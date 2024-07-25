Top 20 most popular Christian songs for your ultimate praise and worship

Gospel songs are essential in modern praise and worship, setting the mood for spiritual connection and communal expression. Their uplifting lyrics and soul-touching melodies resonate with believers, providing unity and devotion. Most popular Christian songs are timeless, and some have several versions, making them sound new even though they have been around for a long time.

This list has been compiled using information from multiple sources, including PraiseCharts, Renewing Worship, Amazon Music, and God Tube.

20 most popular Christian songs

What is the most popular worship? Whether classic or contemporary, these gospel tracks are popular and enjoy significant airplay on Christian radio stations. They are also regularly played in houses of worship and Christian events.

Song Singer/Band El Shaddai Amy Grant I Can Only Imagine MercyMe Made To Worship Chris Tomlin Take You Back Jeremy Camp East To West Casting Crowns Thank God I Do Lauren Daigle Praise Elevation Worship Praise You Anywhere Brandon Lake This Is Our God Phil Wickham Cornerstone TobyMac

1. El Shaddai by Amy Grant

Release date : 1982

: 1982 Album : Age to Age

: Length: 4.08 minutes

Michael Card and John Thompson wrote this contemporary Christian song. It has many versions, but the most successful one is by American gospel artist Amy Grant from her album Age to Age. At its release, it ranked well on the Christian radio chart and was named among the songs of the century by the RIAA in 2001.

2. I Can Only Imagine by MercyMe

Release date : 21 October 2001

: 21 October 2001 Album : The Worship Project

: Length: 4:08 minutes

I Can Only Imagine is a hit by Christian rock band MercyMe from their album The Worship Project. It was released on 21 October 2001 and is about imagining how appearing before God in heaven would be. It was the most-played Christian single in 2002 and topped the Christian Song charts after its release.

3. Made To Worship by Chris Tomlin

Release date : 26 September 2006

: 26 September 2006 Album : See the Morning

: Length: 4.19 minutes

Made to Worship was written by Chris Tomlin in collaboration with Ed Cash and Stephan Sharp and is from the singer’s album See the Morning. The Christian song was released on 26 September 2006 and peaked on the Billboard Hot Christian Songs chart. In 2007, it was nominated for three Dove Awards.

4. Take You Back by Jeremy Camp

Release date : 2004

: 2004 Album : Live Unplugged

: Length: 3.59 minutes

Take You Back is a Christian rock song released by Jeremy Camp in 2004. The 3.59-minute song is from his two albums, Restored and Live Unplugged. In 2005, it topped the US Christian AC, US Christian Airplay, and US Christian Songs charts.

5. East To West by Casting Crowns

Release date : 1 July 2007

: 1 July 2007 Album : The Altar and the Door

: Length: 4.26 minutes

The contemporary Christian song is the work of the gospel band Casting Crowns. It is the lead single of the band’s album The Altar and the Door and was written by Mark Hall and Bernie Herms. The track won Song of the Year and Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year awards at the 39th GMA Dove Awards and was nominated for Grammy Awards.

6. Thank God I Do by Lauren Daigle

Release date : 8 March 2023

: 8 March 2023 Album : Lauren Daigle

: Length: 3.40 minutes

Thank God I Do is the lead single from contemporary Christian music singer and songwriter Lauren Daigle’s self-titled album, released on 8 March 2023. COVID-19 lockdowns and uncertainties inspired the song. It was nominated for GMA Dove Award, Billboard Music Awards, and Grammy Awards.

7. Praise by Elevation Worship

Release date : 12 February 2024

: 12 February 2024 Album : Can You Imagine?

: Length: 5.04 minutes

Praise is from the Elevation Worship band’s 11th album, Can You Imagine? It was released on 12 February 2024 and topped the US Hot Christian Songs chart. The song is one of the most popular Christian hits and has received massive airplay on Christian radio.

8. Praise You Anywhere by Brandon Lake

Release date : 9 June 2023

: 9 June 2023 Album : Coat of Many Colors

: Length: 3.35 minutes

This is the lead single from Brandon Lake’s fourth studio album, Coat of Many Colors. The singer wrote the song alongside Ben Fielding, Hank Bentley, and Jacob Sooter, and it was released on 9 June 2023. It was one of the most popular hits of 2023, peaking at number one on the US Hot Christian Songs chart.

9. This Is Our God by Phil Wickham

Release date : 13 January 2023

: 13 January 2023 Album : I Believe

: Length: 4.26 minutes

Phil Wickham’s This Is Our God is among the best worship songs. It was released as the lead single from his album I Believe on 13 January 2023. The gospel track peaked at number two on the US Hot Christian Songs chart and was nominated for the 2023 GMA DOVE Awards. It has also performed well on other Christian music charts and enjoys significant airplay on radio stations.

