20 popular black YouTubers you should definitely subscribe to

With its vast and diverse content, YouTube has become a dominant force in the online world. Among its many creators, black YouTubers have carved out a niche for themselves, attracting millions of fans who enjoy their authentic and engaging videos. These YouTubers have worked hard to maintain their popularity, delivering high-quality content on a regular basis.

Mark Angel, Liza Koshy and Marques Brownlee are among the popular black YouTubers. Photo: @markangelcomedy, @lizakoshy, @mkbhd on Instagram (modified by author)

Launched on 14 February 2005, YouTube has numerous creators that offer varied content to their subscribers. Famous black YouTubers have immensely excelled, boasting millions of subscribers and billions of views. These bloggers make money through Google ads, selling merchandise, fan donations and corporate sponsorships.

Most popular black YouTubers

YouTube is a free platform that has grown significantly over the last decade. Below is a list of the best black YouTubers with engaging content.

1. JJ Olatunji (KSI) – 24.1 million

JJ Olatunji, in a grey suit and the other carrying his pet. Photo: @ksi on Instagram (modified by author)

Who is the most subscribed black YouTuber? JJ Olatunji, known by his stage name KSI, is the black YouTuber with the highest number of subscribers on his YouTube channel.

JJ Olatunji, known by his stage name KSI, is an English YouTuber, rapper and boxer. He was born Olajide Olayinka Williams in London, United Kingdom. JJ is 30 years old as of 2023. He was born on 19 June 1993.

KSI is the co-founder and member of the British YouTube group Sidemen. He is one of the most subscribed black YouTubers, with his main YouTube channel having 24.1 million subscribers as of now. He created his YouTube channel on 25 July 2009. His other YouTube channel has 16.3 million subscribers.

2. Marques Brownlee – 17.4 million

Marques Brownlee holding three dolls. Photo: @mkbhd on Instagram (modified by author)

Marques Keith Brownlee, popularly known as MKBHD, was born on 3 December 1993 in Maplewood, New Jersey, United States. Marques is one of the highest-paid black YouTubers. He created his self-titled channel on 21 March 2008, and the platform has 17.4 million subscribers as of this writing.

He became famous for his gadget-focused YouTube channel MKBHD, where he uploads tech videos and reviews of everything from video games to drones to smartphones. He has worked with the world's biggest brands and famous people such as Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg. Some of the brands he has worked with include Apple Inc., Nike and Tesla.

3. Liza Koshy – 17.1 million

Liza Koshy posing for a photo smiling (L) and in a blue dress (R). Photo: @lizakoshy on Instagram (modified by author)

Elizabeth Shaila Koshy is a popular digital content creator and actress from the United States. She was born on 31 March 1996 to her parents, Jose Koshy and Jean Carol, in Houston, Texas, United States. Her father is an Indian, while her mother is a German.

She began posting funny short videos on Vine in 2013, and at the time of the platform's closure in 2017, she had millions of followers. Koshy continued posting videos on her YouTube channel, created on 3 September 2013. The channel currently has 17.1 million subscribers.

4. Matt Smith – 14.3 million

Matt Smith posing for a photo in a black t-shirt and the other in a red t-shirt and a cap. Photo: @dangmattsmith on Instagram (modified by author)

Matt is famously known by his online stage name, DangmattSmith, is a YouTube star, comedian and social media influencer. He was born on 7 June 1999 in Los Angeles, California, United States. He gained prominence with his self-titled YouTube channel, where he posts daily vlogs, funny compilation videos, and Try-Not-To-Laugh challenges. He created the channel on 18 August 2011, with 14.3 million subscribers presently.

5. Deji Olatunji – 10.7 million

Deji in a black suit and the other in a grey pyjamas. Photo: @deji on Instagram (modified by author)

Deji, aka ComedyShortsGamer, is a British digital content creator, actor and entrepreneur. He is the younger brother of JJ Olatunji. He was born on 9 December 1996 in London, England. Deji Olatunji is the son of Olajide and Yinka Olatunji, who are Nigerians.

