Lauren Pesce (Sorrentino): age, family, career, net worth

Lauren Pesce, famous as Lauren Sorrentino, is an American reality TV star, fashion and beauty blogger and internet sensation. She runs a popular blog called TheStyleBAE. The internet personality is well recognised as the wife of Mike Sorrentino, famous as Mike ‘The Situation' Sorrentino.

American social media personality Lauren Pesce. Photo: @lauren_sorrentino on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lauren Pesce has an extensive following on Instagram and TikTok. She shares fashion-related content and skincare tips. She is the founder of Skincare by Laurens and owns a boutique called Bijoux Boutique.

Profile Summary

Full name Lauren Pesce Sorrentino Gender Female Date of birth 10 January 1985 Age 38 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth New Jersey, United States of America Current residence New Jersey, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4'' Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurements in inches 33-26-32 Body measurements in centimetres 83-66-81 Eye colour Blonde Hair colour Blue Mother Mary Elizabeth Pesce Father Lawrence Siblings 3 Marital status Married Partner Mike Sorrentino Children 2 College Laboratory Institute of Merchandising College Profession Reality TV star, internet sensation, entrepreneur Net worth $4M Instagram @lauren_sorrentino, @skincarebylaurens TikTok @lauren_sorrentino

Lauren Pesce’s biography

She was born on 10 January 1985 in New Jersey, United States of America. She is American and has Italian roots. Concerning Lauren Pesce’s family, her parents are Mary Elizabeth and Lawrence. The social media personality has three siblings, Melissa, Michelle, and Christopher. However, her brother, Christopher, is deceased.

Lauren Pesce’s brother died on 13 October 2013. He was found dead inside a facility in Rumson, New Jersey. Her brother allegedly died as a result of an OD.

Educational background

The influencer studied at LIM College. She graduated in 2007 with a bachelor's degree in Fashion Merchandising. She also attended Brookdale Community College in Monmouth County, New Jersey.

How old is Lauren Pesce?

The American social media influencer is 38 years old as of 2023. When is Lauren Pesce’s birthday? She celebrates her birthday on the 10th of January each year. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Lauren Sorrentino’s career

What does Lauren Sorrentino do for a living? She is a reality TV star, internet sensation and entrepreneur. She began working in the fashion industry as an intern at Elle magazine. She has a fashion blog TheStyleBAE. In her blogs, she talks about food, fashion, fitness and beauty.

She is an Instagram star with over 1.6 million followers. She uses her Instagram to promote her skincare products and brands like FabFitFun and Sperling Dermatology. She has another Instagram account which is about her beauty products.

She is also famous on TikTok, with a vast following of over 188 thousand followers. Her TikTok videos have reached over 222 thousand likes. She shares Q&As, dance, and lips-syncing videos.

The reality TV star and her husband have a podcast, Sitch, with Mike & Laurens. They also have a YouTube channel, The Situations, which consists of vlogs and Q&As. The YouTube channel has over 184 thousand subscribers.

Pesce is also an entrepreneur. She is the owner of Bijoux Boutique. Lauren is also a reality TV Star. She is known for TV series like The Sorrentinos, Marriage Boot, Sara & Keke and The Wendy Williams Show.

What is Lauren Sorrentino’s net worth?

Lauren Pesce’s net worth is alleged to be $4 million. She earns from her social media career and her entrepreneurial endeavours. She also makes her income from blogging.

How did Mike and Lauren meet?

In a YouTube video, the couple said they met in a math class in 2004 at Brookdale Community College. They dated for three years and took a break because Pesce had to go and continue her studies at a school in the city for fashion, and Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino had to work on his career.

They eventually got back together and started dating again. Mike proposed to her on 26 April 2018. On 1 November 2018, the two got married.

How long have Lauren and Mike been together? The two have been married for over four years as of 2023.

How many children does Mike and Lauren Sorrentino have?

They have two children. The internet sensation lost her first pregnancy on November 2019, almost a year after their wedding. Her pregnancy was about seven weeks. It was a heart-wrenching loss, but the influencer said it united them as a couple.

On 24 November 2020, she shared a post on Instagram announcing that they were expecting a baby on May 2021. Their firstborn child, Romeo Reign Sorrentino, was born on 27 May 2021. On 26 January 2023, the couple welcomed their secondborn, Mia Bella Elizabeth.

How tall is Lauren Sorrentino?

The reality star is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres. She weighs 123 pounds or 56 kilograms. Her body measurements are 33-26-32 inches or 83-66-81 centimetres.

FAQs

Dies Lauren Pesce has children? Yes, she is a mother of two. Who are Lauren Pesce’s parents? Her parents are Mary Elizabeth and Lawrence. Where was Lauren Pesce born? She hails from New Jersey, United States of America. What is Lauren Pesce’s age? She is 38 years old as of 2023. What is Lauren Pesce's job? She is a reality TV star, internet personality and entrepreneur. What is Lauren Pesce’s zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Lauren Pesce is an American internet personality who has gained immense fame across various social media platforms. She creates fitness, fashion and beauty-related content. She is the wife of Mike 'The Situations' Sorrentino.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the biography of Brooke Monk. She is an American social media personality known for posting videos on TikTok. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida, United States of America.

Brooke Monk is the daughter of Amy Monk, and she was raised alongside five siblings. She came into the limelight by posting lips-syncing and dance videos on TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng