Miwa Olorunfemi's biography: age, origin, net worth, is she married?

Miwa Olorunfemi is a Nigerian actress who rose to prominence following her role in the 2019 TV series Halita. She has been featured in several Nollywood films and TV series, notably in New Haven, Brown Sugar, Interlocked Hearts, and Ijogbon. She is also a fashion model, entrepreneur, and mental health advocate.

Miwa Olorunfemi's career took off in 2019 after completing her college education. Her first acting role brought her into the limelight, and her incredible acting talent was discovered, leading to several other roles. She has gained immense popularity on social media, especially on TikTok, where she shares entertaining videos such as lip-syncs, dance, and skits.

Profile summary

Full name Lebechi Olorunfemi Miwa Nickname Flairtitude Gender Female Date of birth 8 October 1997 Age 27 years old (as of June 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Lokoja, Kogi State, Nigeria Current residence Abuja, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Federal Government Girls College College University of Abuja Profession Actress, model, mental health advocate, perfumer Net worth $100 thousand–$500 thousand

Miwa Olorunfemi’s biography

Lebechi Olorunfemi Miwa, also famous as Flairtitude, was born in Lokoja, Kogi State, and raised in Abuja, Nigeria. She reportedly has siblings, but only two are known: her younger sister, Marviennie Olorunfemi, a fashion model and entrepreneur, and her brother, Ayobami Victor Olorunfemi, a law graduate.

What is Miwa Olorunfemi’s tribe?

She is Yoruba from South West Nigeria. She currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria, where she pursues her entertainment and fashion careers.

As for Miwa Olorunfemi’s education, Miwa attended Federal Government Girls College in Kabba, where she completed her secondary studies. She enrolled at the University of Abuja and pursued a bachelor’s degree in mass communication, graduating in 2019.

How old is Miwa Olorunfemi?

The Nollywood actress is 27 years old as of June 2024. Miwa Olorunfemi’s birthday is 8 October 1997. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Miwa Olorunfemi’s career

After completing her college studies in 2019, Miwa Olorunfemi wasted no time starting her journey in the Nigerian film industry, making her debut the same year. She made her introduction to Nollywood fans in the TV series Halita, portraying Rovartis Rep.

She has since been featured in several other Nollywood movies and TV series. Here is Miwa Olorunfemi's filmography.

Movie/TV series Year Role All for Bouquet 2023 Isioma Brown Sugar 2023 Dorinda Love and Life 2023 Tessy Life in two pictures 2023 Elma Ijogbon 2023 Omashola Shina's Dilemma 2023 Herself Brown Sugar 2023 Dorinda Thin Lines 2023 Tuvi Sace 2023 Herself Interlocked Hearts 2023 Peace Good Things 2023 Cassandra By my window 2023 Cindy Guarded Heart 2023 Kammy New Haven 2023 Lucia Finding Solace 2023 Xenia Idia's Melody 2023 Elma Little Miss Olivia 2022 Edna Don't Give Up on Us 2022 Sarah When Love Is in Sync 2022 Matta A frenzy of emotions 2022 Carrisa Love & Lies 2022 Doris A Place Called Regret 2022 Nneoma Stitches 2021 Oge Still Falling 2021 Air Hostess Halita 2019–2020 Rovartis Rep

Miwa is a fashion model and regularly shares her modelling pictures on social media, especially on Instagram. She posts about different outfits and hairstyles while endorsing fashion brands such as Hair Sence, Debbies Beauty Touch, and Ciar.

The Kogi State native entertainer also thrives as an online content creator with a considerable following across platforms. With approximately 740 thousand followers on her TikTok page, she shares engaging videos such as lip-syncs, dance, and skits. She shares similar content on her Instagram account, boasting 219 thousand followers as of writing. She is also an entrepreneur and owns Flairgrance, a perfume collection store in Abuja, Nigeria.

In addition to entertainment, Miwa Olorunfemi is a mental health advocate. She is vocal about mental health matters and teaches and empowers individuals to prioritise their mental well-being for a healthier and more fulfilling life.

Miwa Olorunfemi’s net worth?

According to The History, The Famous Naija, and Lanzy Tech, her net worth is alleged to range between $100 thousand and $500 thousand. She derives her income from multiple careers, including acting, modelling, and entrepreneurship.

Is Miwa Olorunfemi married?

The Interlocked Hearts actress has no husband and has never been married. Furthermore, she is seemingly single at the moment, as she has not revealed details about her love life. However, despite being romantically linked with a man known as Joshua Garcia, she has not confirmed the allegations.

How tall is Miwa Olorunfemi?

Actress Miwa Olorunfemi is approximately 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 132 pounds (60 kilograms)

Fast facts about Miwa Olorunfemi

What is Miwa Olorunfemi’s age? She was born on 8 October 1997 and is 27 years old as of June 2024. What is Miwa Olorunfemi’s state of origin? She hails from Kogi State, Nigeria. Does Miwa Olorunfemi have siblings? The Nollywood actress reportedly has several siblings, but the only known ones are Marviennie Olorunfemi and Ayobami Victor Olorunfemi. Which college did Miwa Olorunfemi attend? She obtained a bachelor’s degree in mass communication from the University of Abuja. Where does Miwa Olorunfemi live now? She resides in Abuja, Nigeria, and pursues her endeavours in various fields. What does Miwa Olorunfemi do for a living? She thrives as an actress, model, online content creator, and entrepreneur. How much is Miwa Olorunfemi worth? Her net worth is alleged to be between $100 thousand and $500 thousand. Who is Miwa Olorunfemi’s husband? She does not have a husband and is presumably not dating anyone, as she has not revealed her love life. What is Miwa Olorunfemi’s height? The Yoruba Nollywood actress is approximately 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall.

Miwa Olorunfemi enjoys a successful career as an actress in the Nigerian film industry, boasting approximately 25 acting credits. She is also a model and online content creator with a substantial fan following across social media platforms. The Yoruba entertainer hails from Kogi State and resides in Abuja, Nigeria.

