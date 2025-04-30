Mixed reactions have trailed the reply a Nigerian lady got after messaging her former boyfriend on WhatsApp

The needy lady chatted up her ex-boyfriend to beg for money, and he gave an embarrassing response

The released chat triggered some netizens to share their experiences with their former boyfriends

A Nigerian lady, @nanayaaberry26, has posted the embarrassing response she got from her ex-boyfriend when she messaged him for money.

"Nanayaa berry❤️💕 🥹💔disgrace wan finish me," she wrote.

A lady shares the embarrassing reply she got from her former boyfriend whom she begged for money. Photo Credit: @nanayaaberry26

Source: TikTok

Ex-boyfriend gives lady disappointing response

In the released chat, the lady messaged her boyfriend, telling him how she misses him, but he stopped her in her tracks, saying he was done with her.

She then switched to begging him for money, saying he was the only one she has. Her ex-boyfriend was, however, unmoved and warned her to leave him alone.

"I said leave me alone am done with you.

"U aren't serious.

"Leave me alone," he replied her.

A lady shares what her former boyfriend said when she begged him for money. Photo Credit: @nanayaaberry26

Source: TikTok

Netizens react to chat with ex-boyfriend

People had a lot to say about the chat the lady shared. Some people took the opportunity to share their experiences with their former boyfriends.

The lady's TikTok post had garnered 117k views and more than 150 comments at the time of this report.

Read their chats below:

Reactions trail lady's chat with her ex-boyfriend

Miss 💗💕Audrey 💝 said:

"I tried some three days ago and he gave it me and I don’t understand."

black said:

"U suppose happy say them dey reply u self."

I_AM_KOJO💕🥳 said:

"Using 2 accounts to text and reply yourself is another thing."

Tennis jeans plug 👖👖 said:

"Person wey you dey go beg you dey use laughing emoji."

brown queen 👑👑👑 said:

"Eiii my own send when I asked ooo when we broke up , Buh I don go back sha no be me go leave intentional man like that."

Big Favour 🫧❤️said:

"Dis boy wicked."

Gift❤️‍🩹😊 said:

"Aunty me and you know say you no need the money you just miss him nih."

Shalzypearl 🦋🙌❤️ said:

"Me wey be say a guy broke up with me and the next thing I ask is that what about the thrift u are helping me pay for."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had displayed the kind of messages she received from her ex-boyfriend, who refused to let go.

Lady gets unexpected message from her ex-boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who unblocked her ex-boyfriend and sent him a message on WhatsApp had shared the unexpected response she got.

The lady shared a screenshot of her conversation with her ex, and it got people talking. When the man saw her message, he asked who the lady was and even requested a video or a photo.

From the screenshot, the man started fter the lady had identified herself, the man started shouting in a loud voice. He said he had missed the lady so much. He asked where she had been all this time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng