $170 million

Wayne Rooney attends a press conference during a media day at St George's Park in Burton-on-Trent. Photo: @Paul ELLIS

Source: Getty Images

Full Name: Wayne Mark Rooney

Wayne Mark Rooney Date of birth: 24 October 1985

24 October 1985 Age: 36 years (as of May 2022)

36 years (as of May 2022) Birthplace: Croxteth, Liverpool, United Kingdom

Croxteth, Liverpool, United Kingdom Position: Centre-Forward

Centre-Forward Last team: Derby County FC (England)

Derby County FC (England) Spouse: Coleen Rooney (2008 to present)

Coleen Rooney (2008 to present) Children: Kai Wayne Rooney, Mac Rooney, Klay Anthony Rooney, and Kit Joseph Rooney

Wayne Rooney won almost every possible title and award in English and European soccer. He is the brother of John Rooney (Barrow AFC) and cousin of Jake Rooney (Burnley FC U23).

The player has landed endorsement deals with several companies, including Nike, Nokia, Coca-Cola, and Ford. He spent most of his career in England, but he transferred to an American club, DC United, in Washington in 2018. Wayne Rooney's net worth is $170 million.

5. Zlatan Ibrahimovic - $190 million

Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan during the Serie A match between Juventus and AC Milan at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy. Photo: @Jonathan Moscrop

Source: Getty Images

Full Name: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Date of birth: 3 October 1981

3 October 1981 Age: 40 years (as of May 2022)

40 years (as of May 2022) Birthplace: Malmö, Sweden

Malmö, Sweden Position: Centre-Forward

Centre-Forward Current team: AC Milan (Italy), Sweden national football team (Sweden)

AC Milan (Italy), Sweden national football team (Sweden) Transfer market value: £3.60 million ($4.5 million)

£3.60 million ($4.5 million) Partner: Helena Seger

Helena Seger Children: Maximilian Ibrahimović and Vincent Ibrahimović

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a renowned Swedish soccer player. The star is worth $190 million and £3.60 million ($4.5 million) transfer market value. Zlatan is widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers of all time. He has played for several popular clubs, including Barcelona, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain FC, and Manchester United.

4. Neymar - $200 million

Neymar attends the Balmain show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 in Paris, France, on 28 September 2017. Photo: @Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

Full Name: Neymar da Silva Santos Júnio

Neymar da Silva Santos Júnio Date of birth: 5 February 1992

5 February 1992 Age: 30 years (as of May 2022)

30 years (as of May 2022) Birthplace: Mogi das Cruzes, State of São Paulo, Brazil

Mogi das Cruzes, State of São Paulo, Brazil Position: Left Winger

Left Winger Current team: Paris Saint-Germain FC (France), Brazil national football team (Brazil )

Paris Saint-Germain FC (France), Brazil national football team (Brazil ) Transfer market value: €90 million ($95.07 million)

€90 million ($95.07 million) Children: Davi Lucca

The Brazilian footballer is a member of the Brazilian National Team and the Paris Saint-Germain FC. He has also played for two renowned teams, Barcelona and Santos FC.

Neymar is among the highest-paid footballers in the world. In 2017, he signed a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain, which paid him a $78 million salary.

He also earns around $20 million to $40 million yearly through endorsement deals with Nike, Panasonic, Ambev, Lupo, Unilever and Volkswagen. Neymar's net worth is $200 million, and his transfer market value is €90 million ($95.07 million).

3. Cristiano Ronaldo - $500 million

Cristiano Ronaldo poses with The Best FIFA Men's Player 2017 trophy at the London Palladium in London, England, on 23 October 2017. Photo: @Michael Regan - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Full Name: Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro GOIH ComM

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro GOIH ComM Date of birth: 5 February 1985

5 February 1985 Birthplace: Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, Funchal, Portugal

Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, Funchal, Portugal Age: 37 years (as of May 2022)

37 years (as of May 2022) Position: Centre-Forward

Centre-Forward Current team: Portugal national football team (Portugal)

Portugal national football team (Portugal) Transfer market value: €35 million ($36.97 million)

€35 million ($36.97 million) Spouse: Georgina Rodríguez (2017 tp present)

Georgina Rodríguez (2017 tp present) Children: Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., Alana Martina dos Santos Aveiro, Eva Maria Dos Santos, Mateo Ronaldo, and Bella Esmeralda

Christiano Ronaldo's net worth of $500 million makes him the third world's richest footballer. He also has a €35 million ($36.97 million) transfer market value and numerous well-paying sponsorship deals with Nike, ZTE, KFC, Samsung, and more brands.

The list of Ronaldo’s achievements is incredible. He has won 5 Ballon d’Or awards, many Best Players awards by UEFA and FIFA, four Golden Boot titles, and other prestigious prizes.

