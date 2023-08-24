Grammy award winner Burna Boy has reacted to rumours of him being worth $22 million (N17bn)

In a video, Burna Boy burst out laughing as he stated that the Google result about his net worth was way off

The singer's response has stirred reactions on social media, with many commenting on the millions he splashed on new cars last year

Ahead of the next album, I Told Them release, more videos from Burna Boy's interview have continued to emerge on social media.

In one of the videos spotted by Legit.ng online, the Grammy award winner reacted to a statement putting his net worth at $22 million (N17 billion).

Burna Boy is reported to be worth $22 million (N17 billion) Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The video showed the moment the anchor of the interview informed Burna Boy of a result on Google search revealing his net worth as $22 million.

In a reaction, Burna Boy burst out laughing. He, however, added that he prefers people to think of his worth that way.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The singer also stated that the Google result is way off as he refused to indicate whether the result was staked high or too low.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Burna Boy comments on his net worth

See some of the reactions below:

iamrichdaniel__:

"If nah David him go begin yarn even him papa net worth."

bush__dexter:

"Oga Atlantic records unkor how una Dey do perce ?"

miguel_ihekwoaba:

"Na so google de write $42m for rick ross. But baba buy big house for 36m last two weeks. Believe google at ur own peril."

boss_baby619:

"You for just tell me say you get money pass Drake make I rest one time na."

itzsoeclassiq:

"He made 100 million dollars last year alone."

dr_ayodele10:

"To avoid billing."

officialy_djsoft_:

"Person wey dey buy car of 300 million dollar."

boss_baby619:

"So now you get money pass portable."

Burna Boy splashes millions on Lamborgini, Maybach and Bugatti

In 2022, Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy flaunted his new luxury cars worth millions.

Burna Boy, who shared pictures of his new Lamborgini and Maybach Benz, also shared a post where he asked a dealer if his custom Bugatti was ready.

Towards the end of 2022, Burna Boy's Maybach arrived in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng