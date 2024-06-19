Okele's net worth, real name, age, wife, house and car

Tunde Usman, known as Okele, is a prominent Nigerian actor and comedian. He has appeared in several Nollywood films, such as Ghost Worker, Sunday Ewenje, Taxi Driver, and Akanke Alata. Whether he plays the leading or supporting role in a movie, he captivates audiences with his hilarious jokes. Discover Okele's net worth and other intriguing details about him.

Actor Okele

Okele’s acting career started in 2015 when he was featured as Alani in the film Bella. Gradually, he gained prominence in the Nigerian film industry, appearing in more than ten films. In addition to acting, he is also a film producer and costume designer. The entertainer also enjoys a significant fan following on social media, where he promotes brands.

Profile summary

Full name Babatunde Uthman Nickname Okele Gender Male Date of birth 18 July 1979 Age 44 years old (as of June 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Siblings 6 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Partner Yanju Ayodeji Children 2 Profession Actor, comedian, film producer, brand influencer Net worth $200 thousand

What is Okele's net worth?

According to The City Celeb, the Nigerian actor’s net worth is alleged to be approximately $200 thousand. His primary income source is believed to be his thriving acting career in the Nigerian film industry. He also makes money as a brand influencer, promoting different commercial brands online.

Does Okele have a new house?

The funny Yoruba entertainer made headlines in March 2024 after allegedly purchasing a luxury mansion. However, the property’s value and location are unknown.

Okele’s background

Five facts about Okele.

The comedic actor was born and raised in Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria. He was born into a polygamous family and grew up alongside six siblings, four boys and six girls. He attended Gaa Akanbi Primary School. After his father's demise, their family moved to Ibadan, Oyo State.

What is Okele’s age?

The Nigerian comedian, who was born on 18 July 1979, is 44 years old as of June 2024. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

What does Okele do for a living?

After completing his primary education in 1992, he moved to Lagos from Ilorin to search for a job. In an interview on Gbajumo TV, he revealed that he started as an electrician, repairing radios and television sets. In 1994, he began his acting journey by attending theatre rehearsals as he became interested in acting.

According to his IMDb profile, the Yoruba Nollywood actor has been featured in about 15 films. Here is a list of Okele’s movies.

Movie Period Role Bayeseri 2022 Mr. Joshua Olulaja 2022 Okele SWAP (PARO) 2022 Ghost Worker 2022 Iwora 2022 Mechanic IjeBaby Chopping Centre 2022 Baba Wasiu Ejika the Tailor 2021 Kowope Sunday Ewenje 2021 Alani Akanke Alata 2021 Okele Ajijo 2020 Okele Rugudu 2020 Okele Taxi Driver 2018 Okele Ilu Ominira 2017 Student Esun 2016 Lokili Bella 2015 Alani

In addition to acting, he is a social media personality boasting a considerable following on Instagram. His Instagram page has approximately 313 thousand followers as of writing. Okele is also a brand influencer and uses his various social media platforms to endorse commercial brands.

Is Okele married?

Nollywood actor Okele’s wife is Yanju Ayodeyi. The couple reportedly exchanged marriage vows on 13 July 2019 and have been married for nearly five years. Okele and Yanju are parents of two children.

Fast facts about Okele

What is the real name of Okele? His real name is Babatunde Uthman. He is popularly referred to as Tunde Usman. Where does Okele come from? His hometown is Ilorin, Kwara State, and he resides in Lagos, Nigeria. What is Okele known for? He is a Yoruba Nollywood actor and comedian. He has been featured in several Nigerian movies, including Omo University and Ghost Worker. How much is Okele worth? His net worth is alleged to be $200 thousand. Does Okele have a car? He allegedly bought his dream car in 2023. Where is Okele's house? The entertainer allegedly acquired a new house, but the property's location is unknown. Who is Okele’s wife? He is married to Yanju Ayodeyi. The couple tied the knot on 13 July 2019. Does Okele have children? Okele and his wife, Yanju Ayodeyi, share two children from their five-year marriage.

Okele’s net worth depicts his dedication to his career as an entertainer. He has been in the Nigerian film industry for over ten years and has starred in over 15 films. The Kwara State native has been married to Yanju Ayodeyi for about five years, and they have two children. He currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria.