2. Lionel Messi - $600 million

Lionel Messi poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia in Milan, Italy, on 23 September 2019. Photo: @Gareth Cattermole - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Full Name: Lionel Andrés Messi

Lionel Andrés Messi Date of birth: 24 June 1987

24 June 1987 Birthplace: Rosario, Argentina

Rosario, Argentina Age: 34 years (as of May 2022)

34 years (as of May 2022) Position: Right Winger

Right Winger Current team: Paris Saint-Germain FC (France), Argentina national football team (Argentina)

Paris Saint-Germain FC (France), Argentina national football team (Argentina) Transfer market value: €60 million ($63.37 million)

€60 million ($63.37 million) Spouse: Antonela Roccuzzo (2017 to present)

Antonela Roccuzzo (2017 to present) Children: Mateo Messi Roccuzzo, Thiago Messi Roccuzzo, and Ciro Messi Roccuzzo

The skilled footballer is the former captain of the Barcelona national team. Messi's net worth is $600 million, while his market value is €60 million ($63.37 million).

The star is the second richest but highest-paid soccer player in the world in 2022. He signed a contract with Barcelona that pays a base salary of $168 million in 2017 and makes $40 million annually from endorsements (including a lifetime endorsement deal with Adidas).

Messi is a 6-time-winner of the FIFA Ballon d’Or award and has been awarded more impressive titles and prizes like the World Cup Golden Ball, 5 European Golden Shoe titles, and many other FIFA and UEFA awards.

The player announced his departure from Barcelona at a news conference after it terminated his contract in July 2021 and joined the Paris Saint-Germain (a French club) on 10 August.

Messi and the French club agreed to a two-year contract that will last through June 2023, with an option for a third year. He wears a jersey number 30 shirt, the same number he wore when joining Barcelona as a youth.

1. Faiq Bolkiah - $20.12 billion (£16 billion)

Faiq Jefri Bolkiah of Chonburi FC warms up at 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chiang Mai, Thailand, on 12 January 2022. Photo: @Pakawich Damrongkiattisak

Source: Getty Images

Full Name: Faiq Jefri Bolkiah

Faiq Jefri Bolkiah Date of birth: 9 May 1998

9 May 1998 Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Age: 24 years (as of May 2022)

24 years (as of May 2022) Position: Left Winger

Left Winger Current team: Chonburi FC (Thailand), Brunei national football team (Brunei)

Chonburi FC (Thailand), Brunei national football team (Brunei) Transfer market value: €200,000

Faiq Jefri Bolkiah hails from the Bruneian Royal Family. He is Brunei national football team's captain and a striker at Thailand's Chonburi club. Faiq Bolkiah's net worth of £16 billion ($20.12 billion) makes him the richest footballer in the world.

He played for Chelsea Youth and U18 teams, Leicester U18 and U23, Southampton ACA, Newbury Youth, Marítimo B and Marítimo. Bolkiah's market value is €200,000.

Who is the richest sportsman in the world in 2022?

Faiq Bolkiah is the richest footballer and sportsman worldwide, with a £16 billion ($20.12 billion) net worth. The second wealthiest sportsman is basketballer Michael Jordan, with a net worth of $1.6 billion.

Who is the richest player in 2022?

Discover the top 10 richest footballers in the world from this list:

Faiq Bolkiah - $20.12 billion Lionel Messi - $600 million Cristiano Ronaldo - $500 million Neymar - $200 million Zlatan Ibrahimovic - $190 million Wayne Rooney - $170 million Alexandre Pato - $145 million Gareth Bale - $145 million Paul Pogba - $125 million Andres Iniesta - $120 million Mesut Özil - $120 million Eden Hazard - $100 million Kylian Mbappe - $95 million Mohamed Salah - $90 million Robert Lewandowski - $85 million Sergio Ramos - $80 million Gerard Pique - $80 million David De Gea - $80 million Frank Ribery - $80 million Hulk - $80 million

Who is the richest footballer in the world in 2022?

Lionel Messi used to hold this title, with a $600 million net worth before Faiq Bolkiah joined the industry. The Bruneian prince is worth £16 billion ($20.12 billion).

Is Ronaldo a billionaire?

Cristiano Ronaldo is the second richest soccer player worldwide but is yet to cross the billionaire mark. The Portuguese football legend is worth $500 million.

Who's richer, Ronaldo or Messi?

Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth is $500 million, while Messi is worth $600 million.

Who is the richest footballer in Nigeria?

John Mikel Obi is the wealthiest footballer in Nigeria, with a ₦23 billion net worth.

Who is the richest footballer in Africa?

Cameroonian Samuel Eto'o Fils is the richest footballer in Africa. The veteran player has a $95 million estimated net worth and endorsements worth $3 million.

Egyptian Mohamed Salah is the wealthiest of all active international players from Africa, with a net worth of 90 million.

Most of the 20 richest footballers in the world have dominated the industry for years because established clubs compete to have them and extend their contracts. These players deserve everything good that comes their way because they work for their success.

