Who is Bobrisky? Explaining everything you want to know

Who is Bobrisky? She is a Nigerian transgender woman, an internet personality, beauty therapist, entrepreneur, and LGBTQ activist. Bobrisky became famous for documenting her transition on social media. She usually sensitizes people about the LGBTQ+ community and advertises fashion and beauty products on social media.

Bobrisky does not shy away from discussing her sex life in public. Conservative Nigerians, including her parents, frown upon her controversial character and lifestyle.

Profile summary

Full name Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju Famous as Bobrisky Nicknames Nigerian male Barbie, Bobo Date of birth 31st August 1992 Zodiac sign Virgo Age 30 years (as of September 2022) Birthplace Ebute Matta, Lagos, Nigeria Alma mater King's College, Okota High School, University of Lagos Qualification Bachelor's degree in Accounting Occupation Entrepreneur, social media influencer, beauty therapist, LGBTQ activist Nationality Nigerian Gender Transgender Sexuality Bisexual Father Alhaji Musibau Okuneye Mother Alhaja Bollington Brother 1 Sister 1 Step-mothers 2 No. of step-siblings Unknown Marital status Single Children 1 Religion Christianity Net worth $3.125 million (approx.) Twitter @bobriskyIdris Facebook Bobrisky Snapchat @bobrisky222 Tiktok @bobrisky202

Bobrisky's biography

Bobrisky's father, Alhaji Musibau Okuneye, had three wives, and she once shared a photo of her late mum, Alhaja Bollington, on social media. Bobrisky's mother has two sons and a daughter. She is the last child of her mother. The star is tightlipped about her family and siblings.

Who is the real Bobrisky?

Bobrisky's real name is Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju.

How old is Bobrisky?

Bobrisky's age is 30 years as of September 2022, for she was born on 31st August 1992.

Is Bobrisky a man or woman?

Bobrisky was born male but transitioned to female in adult life.

Where is Bobrisky from?

She was born in Ebute Matta, Lagos, Nigeria.

The history of Bobrisky

Bobrisky's history has several ups and downs. She had a rough childhood due challenges of a polygamous family. She grew up in a Muslim family and loved stereotypically feminine activities like cooking, cleaning, etc. Her parents would punish her for cross-dressing.

Bobrisky's parents separated when she was still young and she spent most of her childhood with her mother. The star began fending for herself at age 16 because her dad could not meet the financial needs of their large family.

Bobrisky's mum runs a small shop in Madogo, Ikeja, Lagos.

Reports claim her sister is married and owns a small business. Bobrisky's parents do not support her transgender lifestyle.

What is Bobrisky's gender?

Bobrisky's before-and-after photos confirm she began transitioning from male to female in college. The Lagos State Police arrested her in 2017, shortly after she announced she was transgender.

It is believed her influential friends helped her get released. Bobrisky thanked her bae for facilitating her bail and refuted claims that her announcement got her arrested.

In May 2019, Bobrisky asked her Instagram fans to address her with the pronouns "she" and "her." Bobrisky's old pictures are no longer on her social media platforms.

The star said she is now a Christian and admitted to undergoing liposuction surgeries in Dubai to attain a flawless feminine figure.

Educational background

She got her high school education at King's College and Okota High School. Both institutions are in Lagos State. Bobrisky also graduated from the University of Lagos with a Bachelor's degree in Accounting.

What does Bobrisky do for a living?

Bobrisky's most prolific business venture is selling skin-lightening creams. She also sells make-up, human hair weaves, watches, trendy attires, and more items. Additionally, the star makes a lot of money as a beauty therapist and social media influencer.

Bobrisky was a dance choreographer and sold clothes and make-up during her university days. She was inspired to join Snapchat in early 2016 to sell her skin bleaching products and other female merchandise.

The business made her an internet sensation in Nigeria between October and November 2016. In 2017, she made her Nollywood debut in the Ojuloge Obirin film. Bobrisky later earned so much fame and money touring the US as a guest for multiple events, including club appearances and private one-on-one meet-ups.

How much is Bobrisky worth?

Bobrisky's net worth is around $3.125 million. She bought a Mercedes-Benz GLE 43 AMG Coupe in 2020 and unveiled her N400 million house in June 2022 during a grand housewarming party.

She reportedly bought a five-bedroom house at Lekki Peninsula, Lagos State, and received a G-Wagon and a 2019 Range Rover from "bae." The Lekki home's interior decoration was worth N12 million.

What happened to Bobrisky's birthday?

Bobrisky's witty retort to the Director-General of the National Council of Arts and Culture in 2020, “I roll with his bosses in government,” implied she was untouchable.

As a result, around 50 policemen raided her home on 31st August 2020 and ruined her 28th birthday party. Bobrisky had planned and boasted about the party for weeks on Instagram and Snapchat.

The Lagos State Police Force arrested 5 of Bobrisky's guests on charges of breach of public peace and indecency. However, the host was not arrested because she arrived at the party late. Bobrisky later claimed that she spent N19million on the botched birthday celebration.

Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky's wedding

Bobrisky and Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh were friends for a long time before she asked for her hand in marriage in February 2020. Bobrisky wanted them to become the first Nigerian lesbian couple.

What is the relationship between Bobrisky and Tonto Dikeh?

Bobrisky revealed that their friendship fell apart in 2020 after their Dubai visit. She claimed that she helped the actress when the police arrested her for being drunk and high and locked her up for two days.

Tonto Dikeh and Bobriskya laid grave accusations against each other in December 2021. Tonto claimed Bobrisky faced rejection from family and the transgender community.

She said Bobrisky slept with Yahoo boys and blackmailed them for money, and claimed to have helped her buy medicinal cream.

Meanwhile, Bobrisky accused the actress of plotting to destroy her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill. She accused Tonto of being friends with her for money and that she defecated on the bed twice after smoking and drinking herself into a stupor.

Additionally, Bobrisky alleged that the actress refused to repay the money she lent her and also borrowed Bobrisky's alleged boyfriend, Mompha, N300,000.

Mompha threatened to sue Bobrisky for claiming they were dating. As a result, the Nigerian social media transgender queen publicly retracted her words and announced that they were only friends.

Between Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky, who is the richest?

Multiple online sources estimate Tonto Dikeh's net worth as $1.5 million, while Bobrisky has wealth worth around $3.125 million.

Who is Bobrisky's husband?

Bobrisky is single. She revealed in June 2020 via Instagram that her grandmother asked her when she would introduce her to her husband.

Who is Bobrisky's bae?

She posted Sir Henry Ike in 2020 and captioned, "The wait is OVER !!!" Henry is a real estate investor, author, and music CEO, based in New York City. He runs three companies; real estate, entertainment, and clothing businesses.

Facts about Bobrisky

Bobrisky alleged that she cut off her penis because she did not need it.

She later claimed she is romantically attracted to both men and women.

Bobrisky bleached her dark skin tone to brown.

Bobrisky is a self-acclaimed Nigerian male Barbie doll. She is known for publicizing her lavish lifestyle, sex positivity, source of income, celebrity fallouts, and her trans journey.