Deji is among the best black YouTubers, widely recognised for posting gaming videos, pranks and challenge videos on his YouTube channel. He created the channel on 2 December 2011 and currently has 10.7 million subscribers.

6. Mark Angel – 8.88 million

Mark Angel posing for a photo smiling (L), and holding papers during a shoot (R). Photo: @markangelcomedy on Instagram (9modiied by author)

Mark Angel is a Nigerian comedian, scriptwriter and video producer born on 27 May 1991 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria. He originates from the Igbo tribe of Orlu, Imo State.

Mark Angel is one of the funny black YouTubers who rose to prominence following his hilarious content on his YouTube channel, Mark Angel Comedy. Mark Angel posts comedic sketches and funny compilations, which have attracted 8.88 million subscribers. He mainly features child comedians such as Emmanuella Samuel and Success Madubuike.

7. Niko Omilana – 7.12 million

Niko Omilana posing for a photo smiling. Photo: @niko on Instagram (modified by author)

Nikolas Daniel Adegbajumo Omilana was born on 4 March 1998 in Staffordshire, England, United Kingdom. His parents are Nigerians. Niko is a YouTuber and social media personality widely known for parody, pranks, challenges and comedy clips on his YouTube channel.

Niko created the channel on 22 June 2011 and currently boasts 7.12 million subscribers. He is a member of the Beta Squad YouTube channel.

8. Beta Squad – 7 million

The Beta Squad comprises five English YouTubers: Niko Omilana, Chunkz, Aj Shabeel, Sharky and KingKennyTv. They created the Beta Squad channel on 15 February 2019, with 7 million subscribers as of this writing.

They post videos such as challenges, pranks, vlogs and blind dates videos. They also own a football club called Beta Squad FC, and in September 2019, they had a game against Yung Filly's team, Afillyyates Club de Futbol.

9. Prince Ea – 6.21 million

Prince Ea carrying a yellow bag (L) and him standing next to a cheetah (R). Photo: @prince_ea on Instagram (modified by author)

Richard Williams, better known by his stage name Prince Ea, is an American spoken word artist, international keynote speaker, YouTuber and rights activist. He was born on 16 September 1988 in St Louis, Missouri, United States.

Prince Ea launched his YouTube channel on 12 July 2006. According to his YouTube profile, his goal is to make people laugh, cry, think and love with the ultimate goal to evolve. The channel has 6.21 million subscribers at the time of writing.

10. Donald De La Haye Jr. (Deestroying) – 5.29 million

Donald De La Haye Jr. posing for a photo smiling. Photo: @deestroying on Instagram (modified by author)

Donald De La Haye Jr., known online as Deestroying, is a YouTuber and former American NCAA American Football placekicker. He was born on 2 December 1996 in Costa Rica to his parents, Donald De La Haye and Sheron De La Haye.

He gained fame for posting videos demonstrating his kicking ability, sports-related skits and vlogs sharing his life journey. His YouTube channel has 5.29 million subscribers as of this writing.

11. Tobi Lerone – 4.94 million

Tobi Lerone posing for a photo smiling (L) and wearing a black and yellow jacket (R). Photo: @tobjizzle on Instagram (modified by author)

Tobit John 'Tobi' Brown, better known as TBJZL or Tobjizzle, is an English YouTube gamer, rapper and social media influencer. He was born on 8 April 1993 in Hackney, London, United Kingdom.

Tobi is a member of the famous group Sidemen. He created his YouTube channel on 16 November 2011 and currently boasts 4.94 million subscribers. Tobi is primarily a FIFA gamer and streams regular gameplay on YouTube and Twitch. Additionally, he uploads real-life videos with his brothers and other Sidemen members.

