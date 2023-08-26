Jenni Neidhart’s biography: age, height, measurements, sister

Jenni Neidhart is a Canadian-American professional chef, model, and social media influencer. She is known for TheNeidharts YouTube channel, which she shares with her sister, Natalya, a professional wrestler. She is also famous as the eldest daughter of the late American wrestler Jim Neidhart.

American Instagram model Jenni Neidhart posing with her pet cat (L) and her sisters, Nattie and Kristen (R). Photo: @harttotable on Instagram (modified by author)

Jenni Neidhart has amassed a sizable following on Instagram since joining the platform in October 2018. She loves sharing her modelling shots on Instagram, showcasing different swimwear designs. She is a pet lover and has two cats, Archie and Henry.

Full name Jennifer Neidhart Gender Female Date of birth 1978–1981 Place of birth Calgary, Canada Current residence United States of America Nationality Canadian-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8'' Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 35-28-37 Body measurements in centimetres 89-71-94 Shoe size 7 (US) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Grey Mother Elizabeth Hart Father Jim Neidhart Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Chef, model Instagram @harttotable

Jenni Neidhart’s bio

She was born in Calgary, Canada. What is Jenni Neidhart’s age? Her exact age is not known to the public. The model was born between the years 1978 and 1981. She could be between 42 and 45 years old as of 2023.

Her father is the late Jim Neidhart, popularly known as The Anvil. He was a professional wrestler known for his work with the WWF in the 1980s and 90s. Jenni’s mother is Elizabeth Hart. Her father succumbed to a head injury on 13 August 2018. The model had a close bond with her father, and even after his demise, she never fails to wish him a happy Father's Day every year.

The social media influencer has two younger sisters, Natalya and Kristen. Natalya is a wrestler. Jenni has a close relationship with her family members, especially her two sisters and loves spending time with them. She is a Canadian-American citizen of white ethnicity.

Career

She is a professional chef, model and social media influencer. She has worked as a caterer and gourmet chef in a renowned company. She showcases her culinary skills on Instagram.

She is an Instagram model with over 278 thousand followers. Nattie Neidhart’s sister shares her modelling shots on Instagram. She is on TikTok with a considerable following. Her TikTok account consists of modelling photos in swimsuits and short videos.

Jenni has a joint YouTube channel with her sister, Natalya. The Neidhart sisters upload Q&As, vlogs, recipes, make-up routines and challenge videos. The YouTube channel has reached over 94 thousand subscribers.

She is a fitness enthusiast. She is also a garden lover and owns a garden where she has grown different types of plants and flowers.

Jenni Neidhart’s height and weight

The Canadian-American internet sensation stands at 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres. She weighs 128 pounds or 58 kilograms. Jenni Neidhart’s measurements are approximately 35-28-37 or 89-71-94 centimetres.

Who is Jenni Neidhart? She is a Canadian-American model, chef and social media personality. Is Jenni Neidhart on OnlyFans? Yes, she has an OnlyFans account. How many siblings does Jenni Neidharts have? She has two sisters, Kristen and Natalya Neidhart. Where is Jenni Neidhart from? The social media influencer hails from Calgary, Canada. How tall is Jenni Neidhart? She is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. Who are Jenni Neidhart’s parents? Her parents are Elizabeth Hart and the late American wrestler Jim Neidhart (The Anvil).

Jenni Neidhart is the first-born daughter of the late American wrestler Jim Neidhart. She is a social media influencer known for her modelling photos on TikTok and Instagram. She co-owns a YouTube channel with her sister, Nattie.

