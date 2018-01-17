Top 50 happy birthday prayers for children with pictures

A heartfelt birthday prayer or wish expresses love. If you are looking for some inspiration to write a nice birthday greeting, here is a little help with a powerful, happy birthday prayer for a child you can use.

For kids, birthdays are quite important. A child's birthday celebration is the most thrilling, enjoyable, and unforgettable event ever. Here are the best birthday prayers for children with pictures.

Happy birthday prayer for a child

Children anticipate surprises and good wishes from the time they wake up on their birthday. You can share any of the birthday prayers for a boy or girl listed below with them.

Today I ask God to bless you with every kind of joy on your birthday and always. Happy birthday!

Dear birthday child, I hope you have a magical birthday and that more amazing things happen to you this year. Make the best out of it, and always hope for the best!

Lord, I call upon your Holy Name. I ask for your infinite favour and mercy upon our child. Happy birthday to our prince.

As you celebrate your special day today, I pray that the creator of heaven and earth will bless you with all of the earth's riches, allowing you to shine as brightly as the sun.

May the Lord increase you in all ramifications. Happy birthday baby girl.

I wish you a year filled with the warmth of family, friends, joy, and the Father's love.

Thank you, God, for giving my child another year in this new era. I'm hoping that this year will be marked by many instances of your goodness in our lives.

Please, God, offer my child a fresh year full of grace and kindness. Shower her with your infinite mercy. By guiding her, you can keep her on the right track and away from harmful forces.

Assist my child in spiritual growth through your divine words and everlasting love. Thank you for hearing my plea, Lord.

A good child, you have been to me and even to others. May the Lord bless you abundantly, dear.

Adorable birthday prayer for a little girl

Balloons, cakes, and gifts take centre stage on birthdays, but birthday cards and letters with inspirational birthday prayers and wishes can be cherished for long memories. These birthday prayers for kids will help you create such memories.

Dear daughter, as you celebrate your birthday, it is my prayer that the unfailing arms of the Lord will guide you in everything you do.

Whenever I count my blessings, I count you, my daughter, twice. Today I chose to celebrate and rejoice with you, my beautiful angel! Happy birthday, my cute daughter.

Happy birthday, darling girl. As you start a new year, the excellent spirit of God will rest upon you in your going out and coming in.

Happy birthday dear baby girl. One year is just the starting point for you. I pray that you experience quantum increase henceforth.

May Almighty God make you greater than last year. Happy birthday, baby.

I wish my youngest daughter a happy life full of strength and peace in her new year. Happy birthday, baby.

Do well in life, dear daughter, even as you clock another year! Have in mind that the new year is going to be wonderful.

Thank you for being a bundle of joy and happiness to our family. You brought so much sweetness into our lives; we can never trade you for anything. Keep being our little princess. God bless you, darling. Happy first year birthday!

My baby girl, it's your first birthday! It warms my heart to share this special day with you. You are a manifestation of God's goodness and faithfulness. I consider myself extremely fortunate to have you. I hope that as you celebrate your first year, you live long and healthy lives to celebrate many more.

Happy birthday, my girl; I pray that you grow in God's knowledge and grace and become a force to reckon with in your world. You shall never be limited.

A birthday prayer for a little boy

Birthdays are wonderful occasions, and you want your boy to understand how much he means to you and how unique he is. You can send any of the birthday prayers for a baby boy listed below to show him how much you care.

Happy birthday son, may God makes his face shine on you. Amen.

You mean so much to me, boy, I pray that you will be relevant in every sphere! Happy birthday to my dear son.

Birthday wishes for my son: Lots of laughs, lots of love, lots of Jesus, lots of hugs, and lots of cake!

I pray that every moment of your life is filled with happiness. H-bday, my boy.

My boy, on this special day of yours, I pray that you will be the happiest person ever to live on this planet. Have a fantastic birthday celebration.

I was grateful then and will continue to be grateful for the gift of God to humanity; happy birthday, son.

Happy birthday to my incredible son. You are the light in my life who lifts me every day!

I pray for you, dear son, that you become a good influence that can't be swayed; happy birthday to you.

My one and only son is a year older today, and I wish you lovely living; I pray that the Lord will continually bless and keep you.

On this special day, on your birthday, my prayer is for you to have a great year ahead and be successful, dear.

Prayer for birthday celebrant kid

Here are some lovely birthday prayers for children that you can use if you are a parent, an aunt or uncle, a brother or sister, or in any other way related to that wonderful child enjoying their birthday.

Dear, happy birthday. I hope you have a fantastic birthday full of games, cake, and lots of fun with all of your friends. Never lose sight of the fact that God loves you and values you highly. You are also special to us.

Happy birthday, dear child. We wish you a fantastic day. Let today serve as a reminder of God's love and desire for your well-being. Always hold him in high regard and be grateful for your blessings.

May the Lord bless you with a life filled with so much hope and love. May His abundance continue to shower upon you all throughout the coming year; happy birthday!

Dear son/daughter, I am wishing you a great b-day. We send you our prayers as we celebrate your big day today. May you understand that God loves you every day. As you walk with Him every day of your life, you will come to know and grasp his purpose and plan for your life.

Our beautiful/handsome baby, we wish you a special happy birthday, a hug, and a kiss. We love you. We pray that you will know God more and more and follow Him each day of your life. We wish that you will learn to love His way as you grow in Jesus' Name.

On your birthday, may God warm your heart and lift your spirits. May He grant you peace not only on this special day but every single day of your life!

Happy birthday to my lovely kid. I am sending you my love and blessings. God loves you a lot, and so do I. You are a precious gift to me. May you have an amazing day filled with lots of fun and joy. Happy birthday to you, and may God always be in your life and soul!

Happy birthday to our little champ. You fill our hearts with joy and love. We are proud of you. We pray your new age brings you lots of fortune. Happy birthday to you and have an amazing day ahead.

Happy birthday to my lovely cutie. I pray that your little and loving heart, which brings sunshine into our lives, always experiences happiness and overflows with joy. Enjoy every moment of your day.

Every day is an excellent opportunity to celebrate God's marvellous works. Each day is a gift of God, and your birthday is a perfect day to celebrate one of his wondrous works, which is creating you! Enjoy your special day!

Birthday prayer message

You can express your emotions to your children through birthday blessings and brighten their day. Here are some birthday sayings you can use.

On a day like this, I remember the special gift that was placed on my arms. Years later, my heart is filled with joy. I feel blessed! I thank God for you, and may the supernatural hand of God lift you.

Delight yourself in God, and He will surely give you the desires of your heart. I truly believe that He made you because you are all I desire in life. Happy birthday!

Today isn't a day to reminisce on things you have not achieved. It is a day for counting your blessings and appreciating God for bringing you into our lives. Happy glorious b-day.

Happy birthday, child! May this birthday bring you joy and happiness. I pray that the doors of heaven be open to you from today henceforth, Amen.

God has given you life, and you carried on from there. Thank you for coming into my life, and I am so proud to be a part of your amazing journey. May you have a wonderful birthday because you deserve nothing but only the best!

Faith, hope and love. You all have them, wear them so humbly and never fail to pass them on to others. May God continue to bless you richly on your special day and every single step of the way!

Today, on the most special of days, take God's hand and allow him to guide you into the most exciting and joyful ride you'll ever take in your life. Happy birthday!

May God be with you for good and for bad. May He bless you today and every day. Happy birthday!

Happy birthday my child. You are an amazing being, with so much composure, brilliance and humble character. In this new year, I wish you heaven's best. Doors are open to you.

On your happy birthday, I genuinely pray to God to fill every fibre of your life with eternal happiness and give you the strength to differentiate between right and wrong all the time. God bless you!

You can take ideas from these prayers and wishes above. You can also add your own creativity to it to prepare the best birthday prayer for a child.