12. Rich Black Guy – 4.85 million

Richard Clifford Guy in a beige t-shirt carrying his bag and in a pink coat. Photo: @richblackguy on Instagram (modified by author)

Richard Clifford Guy, known by his stage name as Rich Black Guy, is one of the top black YouTubers. He is an American YouTuber born on 13 August 1989 in Rochester, New York, United States. Rich is widely known for sharing his funny skits on the platform and has 4.85 million subscribers presently.

13. Calebcity – 4.78 million

Caleb Glass is in a white marvin and him wearing a black hoodie. Photo: @calebcity on Instagram (modified by author)

Caleb Glass, well-known as Calebcity, was born on 10 February 1996 in Bakersfield, California, United States. He is a YouTuber widely known for his comedy skits that he uploads on his YouTube channel, which boasts 4.78 million subscribers. He created the channel on 7 March 2011 but uploaded his first video in 2016.

14. GloZell Green – 4.58 million

GloZell Green attends the 7th Annual Streamy Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Lucianna Faraone Coccia

GloZell Lyneette Simon is an American comedian, YouTube star and social media influencer. She was born on 30 July 1972 in Orlando, Florida, United States, to her parents, Ozell Green and Gloria Green.

GloZell became famous through her YouTube videos, mainly comedies and song parodies. She has written a book named Is You Okay, documenting how she started on YouTube. She currently boasts 4.58 million subscribers.

15. MysticGotJokes – 4.33 million

Mark Williams posing for a picture in a black outfit and the other smiling. Photo: @mysticgotjokes on Instagram (modified by author)

Mark Williams, popularly known by his online stage name MysticGotJokes, was born on 15 June 1985 in Arizona, United States. He is an American YouTuber and comedian known for sharing pranks, challenges and vlog videos on his YouTube channel. He created his channel on 19 October 2011 and has 4.33 million subscribers as of now.

16. Charles Brockman III (The OnlyCB3) – 4.11 million

Charles Brockman III attends the YouTube Shorts HBCU Homecoming Celebration in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Derek White

Charles is an American actor, singer and parody content creator. He was born on 31 August 1999 in Plano, Texas, United States. Charles created his YouTube channel on 8 February 2014, uploading engaging content such as formatted shows, vlogs, comedy skits and music videos. His self-titled channel has 4.11 million subscribers and over 1.5 billion views as of this writing.

17. Khaby Lame – 4 million

Khaby Lame attends the "Oppenheimer" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, England. Photo: Joe Maher

Khaby was born Khabane Lame and is a Senegalese-Italian media personality and social media influencer. He was born on 9 March 2000 in Senegal, West Africa. He posts funny-related videos on his self-titled YouTube channel, which he created on 4 April 2016. The channel has 4 million subscribers.

18. 360Jeezy – 3.57 million

360Jeezy in a black apron and the other taking a walk. Photo: @360jeezy on Instagram (modified by author)

360Jeezy is a hairstylist and barber from San Francisco, California, USA. He was born on 12 June 1983. He is widely recognised for uploading tutorials on achieving 360 waves on his YouTube channel 360Jeezy. He created his channel on 16 December 2012, with currently 3.57 million subscribers.

19. Jackie Aina – 3.54 million

Jackie Aina speaks onstage during the Teen Vogue Summit 2019 at Goya Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rich Fury

Jackie Aina was born Jacquelyn Lonje Olayiwola Oyeshola Bolayemi Aina on 4 August 1987. She is a Nigerian-American YouTube star and social media influencer. She is well recognised for her YouTube channel, where she uploads make-up lessons, beauty product reviews and vlogs. Her channel has 3.54 million subscribers as of this writing.

20. Kali Muscle – 3.49 million

Kali Muscle was born and raised in Oakland, California, United States. He is a bodybuilder, actor and YouTuber. He is famously known for his self-titled YouTube channel, where he posts bodybuilding and inspires people to do better physically, morally and financially. His channel has amassed 3.49 million subscribers.

YouTube is one of the most visited online video-sharing and social media platforms. The above popular black YouTubers have stood out with their channels, which have unique content that has captivated netizens. They have also exceptionally managed to earn fame and money.