10. Cornerstone by TobyMac

Release date : 19 August 2022

: 19 August 2022 Album : Life After Death

: Length: 3.41 minutes

Cornerstone is a song by TobyMac featuring Zach Williams. It is one of the hits from his album Life After Death, which was released on 19 August 2022. Upon its release, it had a positive reception, ranking high on multiple Christian music charts, including Billboard's Christian Airplay chart, which peaked at number one.

11. Goodness of God by Bethel Music and Jenn Johnson

Release date : 1 November 2019

: 1 November 2019 Album : Victory

: Length: 3.56 minutes

The Goodness of God is the third single from Bethel Music’s 11th album, Victory. It was written by Ed Cash, Ben Fielding, Jason Ingram, Brian Johnson and Jenn Johnson and released on 1 November 2019. The gospel track, which won the 2020 GMA Dove Awards, peaked at number 15 on the US Hot Christian Songs chart.

12. Holy Forever by Chris Tomlin

Release date : 10 March 2023

: 10 March 2023 Album : Always

: Length: 5.08 minutes

This is the fourth track from the singer’s 14th studio album, Always. Chris Tomlin wrote it alongside Brian Johnson, Jason Ingram, Jenn Johnson, and Phil Wickham, and it was released on 10 March 2023. It has impacted Christian radio and was nominated for the 2023 Grammy Awards.

13. Great Are You Lord by All Sons & Daughters

Release date : 2013

: 2013 Album : Live

: Length: 5.02 minutes

Gospel music duo All Sons & Daughters released Great Are You Lord from their album Live in 2013. The song has performed well on most Christian music charts and is among the most popular praise and worship songs.

14. Firm Foundation (He Won’t) by Maverick City Music

Release date : 10 December 2021

: 10 December 2021 Album : The Maverick Way Complete

: Length: 8.40 minutes

Firm Foundation is a popular Christian song by Maverick City Music. Chandler Moore and Austin Davis wrote the song, which was released on 10 December 2021. It is among the most listened-to songs, debuting at number 14 on the US Hot Christian Songs chart.

15. Build My Life by Housefires

Release date : 2016

: 2016 Album : Housefires III

: Length: 4.23 minutes

Build My Life is a Christian song by Housefires band. It was released in 2016 from the band’s album Housefires III. The music is regularly played on most Christian radio stations, and artists such as Pat Barrett have released different versions of it.

16. 10,000 Reasons (Bless the Lord) by Matt Redman and Steve Angrisano

Release date : 2013

: 2013 Album : Spirit & Song

: Length: 4.58 minutes

10,000 Reasons by Matt Redman and Steve Angrisano was released in 2013 from their album Spirit & Song. The worship song enjoys massive airplay on most Christian radio stations and has emerged as one of the most popular Christian songs.

17. Mighty to Save by Hillsong Worship

Release date : 2006

: 2006 Album : Mighty to Save

: Length: 6.50 minutes

Mighty to Save is one of the most-listened-to-Christian songs. It was released by Hillsong Worship in 2006 and has been a favourite track for most Christians. The song, written by Ben Fielding and Reuben Morgan, won the Worship Song of the Year award at the 40th GMA Dove Awards.

18. I Believe It by Jon Reddick

Release date : 2023

: 2023 Album : I Believe It (The Life of Jesus)

: Length: 3.47 minutes

I Believe It is an uplifting song by Jon Reddick released from his album of the same title in 2023. The track received a positive reception and performed well on most Christian music charts. It was nominated for the 2023 GMA Dove Awards.

19. Perfectly Loved by Rachael Lampa

Release date : 2022

: 2022 Album : Perfectly Loved

: Length: 3.30 minutes

Perfectly Loved is a song by Rachael Lampa featuring TobyMac. It was released in 2022 and is from her album of the same title. It is one of the top hits in the gospel industry and has gained immense popularity among worship song lovers.

20. Look What You've Done by Tasha Layton

Release date : 2022

: 2022 Album : How Far

: Length: 3.26 minutes

Gospel artist Tasha Layton released Look What You’ve Done in 2022 from her album How Far. This Christian song is among today's popular hits and has performed well on most Christian music charts.

What is the most-listened-to gospel song of all time?

There are different opinions about the most-listened-to gospel song of all time. However, Amazing Grace is arguably one of the most prominent gospel songs worldwide.

What is the most recorded gospel song of all time?

I’ll Fly Away is probably the most recorded gospel song. It is a common gospel song played by Baptists, Pentecostals, Nazarenes, the Churches of Christ and many Methodists.

Who wrote the most gospel songs?

American worker, poet, lyricist, and composer Fanny J. Crosby holds the title for most written gospel songs. She wrote over 8,000 hymns and gospel songs.

These popular Christian songs are important in praise and worship sessions. They help uplift spirits, foster communal unity, and deepen individual devotion. Interestingly, these songs cut across generations and cultures, making them favourites among most believers.

