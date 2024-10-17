Angela Nwosu's biography: age, parents, siblings and net worth

Angela Nwosu is a Nigerian actress, philanthropist, businesswoman, actress, and social media influencer. She is famous as a love therapist for posting content about love and relationships. Angela Nwosu's biography delves into his life and family in detail.

Angela Nwosu was born in Anambra State, Nigeria. She has gained tremendous fame for her content on various platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. Angela has earned the name Digital Ogbanje for promoting and selling spiritual products on social media. She is married and has one daughter.

Profile summary

Full name Angela Nwosu Nickname Digital Ogbanje Gender Female Date of birth 20 April 1988 Age 36 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Anambra State, Nigeria Current residence Dubai Nationality Nigerian Tribe Igbo Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black (mostly dyed) Eye colour Brown Mother Ethel Chinelo Siblings 2 Marital status Married Husband Austin Nnaemeka Soundmind Children 1 College Madonna University, Okija Profession Social media influencer, philanthropist, actress, businesswoman Instagram @angelanwosu Facebook Net worth $75000–$105000

Angela Nwosu's biography

Angela Nwosu was born on 20 April 1988 in Anambra State, Nigeria. What is Angela Nwosu's age? She is 36 years old as of 2024. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Her mother's name is Ethel Chinelo. The Nigerian internet sensation has a younger and older sister. In a Facebook post she shared on 12 February 2020, she wrote about how her sisters thought she wanted to start Juju. They felt that way because Angela told them she wanted them to join her in liberating her family from all the evils that affected their family.

Angela Nwosu's siblings refused to join her and told her never to discuss the issue again. She decided to do it alone and later cast herself from her family. The actress wrote in the post that she is not connected to her family members but only bears the family name.

I gave them one whole month to see if they would change their minds, but they didn't. Then, on the 22nd of February, 2018, I went ahead to cut myself from whatever darkness, curses, knowingly and unknowingly, negative energy and sadness affecting my life from my family. With my own hands, I casted myself out from my family, spiritually. I only bear the name 'Nwosu', but I am no longer connected to my family, spiritually. I love my sisters a lot, and I hope, for their sake, that the Jesus they so much believe in will liberate them soonest. I seriously and honestly hope so

Why is Angela Nwosu famous?

She is a social media personality, actress, musician, and philanthropist. Angela Nwosu started her career as an actress. She is known for her roles in the films Omambala and Faking It.

She rose to fame when she began sharing content about marriage and relationships on social media. She refers to herself as a Digital Ogbanje. Angela is a spiritualist and love therapist.

She has gained an extensive following of over 241 thousand followers on Instagram. She shares videos about her personal life, pranks, and transformation videos. Her fame has extended to Facebook, where she boasts over 3 million followers. Angela Nwosu has a YouTube channel where she uploads vlogs. She has over 55 thousand subscribers.

She is a philanthropist who helps her people by giving them funds through AngieNation. She has a Facebook account dedicated to raising funds to help those in need. In a video on Facebook, she revealed that she started helping people way back and will never stop because, through helping, what she gives comes back to her multiplefold.

Angela Nwosu describes herself as a spiritualist on all her social media platforms. In a Facebook post she shared on 23 July 2021, she said that she makes spiritual products and performs rituals for people by working with nature, the zodiac, and crystals.

What is Angela Nwosu's net worth?

According to The City Celeb and Creebhills, the social media influencer's net worth is alleged to be between $75,000 and $105,500. She earns from her internet sensation career and sales from her spiritual products.

Who is Angela Nwosu's husband?

Is Angela Nwosu married? The Nigerian social media influencer is married to Austin Nnaemeka Soundmind, a movie director who has worked on movies such as Queen of the Sun and Come Alive. The two met in 2018.

The actress shared a video on Facebook about how she made her husband marry her. Her husband was not ready for marriage when they met. He told her that marriage was not in his plans.

When I met my husband in 2018, he said to me that he wasn't ready to get married, that there was nothing like marriage on his agenda…am like, don't you want to have children? He said when he is ready to have kids, whoever he is dating at that moment would just get pregnant for him and have a child.

Angela Nwosu said she did not see that as a red flag and did not give up because she knew he was her husband.

I was already even living with him. So imagine a guy you are already living with telling you these things. Is that not a red flag like other people would say? It wasn't a red flag for me. I saw it as a challenge. I already told myself after one week of meeting him that this is my husband, nobody is telling me anything…I told him I am coming back to Nigeria, and we were getting married…I said you have to choose between him getting married to me and letting me go.

Angela helped her husband understand more about marriage. A few days later, her husband started making plans to marry her. They got married on 11 September 2019.

Was Angela Nwosu married before?

Angela Nwosu's first marriage was allegedly with a man identified as Austin Nnaemeka. According to a Facebook post by Precious Eze, Angela was married to him for 8 years.

Does Angela Nwosu have a child?

The Nigerian actress and her husband have one daughter, Aria Austin. She welcomed her daughter in July 2021. On 12 October 2024, the actress and her husband announced on Instagram that she was pregnant with their second child.

So we are excited to announce that we are having a baby.

Where does Angela Nwosu live now?

The Nigerian social media personality lives with her husband and daughter in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. On 14 September 2024, she shared a video of herself in her house in Dubai.

FAQs

Who is Angela Nwosu? She is a Nigerian social media influencer, actress and philanthropist. Who are Angela Nwosu's parents? Her mother is Ethel Chinelo. When did Angela Nwosu get married? The Nigerian philanthropist got married on 11 September 2019. How old is Angela Nwosu? She was born on 20 April 1988 and is 36 years old as of 2024. Which state is Angela Nwosu from? She hails from Anambra State. How many children does Angela Nwosu have? The actress has one daughter, Aria Austin.

Angela Nwosu is a Nigerian internet sensation famous for sharing content on social media. She has gained fame through her philanthropic activities and spiritualist activities. She is married and has one child, Aria Austin.

