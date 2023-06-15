20 famous people from Mexico who have made it big in the world

The United States of Mexico, commonly known as Mexico, is one of the countries in North America boasting diverse talents. Mexicans have thrived in different spheres, and they have made considerable achievements in the world, becoming famous personalities. Want to know some of the most famous people from Mexico who have made it big in the world? Discover the celebrities worth recognising.

Thalia, Canelo Alvarez, and Salma Hayek. Photo: @thalia, @canelo, @salmahayek on Instagram (modified by author)

Mexico has always been a hotbed of talents, including musicians, writers, businesspersons, sports personalities and actors. Most famous people from Mexico started from humble beginnings. They have excelled in their areas of specialisation, and as a result, they have gained fame and put Mexico on the map.

Famous people from Mexico

How many celebrities from Mexico do you know? They are countless, and you might only know a few depending on your interest. Here are people from Mexico who have made a name for themselves

Most famous Mexican men

Who is the most famous person in Mexico? Mexican men have made great strides in different fields, achieving worldwide prominence. Below is a compilation of prominent men from the country you ought to know.

1. Santos Saúl "Canelo" Álvarez Barragán

Boxer Canelo Alvarez. Photo: @canelo on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth : 18 July 1990

: 18 July 1990 Profession: Boxer

Canelo Alvarez is a professional boxer with an impressive record. He has won world championships in four weight divisions and is the only boxer to be an undisputed middleweight champion. In his 63 fights, he won 59, lost 2, and drew 1.

2. Carlos Slim Helú

Carlos Slim Helu president of Grupo Carso. Photo: Carlos Tischler

Date of birth : 28 January 1940

: 28 January 1940 Profession: Business magnate

Carlos Slim is a Mexican businessman with multiple ventures in construction, mining, real estate, and consumer goods companies. According to Forbes, he boasts a vast fortune and was the richest person in the world between 2010 and 2013. He is currently ranked the eighth richest person in the world by Forbes.

3. Julio César Chávez González

Former boxer Julio Cesar. Photo: @jcchavez115 on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth : 12 July 1962

: 12 July 1962 Profession: Former boxer

He is among the most outstanding Mexican sports personalities, having been a professional boxer for over two decades. He won the world championships in three weight divisions and was regarded by The Ring magazine as the world's best boxer, pound for pound, between 1990 and 1993.

4. Sergio Michel "Checo" Pérez Mendoza

Driver Sergio Perez. Photo: @schecoperez on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth : 26 January 1990

: 26 January 1990 Profession: Racing driver

Sergio Perez races in Formula One and is a Red Bull driver. Previously, he was a driver for Sauber, McLaren, Force India, and Racing Point and has won six F1 Grand Prix races.

5. Javier Hernández Balcázar

Professional footballer Javier Hernandez. Photo: @ch14_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth : 1 June 1988

: 1 June 1988 Profession: Football player

Javier Hernandez, famous as Chicharito, is a professional football player who made a name in European football. He played for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham and Sevilla, and currently plays for LA Galaxy in the Major Soccer League.

6. Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri

Singer Luis Miguel performs on the first night of his four-date limited engagement at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Date of birth : 19 April 1970

: 19 April 1970 Profession: Singer

Luis Miguel is one of the most famous Mexican singers and is sometimes referred to as El Sol de Mexico. He sings Latin pop and has released over 50 music albums with numerous songs. He is among the best-selling Spanish-language artists, having sold over 100 million albums.

7. Alfonso Cuarón Orozco

Alfonso Cuarón attends the 2023 "Kering Women in Motion Award" during the 76th annual Cannes film festival in Cannes, France. Photo: Mike Coppola

Date of birth : 28 November 1961

: 28 November 1961 Profession: Filmmaker

Alfonso Cuaron is a Mexican filmmaker known for his works in films of different genres. He thrives in Hollywood and has produced notable films such as Children of Men, Roma, Gravity, and And Your Mother Too. He has won over 200 accolades in the film industry, including four Oscars.

8. Ricardo Montalban

The late actor Ricardo Montalban. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Date of birth : 25 November 1920

: 25 November 1920 Profession: Filmmaker, actor

Ricardo’s career in the film industry spanned approximately 70 years. He boasted over 170 acting credits since he debuted in 1941. His popular movies include The Brothers of Gracia, Chicago Hope, and The Golden Palace. He won a Primetime Emmy in 1978.

9. Alberto Aguilera Valadez

Alberto Aguilera performs at the "el Premio de la Gente 2003" Latin Music Fan Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Giulio Marcocchi

Date of birth : 7 January 1950

: 7 January 1950 Profession: singer, songwriter, actor

Alberto found success in the music and film industries. He released numerous Latin songs and acted in a few Hollywood movies, such as Evicted. He won the Best Sleazy Actor award in 2000, among other coveted awards in the music industry.

10. Adan Canto

Actor Adan Canto. Photo: @adancanto on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth : 5 December 1981

: 5 December 1981 Profession: Actor, director

Adan Canto is among the most famous Mexican people with a thriving acting career in the US film industry. He is best recognised for starring in Designated Survivor, Narcos, Bruised, and X-Men: Days of Future Past. He has about 25 acting credits and has won multiple awards, including Los Angeles Movie Award 2020.

Famous Mexicans women

Mexican women have also made outstanding achievements making them gain worldwide prominence. Here is a list of famous Mexican women celebrities.

1. Frida Kahlo

Date of birth : 6 July 1907

: 6 July 1907 Date of death : 13 July 1954

: 13 July 1954 Profession: Painter

Frida was a famous Mexican painter known for many portraits inspired by nature and Mexican culture. Her works highlighted numerous issues, including identity, postcolonialism, gender, class, and race, inspiring many modern-day painters. She was also a feminist.

2. Salma Hayek Pinault

Actress Salma Hayek. Photo: @salmahayek on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth : 2 September 1966

: 2 September 1966 Profession: Actress, film producer

She commenced her acting career in Mexico and was featured in numerous telenovelas before establishing her career in the US. She is known for roles in Frida, Eternals, and Wild Wild West. The actress has been featured in over 80 films and TV series and has won multiple awards.

3. Eiza González Reyna

Singer and actress Eiza Gonzalez. Photo: @eizagonzalez on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth : 30 January 1990

: 30 January 1990 Profession: Singer, actress

Eiza gained initial prominence after she featured in the telenovela Lola: Érase una vez in 2007. She has since starred in numerous films and TV series in Mexico and US, including Baby Driver and I Care a Lot. She has also won multiple awards and has released numerous songs in Latin.

4. Anahí Giovanna Puente Portilla

Singer and actress Anahi. Photo: @anahi on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth : 14 May 1983

: 14 May 1983 Profession: Singer, actress

Anahi first attracted public attention when she was featured in the TV series Chiquilladas in 1988. She has a successful music career with numerous Latin songs. The actress is also famous as the wife of Manuel Velasco Coello, a renowned lawyer and politician.

5. Sara Elena Ramírez

Sara Ramirez poses backstage at the hit play "Ain't No Mo" on Broadway at The Belasco Theatre in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Date of birth : 31 August 1975

: 31 August 1975 Profession: Singer, actress

Sara made her acting debut in 1998, starring in You’ve Got Mail. She has made a name in Hollywood, having been featured in over 20 films, including Grey’s Anatomy, Sofia The First, and Spider-Man. Some of her famous songs are Break My Heart, Silent Night, and Rollercoaster.

6. Thalia

Mexican singer Thalia. Photo: @thalia on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth : 26 August 1971

: 26 August 1971 Profession: Singer, actress

Thalia is also known as The Queen of Latin Pop. She has released numerous Latin songs making her one of the most influential and famous Mexican artists. Thalia has also been featured in telenovelas such as Rosalinda and Luz y Sombra.

7. Kate del Castillo

Actress Kate del Castillo. Photo: @katedelcastillo on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth : 23 October 1972

: 23 October 1972 Profession: Actress

Kate rose to stardom at 19 after being featured in the telenovela Muchachitas for Televisa. She has starred in over 70 movies and shows, including Hollywood films such as Mr. Mayor and Bad Boys For Life. The actress has also won multiple awards.

8. Doloros del Rio

Date of birth : 3 August 1904

: 3 August 1904 Date of death : 11 April 1983

: 11 April 1983 Profession: Actress

The late Dolores features among the most famous Mexicans, as she is regarded as the first Mexican actress to venture into the US film industry. She starred in over 60 Hollywood films gaining international prominence. Some of her movies include More Than a Miracle, Branded and I Spy.

9. Emma Coronel Aispuro

Emma coronel Aispuro. Photo: @therealemmacoronel on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth : 2 July 1989

: 2 July 1989 Profession: Former beauty queen

In her teenage days, she was an aspiring model and participated in numerous beauty competitions. Her popularity skyrocketed after her relationship with Joaquín Guzmán, famous as El Chapo, became public. She is recognised for being the wife of the former drug lord.

10. Katherine von Drachenberg

Date of birth : 8 March 1982

: 8 March 1982 Profession: Tattoo artist, TV personality, recording artist

She is professionally known as Kat Von D. She gained public attention after she starred in the reality TV show LA Ink as a tattoo artist. Kat Von D has also made headways in the US music industry, releasing many songs such as Exorcism, I Am Nothing and Fear You.

Many Mexicans have done tremendous and laudable things in different fields and deserve worldwide recognition. The above list is just but a few famous people from Mexico who have excelled in areas such as music, film, art, and sports.

